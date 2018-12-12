ERPNext is free and open source, Python based, enterprise resource planning application, similar to Odoo. It is mostly used by small and medium sized companies and allows them to do financial accounting, project management, human resources and inventory management. ERPNext is available both in cloud-based and on-premise deployment options. In this tutorial we will show you how to install ERPNext on a Debian 9 VPS using the ‘Easy Install’ method with Frappe Bench, using a Python script. This installation script will install bench, ERPNext and all necessary dependencies required by the application.

Prerequisites

VPS with 2GB of memory and Ubuntu 16.04 OS

User with root privileges (All our VPS hosting plans come with full root access)

Python version 2.7 [Python version 3.5 or newer is also supported, but it is not recommended for production servers]

MariaDB version 10 or newer

Nodejs

yarn package manager

Redis

cron (crontab is required)

wkhtmltopdf with patched Qt (version 0.12.3)

Since we will use the installation script provided by frappe, all necessary prerequisites listed above will be automatically installed.

Login and update the server

Login to your Ubuntu 16.04 VPS via SSH as user root

ssh root@IP_Address -p Port_number

and as usual, before we start installing OpenERP, make sure that all installed packages on the server are updated to the latest available version

apt update && apt upgrade

It is recommended to keep your server up to date all the time, so you can enable automatic updates on your Ubuntu VPS as described in one of our previous blog posts – https://www.rosehosting.com/blog/how-to-enable-automatic-updates-on-a-linux-vps/

Install dependencies

Before we download and execute the ERPNext installation script, we have to install few packages necessary for running the script. To do that, run the following command

apt-get -y install python-minimal build-essential python-setuptools

and make sure that Python version 2.7 is installed on the server. As we mentioned in the Prerequisites section, Python a newer version of Python is not recommended for production

python -v Python 2.7.13

Download and run the script

Download the ERPNext Python installation script provided by Frappe on your server

wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/frappe/bench/master/playbooks/install.py

If you want to use Development Environment, use the following command to run the script. It is not recommended to install and run ERPNext as user root, so user the –user flag. This way the script will create a new user and install all components under this user.

python install.py --production --user frappe

If you want to use Production Enviroment, run the following command

sudo python install.py --production

The script will install all prerequisites listed above, bench – which is a command line tool for installing apps, managing multiple sites and updating Frappe and ERPNext apps, create a new bench and a new ERPNext site on the bench. During the installation you will get prompted to enter passwords for the MySQL root user and the ERPNext administrative user

Ouput:

Please enter mysql root password: Re-enter mysql root password: Please enter the default Administrator user password: Re-enter Administrator password: Passwords saved at ~/passwords.txt

Enter a strong passwords password for both accounts and hit the Enter button to continue the installation. The process of installing all necessary packages and dependencies may take a while, so sit back and relax.

Once the process of installing ERPNext is completed, you can start the bench using the following command

bench start

output:

11:49:33 web.1 | started with pid 22135 11:49:33 worker.1 | started with pid 22136 11:49:33 workerbeat.1 | started with pid 22137 11:49:34 web.1 | * Running on http://0.0.0.0:8000/ 11:49:34 web.1 | * Restarting with reloader 11:49:34 workerbeat.1 | [2014-09-17 13:58:52,343: INFO/MainProcess] beat: Starting...

The output above shows that the bench is properly started and running on http://0.0.0.0:8000/, so open your favorite web browser and navigate it to http://yourIPaddress:8000 to see the ERPNext Login screen. Login as user Administrator using the password you set while running the installation script and you will be redirected to the Setup page where you can configure the ERPNext installation. You will have to select a language, set your timezone, enter some details of your ERPNext user and company, etc…

For more details on how to configure and use ERPNext, please check their official documentation at https://erpnext.org/docs/user/manual/en

