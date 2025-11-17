How to install pip on AlmaLinux 10

Python, a versatile and widely used programming language, has a sophisticated package management system called pip. Pip is used to easily install and manage Python packages. PIP is a package management system used to install and manage software packages or libraries written in Python. These packages or libraries are stored in a large online repository called the Python Package Index (PyPI). In this article, we will show you how to install Pip on an AlmaLinux 10 machine.

Prerequisites

An AlmaLinux 10 server

SSH root access or a user with sudo privileges

Conventions

# – given commands should be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ – given commands should be executed as a regular user

Step 1: Log in to your server via SSH

To start this, you will need to log in to your AlmaLinux 9 VPS via SSH as the root user:

ssh root@IP_Address -p Port_number

You will need to replace ‘IP_Address’ and ‘Port_number’ with your server’s respective IP address and SSH port number. Additionally, replace ‘root’ with the username of the system user with sudo privileges.

You can check whether you have the proper AlmaLinux version installed on your server with the following command:

# cat /etc/almalinux-release

You will get an output like this:

AlmaLinux release 10.0 (Purple Lion)

Step 2: Check Python

The first step is to make sure that Python is installed on our system. This is crucial since Python is a prerequisite for Pip installation.

# python --version

The command will print a message like this:

Python 3.11.13

At the writing of this blog post, AlmaLinux 10 has Python 3.11

Step 3. Install PIP

There are two methods to install Pip on our AlmaLinux 10 server. However, in this article, we will install it using the easiest method, which is to install it from the default AlmaLinux 10 repository. Let’s execute the command below to install Pip.

# dnf install python3-pip

Step 4: Install Python Packages

At this point, we should be able to install Python packages using Pip. Pip uses PyPI as the default source for packages and their dependencies. So, whenever you type:

pip install package_name

Pip will search for the package on PyPI and, if found, will download and install it on your local system.

pip3 install package-name

For example, we can execute the command below to install the Django Python package.

pip3 install django

The command above will install the latest version of Django.

If you want to install a specific version of Django, we can run this command.

pip install django==3.2

Replace 3.2 in the command above with any version number you like to install. To search for Python packages, you can check their website at https://pypi.org/search/

Congratulations! You have successfully installed Pip on your AlmaLinux 10 server.

