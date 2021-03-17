how to install anaconda on ubuntu 20.04

Anaconda is a free, open-source, and one of the most popular distribution of Python and R Programming language. Generally, it is used for scientific computing, predictive analysis, machine learning, and large-scale data processing. It is cross-platform distribution and it can be installed on Linux, Windows, and Mac OS.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and use Anaconda on an Ubuntu 20.04 VPS.

Prerequisites

An Ubuntu 20.04 VPS (we’ll be using our SSD 2 VPS plan)

Access to the root user account (or access to an admin account with root privileges)

First, log in to your Ubuntu 20.04 server via SSH as the root user:

ssh root@IP_Address -p Port_number

You will need to replace ‘IP_Address’ and ‘Port_number’ with your server’s respective IP address and SSH port number. Additionally, replace ‘root’ with the username of the admin account if necessary.

Before starting, you have to make sure that all Ubuntu OS packages installed on the server are up to date. You can do this by running the following commands:

apt-get update -y apt-get upgrade -y

Step 2: Download Anaconda

First, visit the Anaconda download page and download the latest version of the Anaconda installation script with the following command:

wget https://repo.anaconda.com/archive/Anaconda3-2020.11-Linux-x86_64.sh

After download is completed, verify the data integrity of the Script using sha256sum command:

sha256sum Anaconda3-2020.11-Linux-x86_64.sh

You should get the following output:

cf2ff493f11eaad5d09ce2b4feaa5ea90db5174303d5b3fe030e16d29aeef7de Anaconda3-2020.11-Linux-x86_64.sh

Next, go to the Anaconda hashed page and matches the above hash as shown below:

Once you are finished, you can proceed and install Anaconda.

Step 3: Install Anaconda

Now, run the Anaconda installation script to start the installation:

bash Anaconda3-2020.11-Linux-x86_64.sh

You should see the following output:

Welcome to Anaconda3 2020.11 In order to continue the installation process, please review the license agreement. Please, press ENTER to continue >>>

Press Enter to start the installation. You will be asked to accept the license and choose the installation directory as shown below:

Do you accept the license terms? [yes|no] yes Anaconda3 will now be installed into this location: /root/anaconda3 - Press ENTER to confirm the location - Press CTRL-C to abort the installation - Or specify a different location below [/root/anaconda3] >>>

Press Enter to confirm the location and continue the installation process. Once the installation is completed, you should get the following output:

Do you wish the installer to initialize Anaconda3 by running conda init? [yes|no] [no] >>> yes

Type yes and press Enter to initialize the Anaconda. You should get the following output:

==> For changes to take effect, close and re-open your current shell. <== If you'd prefer that conda's base environment not be activated on startup, set the auto_activate_base parameter to false: conda config --set auto_activate_base false Thank you for installing Anaconda3! =========================================================================== Working with Python and Jupyter notebooks is a breeze with PyCharm Pro, designed to be used with Anaconda. Download now and have the best data tools at your fingertips. PyCharm Pro for Anaconda is available at: https://www.anaconda.com/pycharm

Next, activate the Anaconda environment variable with the following command:

source ~/.bashrc

You can now verify the installation using the following command:

conda info

You should get the following output:

active env location : /root/anaconda3 shell level : 1 user config file : /root/.condarc populated config files : conda version : 4.9.2 conda-build version : 3.20.5 python version : 3.8.5.final.0 virtual packages : __glibc=2.31=0 __unix=0=0 __archspec=1=x86_64 base environment : /root/anaconda3 (writable) channel URLs : https://repo.anaconda.com/pkgs/main/linux-64 https://repo.anaconda.com/pkgs/main/noarch https://repo.anaconda.com/pkgs/r/linux-64 https://repo.anaconda.com/pkgs/r/noarch package cache : /root/anaconda3/pkgs /root/.conda/pkgs envs directories : /root/anaconda3/envs /root/.conda/envs platform : linux-64 user-agent : conda/4.9.2 requests/2.24.0 CPython/3.8.5 Linux/5.4.0-29-generic ubuntu/20.04 glibc/2.31 UID:GID : 0:0 netrc file : None offline mode : False

It is recommended to update Anaconda regularly. To update the Anaconda, first update the conda with the following command:

conda update conda

Next, update Anaconda with the following command:

conda update anaconda

Step 5: Create Anaconda Environment

You can create a Python 3 environment for Anaconda using the following command:

conda create --name my_env

Next, activate the environment with the following command:

conda activate my_env

You should get the following output:

(my_env) root@ubuntu2004:~#

Congratulations! you have successfully installed Anaconda on Ubuntu 20.04.

Step 5: Uninstall Anaconda

In order to uninstall Anaconda from your system, you will need to install the Anaconda removal utility to your system.

First, install the anaconda-clean utility with the following command:

conda install anaconda-clean

Once the installation is completed, remove Anaconda with the following command:

anaconda-clean --yes

You should get the following output:

Backup directory: /root/.anaconda_backup/2021-01-07T084617

