Common Firewall Rules and Commands in iptables

Today we are going to show you some common firewall rules and commands in iptables. Iptables is a useful command line utility for configuring Linux kernel firewall. Iptables contains five tables: raw, filter, nat, mangle and security. Each table consist of chains. A chain is a list of firewall rules which are followed in order. Let’s get started with some common firewall rules and commands in iptables.

Install iptables

Log in to your VPS via SSH as user root:

ssh [email protected]_Address -p Port_number

Installing iptables is very easy. If you have an Ubuntu VPS or a Debian VPS, run the following commands:

apt-get update 
apt-get upgrade
apt-get install iptables iptables-persistent

If there is CentOS or Fedora installed on your VPS, run the following commands:

yum clean all
yum update
yum install iptables

That’s it, now you should have successfully installed iptables on your server.

Common firewall rules in iptables

Listed below are examples about common firewall rules.
Accept all ESTABLISHED and RELATED packets:

iptables -A INPUT -m state --state ESTABLISHED,RELATED -j ACCEPT

Allow HTTP and HTTPS connections from anywhere:

iptables -A INPUT -p tcp --dport 80 -j ACCEPT
iptables -A INPUT -p tcp --dport 443 -j ACCEPT

Allow access on port 21 from a specific IP address only (e.g. 192.168.1.111) and block access from all other IPs to the server (e.g. server IP 192.168.1.100) :

iptables -A INPUT -s 192.168.1.111 -d 192.168.1.100 -p tcp -m state --state NEW -m tcp --dport 21 -j ACCEPT
iptables -A INPUT -d 192.168.1.100 -p tcp -m tcp --dport 21 -j DROP
iptables-save

Block an IP address (e.g. 192.168.1.19):

iptables -A INPUT -s 192.168.1.19 -j DROP

Block an IP range and reject all packets (e.g. 192.168.1.0/24):

iptables -A INPUT -s 192.168.1.0/24 -j REJECT

To block outgoing traffic to a port, (e.g. port 123), use:

iptables -A OUTPUT -p tcp --dport 123 -j DROP

Common iptables commands

List all rules in all chains in verbose mode and display the IP addresses and port numbers instead host names and services, including the interface name, the rule options (if any), and the TOS masks:

iptables -nvL | less
Chain INPUT (policy ACCEPT 17M packets, 3161M bytes)
 pkts bytes target     prot opt in     out     source               destination
  90M   18G cP-Firewall-1-INPUT  all  --  *      *       0.0.0.0/0            0.0.0.0/0

Chain FORWARD (policy ACCEPT 0 packets, 0 bytes)
 pkts bytes target     prot opt in     out     source               destination
    0     0 cP-Firewall-1-INPUT  all  --  *      *       0.0.0.0/0            0.0.0.0/0

Chain OUTPUT (policy ACCEPT 16M packets, 5107M bytes)
 pkts bytes target     prot opt in     out     source               destination
    0     0 ACCEPT     tcp  --  *      *       0.0.0.0/0            0.0.0.0/0           multiport dports 25,465,587 owner GID match 32006
18618 9100K ACCEPT     tcp  --  *      *       0.0.0.0/0            0.0.0.0/0           multiport dports 25,465,587 owner GID match 12
    0     0 ACCEPT     tcp  --  *      *       0.0.0.0/0            127.0.0.1           multiport dports 25,465,587 owner UID match 32001
10686  946K ACCEPT     tcp  --  *      *       0.0.0.0/0            0.0.0.0/0           multiport dports 25,465,587 owner UID match 0

Chain cP-Firewall-1-INPUT (2 references)
 pkts bytes target     prot opt in     out     source               destination
   39  2264 ACCEPT     tcp  --  *      *       0.0.0.0/0            0.0.0.0/0           state NEW tcp dpt:993
   54  2872 ACCEPT     tcp  --  *      *       0.0.0.0/0            0.0.0.0/0           state NEW tcp dpt:53
 7509  450K ACCEPT     tcp  --  *      *       0.0.0.0/0            0.0.0.0/0           state NEW tcp dpt:21
 557K   34M ACCEPT     tcp  --  *      *       0.0.0.0/0            0.0.0.0/0           state NEW tcp dpt:443
19655 1142K ACCEPT     tcp  --  *      *       0.0.0.0/0            0.0.0.0/0           state NEW tcp dpt:80
 1057 43388 ACCEPT     tcp  --  *      *       0.0.0.0/0            0.0.0.0/0           state NEW tcp dpt:8080
 7533  452K ACCEPT     tcp  --  *      *       0.0.0.0/0            0.0.0.0/0           state NEW tcp dpt:143
  382 16664 ACCEPT     tcp  --  *      *       0.0.0.0/0            0.0.0.0/0           state NEW tcp dpt:22
2871K  173M ACCEPT     tcp  --  *      *       0.0.0.0/0            0.0.0.0/0           state NEW tcp dpt:995
23539 1284K ACCEPT     tcp  --  *      *       0.0.0.0/0            0.0.0.0/0           state NEW tcp dpt:110
 8353  500K ACCEPT     tcp  --  *      *       0.0.0.0/0            0.0.0.0/0           state NEW tcp dpt:25
   71  3680 ACCEPT     tcp  --  *      *       0.0.0.0/0            0.0.0.0/0           state NEW tcp dpt:465
 519K   31M ACCEPT     tcp  --  *      *       0.0.0.0/0            0.0.0.0/0           state NEW tcp dpt:3306
  132  9948 ACCEPT     udp  --  *      *       0.0.0.0/0            0.0.0.0/0           state NEW udp dpt:53

To display rules in chains with rule numbers, use:

iptables -nvL --line-numbers

This is useful if you want to delete a rule (e.g. delete rule number 9 from the INPUT chain):

iptables -D INPUT 9

Or, add a rule between two existing rules (e.g. add a firewall rule between rules number 2 and 3):

iptables -I OUTPUT 3 -d 127.0.0.1/32 -p tcp -m multiport --dports 25,465,587 -m owner --uid-owner 201 -j ACCEPT

In order to list all commands that were used to create the currently used iptables rules, use the following command:

iptables -S

This command is useful if you need to edit or delete some firewall rules.

-P INPUT ACCEPT
-P FORWARD ACCEPT
-P OUTPUT ACCEPT
-N cP-Firewall-1-INPUT
-A INPUT -j cP-Firewall-1-INPUT
-A FORWARD -j cP-Firewall-1-INPUT
-A OUTPUT -p tcp -m multiport --dports 25,465,587 -m owner --gid-owner mailman -j ACCEPT
-A OUTPUT -p tcp -m multiport --dports 25,465,587 -m owner --gid-owner mail -j ACCEPT
-A OUTPUT -d 127.0.0.1/32 -p tcp -m multiport --dports 25,465,587 -m owner --uid-owner cpanel -j ACCEPT
-A OUTPUT -p tcp -m multiport --dports 25,465,587 -m owner --uid-owner root -j ACCEPT
-A cP-Firewall-1-INPUT -p tcp -m state --state NEW -m tcp --dport 993 -j ACCEPT
-A cP-Firewall-1-INPUT -p tcp -m state --state NEW -m tcp --dport 53 -j ACCEPT
-A cP-Firewall-1-INPUT -p tcp -m state --state NEW -m tcp --dport 21 -j ACCEPT
-A cP-Firewall-1-INPUT -p tcp -m state --state NEW -m tcp --dport 443 -j ACCEPT
-A cP-Firewall-1-INPUT -p tcp -m state --state NEW -m tcp --dport 80 -j ACCEPT
-A cP-Firewall-1-INPUT -p tcp -m state --state NEW -m tcp --dport 8080 -j ACCEPT
-A cP-Firewall-1-INPUT -p tcp -m state --state NEW -m tcp --dport 143 -j ACCEPT
-A cP-Firewall-1-INPUT -p tcp -m state --state NEW -m tcp --dport 22 -j ACCEPT
-A cP-Firewall-1-INPUT -p tcp -m state --state NEW -m tcp --dport 995 -j ACCEPT
-A cP-Firewall-1-INPUT -p tcp -m state --state NEW -m tcp --dport 110 -j ACCEPT
-A cP-Firewall-1-INPUT -p tcp -m state --state NEW -m tcp --dport 25 -j ACCEPT
-A cP-Firewall-1-INPUT -p tcp -m state --state NEW -m tcp --dport 465 -j ACCEPT
-A cP-Firewall-1-INPUT -p tcp -m state --state NEW -m tcp --dport 3306 -j ACCEPT
-A cP-Firewall-1-INPUT -p udp -m state --state NEW -m udp --dport 53 -j ACCEPT

Clear all firewall rules:

iptables -F

Use ‘iptables -h | less’ for more information on all iptables command options.

Common Firewall Rules and Commands in iptables

