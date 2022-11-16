Looking back, Drupal was initially launched only as a small message board software for students.
Dries Buytaert, the founder of Drupal, and his friends gathered together back in 2001 and decided to start with small steps, but they ended up creating something much more significant: A content management system that powers influential sites such as Tesla, The White House, the Government of France, Warner Music, and Nokia!
Drupal reaches $5.5 million in revenue per year and more importantly, 97% of users are amazed by Drupal’s efficient performance.