Best Linux Server Distros 2024: Comparing the Biggest Players

This tutorial will show you the best and most used Linux server distros in 2024. A Linux distribution (distro) is an operating system made from a software collection that includes the Linux kernel and package management system. The following paragraphs will explain the most used Linux server distros. Let’s get started!

Need a fast and easy fix? ✔ Unlimited Managed Support ✔ Supports Your Software ✔ 2 CPU Cores ✔ 2 GB RAM ✔ 50 GB PCIe4 NVMe Disk ✔ 1854 GeekBench Score ✔ Unmetered Data Transfer NVME 2 VPS Now just $43 .99

/mo GET YOUR VPS

Table of Contents Toggle Ubuntu

AlmaLinux

Fedora

openSUSE

Debian

Conclusion

Ubuntu

Ubuntu is a Linux distribution derived from Debian and composed of free and open-source software. It is released in multiple editions for Desktops, Servers, the Internet of Things, and robots. Over the years, it became one of the most popular distros, with a large online community of developers and support. It comes with a release every two years with long-term support (LTS) and an EOL (End of Life) date. Ubuntu is very user-friendly for personal and professional development, combining advanced features and high performance. If you plan to host your website on a server, you should choose a server with Ubuntu OS without hesitation.

AlmaLinux

AlmaLinux is a free, open-source Linux distribution developed by the AlmaLinux foundation written in C to replace CentOS. It is a reasonably new Linux server distro, and the first stable release of AlmaLinux was published in March 2021. The AlmaLinux Foundation released the built system known as “ALBS.” It comprises five components: the GIT Service, Release System, Sign Server, Test System, and Build Node. It is designed to fill the gap left by the demise of the stable release of CentOS.

Fedora

Fedora Linux is a free and open-source distribution developed by Fedora Project. It was created in 2003 and made for servers and personal computers, and in 2014 for cloud computing. Fedora has a relatively short life, and each version has a cycle of up to 13 months. It uses Security-Enhanced Linux by default, which implements various security policies, including mandatory access controls. One of the main reasons people use Fedora is its user-friendliness and hardware support across multiple devices. Fedora provides a fantastic collection of applications, and you won’t regret choosing it.

openSUSE

openSUSE is a free and open-source Linux distribution. It is developed by the openSUSE project. openSUSE offers robust community support with forums that make user interaction more straightforward. The openSUSE Linux distro provides features, such as comprehensive developer tools and libraries with resources like OBS (Open Build Service). Additionally, it has good performance and options that give the latest updates, making it secure with timely updates. In the past, the SUSE Linux company has focused on releasing the SUSE Linux Personal and SUSE Linux Professional boxes. Now, the developers focus on a stable, user-friendly RPM-based operating system with a large target group for workstations and servers.

Debian

Debian is a Linux distribution comprising free, open-source software for desktops and servers. It is one of the earliest distributions and is the basis of many other distributions. These include Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Proxmox, Kali Linux, and many more. Debian offers many features, such as stability, thousands of software packages, architecture support for more processors, excellent quality control, etc. Debian also has extensive hardware support and proprietary hardware drivers are available if necessary. The community of Debian is sizeable, containing developers from more than 60 countries, and is available in 80 different languages. If you are doubtful about what OS to choose before you host your website, you should choose Debian without hesitation.

Conclusion

In the previous paragraphs, we discussed the most used and best Linux server distros that provide a good user experience. Before choosing the right Linux server distro, you can always install and test the desktop version. Of course, if you do not have experience with any Linux distro, you can always contact us. Our admins will help you with any aspect of it, like installation, configuration of your website, and much more. You can sign up for any one of our NVMe VPS plans and submit a support ticket. We are also available via live chat and ticketing system 24/7.

If you liked this post about the Best Linux Server Distros, please share it with your friends or leave a comment down below.