In this tutorial, we are going to explain in step-by-step detail how to install Joomla 4 on Debian 11 OS.

Joomla is an open-source content management system (CMS) used for publishing web content on websites. Joomla CMS is written in PHP Symfony and is based on the MVC (Mode-View-Controller) web application framework. This software includes a lot of features such as page caching, blogs, language support, feeds, etc. In this tutorial, we are going to set up Joomla 4 with the most used stack, the LAMP stack.

Installing Joomla 4 with LAMP stack is a straightforward process that can take up to 15 minutes. Let’s get started!

Prerequisites

A server with Debian 11 as OS

User privileges: root or non-root user with sudo privileges

VPS with at least 1GB of RAM

Step 1. Update the System

Before we start with the LAMP stack installation and Joomla 4 we need to update the system:

sudo apt update -y && sudo apt upgrade -y

Step 2. Install Apache Web Server

To install the Apache web server, execute the following command:

sudo apt install apache2 -y

Once installed, start and enable the service.

sudo systemctl enable apache2 && sudo systemctl start apache2

Check if the service is up and running:

sudo systemctl status apache2

You should receive the following output:

root@host:~# sudo systemctl status apache2 ● apache2.service - The Apache HTTP Server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/apache2.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Thu 2022-07-21 06:38:48 EDT; 11s ago Docs: https://httpd.apache.org/docs/2.4/ Main PID: 1595 (apache2) Tasks: 55 (limit: 4678) Memory: 21.2M CPU: 100ms CGroup: /system.slice/apache2.service ├─1595 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start ├─1600 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start └─1601 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start Jul 21 06:38:48 host.test.vps systemd[1]: Starting The Apache HTTP Server...

Step 3. Install PHP8.1 with dependencies

First, we need to install some dependencies:

sudo apt install software-properties-common ca-certificates lsb-release apt-transport-https -y

Next, we need to add the PHP repository and key since they are not added in Debian 11 repository by default:

sudo sh -c 'echo "deb https://packages.sury.org/php/ $(lsb_release -sc) main" > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/php.list' wget -qO - https://packages.sury.org/php/apt.gpg | sudo apt-key add -

Once these are added, update the repository again.

sudo apt update -y

To install the PHP8.1 along with extensions, execute the following command:

sudo apt-get install php8.1 php8.1-cli php8.1-common php8.1-imap php8.1-redis php8.1-snmp php8.1-xml php8.1-zip php8.1-mbstring php8.1-curl libapache2-mod-php -y

Step 4. Install MariaDB database server

To install the MariaDB database server, execute the command below.

sudo apt install mariadb-server -y

Start and enable the mariadb.service with the following commands:

sudo systemctl start mariadb && sudo systemctl enable mariadb

Check the status of the mariadb.service

sudo systemctl status mariadb

You should receive the following output:

root@host:~# sudo systemctl status mariadb ● mariadb.service - MariaDB 10.5.15 database server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/mariadb.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Thu 2022-07-21 06:46:42 EDT; 13s ago Docs: man:mariadbd(8) https://mariadb.com/kb/en/library/systemd/ Main PID: 14557 (mariadbd) Status: "Taking your SQL requests now..." Tasks: 17 (limit: 4678) Memory: 66.9M CPU: 719ms CGroup: /system.slice/mariadb.service └─14557 /usr/sbin/mariadbd

To check the installed MariaDB database version, you can execute the following command:

mysql -V

You should receive the following output:

root@host:~# mysql -V mysql Ver 15.1 Distrib 10.5.15-MariaDB, for debian-linux-gnu (x86_64) using EditLine wrapper

Step 5. Create a Joomla database and user

To create a Joomla database user and Joomla database with permissions, execute the following command in the MySQL command line tool:

CREATE USER 'joomla'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'YourStrongPasswordHere'; CREATE DATABASE joomla; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON joomla.* TO 'joomla'@'localhost'; FLUSH PRIVILEGES; EXIT;

Step 6. Download and Install Joomla

We are going to download Joomla 4 installation in the default Apache document root directory:

cd /var/www/html wget https://downloads.joomla.org/cms/joomla4/4-1-5/Joomla_4-1-5-Stable-Full_Package.zip?format=zip

Once downloaded, extract the Joomla zip file.

unzip Joomla_4-1-5-Stable-Full_Package.zip?format=zip

Set the right permissions:

sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/ sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/html/

Step 7. Create Apache Virtual Host for Joomla

In order can access the Joomla Web interface, we need to create a virtual host configuration file where we can define our domain, document root, and some script parameters.

First, create the configuration file with the following command:

touch /etc/apache2/sites-available/joomla.conf

Open the file, and paste the following lines of code:

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerName yourdomain.com DocumentRoot /var/www/html/ <Directory /var/www/html> AllowOverride All </Directory> ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined </VirtualHost>

Enable the Apache2 configuration file and other modules:

sudo a2ensite joomla.conf sudo a2enmod headers env rewrite

Check the syntax of the Apache2 configuration.

apachectl -t

You should receive the following output:

root@host:~# apachectl -t Syntax OK

If you receive this output, you can safely restart the Apache service.

sudo systemctl restart apache2

Now, you can access the Joomla Web interface at http://YourDomain.com

Congratulations! You successfully installed and configured Joomla 4 on Debian 11. Now, you can finish your installation at http://YourDomain.com using the credentials you set up before.

