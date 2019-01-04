Nextcloud is a free and open source, self-hosted file share and communication platform based on PHP. It is a great alternative to some of the popular services of this type, such as Dropbox, Google Drive, OwnCloud, etc… With Nextcloud you can easily store the data on your Ubuntu 18.04 VPS, create and manage your contacts, calendars, todo lists, and much more. In this tutorial we will install Nextcloud version 15 on an Ubuntu 18.04 VPS, which is a major release and it comes with a lot of new features and improvements.

Prerequisites

– Ubuntu 18.04 VPS

– system user with root privileges

– MySQL or MariaDB database server version 5.5 or newer with InnoDB storage engine.

– Apache 2.4 with mod_php enabled

– PHP version 7.0 or newer

Login and update the server

Login to your Ubuntu 18.04 VPS via SSH as user root

ssh roo@IP_Address -p Port_number

Don’t forget to replace ‘IP_Address’ and ‘Port_number’ with the actual IP address of your server and the SSH service port.

Run the following commands to make sure that all installed packaged on your Ubuntu 18.04 VPS are updated to the latest available version

apt update && apt upgrade

Install Apache and PHP

We need to install Apache web server to serve the Nextcloud files. It can be easily done with the following command

apt -y install apache2

Once the web server is installed, enable it to automatically start after a server restart

systemctl enable apache2

Verify that the web server is up and running on your server

service apache2 status

output:

apache2.service - The Apache HTTP Server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/apache2.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Drop-In: /lib/systemd/system/apache2.service.d ââapache2-systemd.conf Active: active (running) since Thu 2018-12-27 05:13:26 CST; 12min ago

Since Nextcloud is a PHP based application, our next step is to install PHP and some PHP extensions required by Nextcloud

apt -y install php php-cli php-common php-curl php-xml php-gd php-mbstring php-zip php-mysql

restart the Apache web server to load the PHP modules

systemctl restart apache2

Check the PHP version installed on your server

php -v PHP 7.2.10-0ubuntu0.18.04.1 (cli) (built: Sep 13 2018 13:45:02) ( NTS ) Copyright (c) 1997-2018 The PHP Group Zend Engine v3.2.0, Copyright (c) 1998-2018 Zend Technologies

Install MariaDB and create a database

Nextcloud needs an SQL database to store information. For this purpose we will install MariaDB database server by issuing the following command

apt -y install mariadb-server

Same as we did with the Apache web server, enable MariaDB to automatically start after server reboot

systemctl enable mariadb

Next, run the mysql_secure_installation post-installation script to set a password for the MariaDB root user and to improve the security of the MariaDB server. Once all steps are completed, you can go ahead and login to the MariaDB server as user root, in order to create new user and database necessary for the Nextcloud installation

mysql -u root -p MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE DATABASE nextcloud; MariaDB [(none)]> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON nextcloud.* TO 'nextcloud_user'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'PASSWORD'; MariaDB [(none)]> FLUSH PRIVILEGES; MariaDB [(none)]> exit;

Don’t forget to replacte ‘PASSWORD’ with a strong password.

Download and install Nextcloud

Go to Nextcloud’s official website and download the latest stable release af the application. At the moment of writing this article it is version 15.0.0.

wget https://download.nextcloud.com/server/releases/nextcloud-15.0.0.zip

Once the zip archive is downloaded, unpack it to the document root directory on your server

unzip nextcloud-15.0.0.zip -d /var/www/html/

All files will be stored under a directory named ‘nextcloud’.

Remove tha zip archive and change the ownership of the Nextcloud files

rm -f nextcloud-15.0.0.zip chow -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/nextcloud

The was the last step of setting up the server and installing Nextcloud through the command line. Now, you can open your favorite web browser and point it to http://Your_IP/nextcloud to continue with the setup. If everything is properly configured you will get the following screen

Create an administrative account, set the data folder and enter the MariaDB details for the user and database we created earlier in this tutorial.

That’s all, if you closely followed the steps in the tutorial, you successfully installed Nextcloud 15 on your Ubuntu 18.04 VPS. For more details about its configuration and usage please check their official documentation.

