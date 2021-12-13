How to Install Netdata on Debian 11

In this post, we are going to show you how to install Netdata Monitoring Software on your Debian 11 operating system.

Netdata is an open-source web-based monitoring system that provides real-time metrics such as CPU usage, disk activity, bandwidth usage, website visitors, and so on. All these metrics are collected and visualized into a perfect GUI that is very readable and understandable.

This monitoring software with its simplicity is usable by developers, system administrators, and even sometimes the owners of servers that are not very technically knowledgeable.

Installing Netdata on Debian 11 should take up to 10 minutes. Let’s get started!

Prerequisites

Fresh install of Debian 11

User privileges: root or non-root user with sudo privileges

VPS with at least 1GB of RAM (Our SSD 1 VPS plan)

Check the OS

Check the Operating system before you start with the steps for installing Netdata

hostnamectl

You should see the following output:

root@vps:~# hostnamectl Static hostname: rosehosting.vps Icon name: computer-vm Chassis: vm Machine ID: be3014108d530ef575a7cd9d690d9c84 Boot ID: 9aab16e1549741bfa9e7a15388725cc2 Virtualization: kvm Operating System: Debian GNU/Linux 11 (bullseye) Kernel: Linux 5.10.0-9-amd64 Architecture: x86-64 root@vps:~# cat /etc/issue Debian GNU/Linux 11

\l

It is recommended before installing something on the server, the system is up to date. That is why we are going to update the system before we start with the command below:

sudo apt update -y && sudo apt upgrade -y

Step 2. Install Netdata on Debian 11

Since the Netdata is by default in the repository of Debian 11, we do not need to import anything like keys and repositories. We just need to execute the following command:

sudo apt-get install netdata -y

Once, the installation is complete you need to start the netdata service:

sudo systemctl start netdata

After starting the service, the next step is to enable it in order the service starts automatically on server reboot:

sudo systemctl enable netdata

To check the status of netdata service and verify that everything is running properly, execute the command below:

sudo systemctl status netdata

You should see the following output:

root@vps:~# sudo systemctl status netdata ● netdata.service - netdata - Real-time performance monitoring Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/netdata.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Fri 2021-11-05 08:28:35 EDT; 6min ago Docs: man:netdata file:///usr/share/doc/netdata/html/index.html https://github.com/netdata/netdata Main PID: 2076 (netdata) Tasks: 30 (limit: 4678) Memory: 72.7M CPU: 52.693s CGroup: /system.slice/netdata.service ├─2076 /usr/sbin/netdata -D ├─2101 /usr/sbin/netdata --special-spawn-server ├─2379 /usr/lib/netdata/plugins.d/nfacct.plugin 1 ├─2382 bash /usr/lib/netdata/plugins.d/tc-qos-helper.sh 1 ├─2386 /usr/bin/python3 /usr/lib/netdata/plugins.d/python.d.plugin 1 └─2409 /usr/lib/netdata/plugins.d/apps.plugin 1 Nov 05 08:28:35 rosehosting.vps netdata[2076]: 2021-11-05 08:28:35: netdata INFO : MAIN : Created file '/var/lib/netdata/dbengine_multihost_size' to store the computed value

Another way to check if there is a running process of netdata, execute the following command:

netstat -tunlp | grep 19999

You should get the following output

root@vps:~# netstat -tunlp | grep 19999 tcp 0 0 127.0.0.1:19999 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 2076/netdata

Step 3. Configure Netdata

Even if the installation is successful and the service is running on port 19999 we need to configure the Netdata to be accessible on our server IP address.

Open the /etc/netdata/netdata.conf with an editor by your choice and set the “bind socket to IP” to your servers IP address:

# NetData Configuration # The current full configuration can be retrieved from the running # server at the URL # # http://localhost:19999/netdata.conf # # for example: # # wget -O /etc/netdata/netdata.conf http://localhost:19999/netdata.conf #

[global]

run as user = netdata web files owner = root web files group = root # Netdata is not designed to be exposed to potentially hostile # networks. See https://github.com/netdata/netdata/issues/164 bind socket to IP = YOUR_SERVER_IP_ADDRESS

Save the file, close it and restart the netdata service

sudo systemctl restart netdata

Step 4. Enable Firewall

The next step is to open port 19999 in the firewall so you can access the Netdata in your browser

sudo ufw allow 19999/tcp

Reload the UFW Firewall

sudo ufw reload

If you have iptables on your server you can execute the following command:

sudo iptables -I INPUT -p tcp --dport 19999 -j ACCEPT

Save the Iptables rules

iptables-save

To check if the port is opened in iptables execute the command:

sudo iptables -nvL | grep 19999

You should see the input below:

root@vps:~# sudo iptables -nvL | grep 19999 2076 661K ACCEPT tcp -- * * 0.0.0.0/0 0.0.0.0/0 tcp dpt:19999

Step 5. Access Netdata in Browser

To access the Netdata dashboard access your server IP address with the port as described below:

http://YOUR_SERVER_IP_ADDRESS:19999

You should see the screen below:

Congratulations. You successfully installed and configured the Netdata monitoring software on your Debian 11 VPS. Also, you learned how to enable ports in firewalls such as UFW and Iptables.

