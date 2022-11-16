In this blog post, we will show you ten useful mysqladmin commands for database administration.

Mysqladmin is a client for performing administrative operations. We can use this for checking the server’s configuration, creating and removing databases, users, tables, rows, and many more in MySQL. MySQL is a relational database management system used worldwide where the information is stored in tables. There are many database types offered by MySQL such as int, bigint, float,tinyint, smallint, mediumint and many more.

In this tutorial, first, we will install MySQL on the latest Ubuntu 22.04, then show you the mysqladmin commands. Let’s get started!

Read more