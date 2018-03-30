List All Installed Packages with yum on CentOS 7

In this short tutorial, we will show you, how to list all installed packages with yum  on CentOS 7 . Yum is the default package manager used in CentOS, used to interact with both individual RPM package files and many repositories. This tutorial was written for CentOS 7, but the commands in this tutorial should work on any server with Redhat, CentOS, or Fedora installed on it.

In order to list all installed packages on a VPS with CentOS 7 installed on it, you can use the ‘yum list installed’ command line command. It will list all installed RPM packages on the server in case-sensitive alphabetical order. For example:

yum list installed
Installed Packages
GeoIP.x86_64                                                                    1.5.0-11.el7                                                               @base
ImageMagick.x86_64                                                              6.7.8.9-15.el7_2                                                           @C7.2.1511-updates
OpenEXR-libs.x86_64                                                             1.7.1-7.el7                                                                @C7.0.1406-base
acl.x86_64                                                                      2.2.51-12.el7                                                              installed
apr.x86_64                                                                      1.4.8-3.el7                                                                @base
apr-devel.x86_64                                                                1.4.8-3.el7                                                                @base
apr-util.x86_64                                                                 1.5.2-6.el7                                                                @base
apr-util-devel.x86_64                                                           1.5.2-6.el7                                                                @base
aspell.x86_64                                                                   12:0.60.6.1-9.el7                                                          @C7.0.1406-base
audit-libs.x86_64                                                               2.6.5-3.el7_3.1                                                            @updates
autoconf.noarch                                                                 2.69-11.el7                                                                @base
autogen-libopts.x86_64                                                          5.18-5.el7                                                                 @C7.0.1406-base
automake.noarch                                                                 1.13.4-3.el7                                                               @base
avahi-libs.x86_64                                                               0.6.31-17.el7                                                              @base
awstats.noarch                                                                  7.6-3.1.el7                                                                @epel
basesystem.noarch                                                               10.0-7.el7.centos                                                          installed
bash.x86_64                                                                     4.2.46-21.el7_3                                                            @updates
bc.x86_64                                                                       1.06.95-13.el7                                                             @C7.0.1406-base
bind.x86_64                                                                     32:9.9.4-50.el7_3.1                                                        @updates
bind-libs.x86_64                                                                32:9.9.4-50.el7_3.1                                                        @updates
bind-license.noarch                                                             32:9.9.4-50.el7_3.1                                                        @updates
bind-utils.x86_64                                                               32:9.9.4-50.el7_3.1                                                        @updates
binutils.x86_64                                                                 2.25.1-22.base.el7                                                         @base
bzip2-libs.x86_64                                                               1.0.6-13.el7                                                               @base
ca-certificates.noarch                                                          2017.2.14-70.1.el7_3                                                       @updates
cairo.x86_64                                                                    1.14.2-1.el7                                                               @C7.2.1511-base
centos-logos.noarch                                                             70.0.6-3.el7.centos                                                        @updates
centos-release.x86_64                                                           7-3.1611.el7.centos                                                        @base
chkconfig.x86_64                                                                1.7.2-1.el7_3.1                                                            @updates
clamav-data.noarch                                                              0.99.2-8.el7                                                               @epel
clamav-filesystem.noarch                                                        0.99.2-8.el7                                                               @epel
clamav-lib.x86_64                                                               0.99.2-8.el7                                                               @epel
clamav-server.x86_64                                                            0.99.2-8.el7                                                               @epel
clamav-update.x86_64                                                            0.99.2-8.el7                                                               @epel
clucene-core.x86_64                                                             2.3.3.4-11.el7                                                             @base
composer.noarch                                                                 1.5.1-1.el7.remi                                                           @remi
coreutils.x86_64                                                                8.22-18.el7                                                                @base
cpio.x86_64                                                                     2.11-24.el7                                                                @base
....
which.x86_64                                                                    2.20-7.el7                                                                 @base
xorg-x11-font-utils.x86_64                                                      1:7.5-20.el7                                                               @C7.2.1511-base
xz.x86_64                                                                       5.2.2-1.el7                                                                @base
xz-devel.x86_64                                                                 5.2.2-1.el7                                                                @base
xz-libs.x86_64                                                                  5.2.2-1.el7                                                                @base
yum.noarch                                                                      3.4.3-150.el7.centos                                                       @base
yum-metadata-parser.x86_64                                                      1.1.4-10.el7                                                               installed
yum-plugin-fastestmirror.noarch                                                 1.1.31-40.el7                                                              @base
yum-utils.noarch                                                                1.1.31-40.el7                                                              @base
zip.x86_64                                                                      3.0-11.el7                                                                 @base
zlib.x86_64                                                                     1.2.7-17.el7                                                               @base
zlib-devel.x86_64                                                               1.2.7-17.el7                                                               @base

As you can see from the output, this command line command will show you a long list of all installed packages, including the package name, package version and the repository name from which the package was installed.
Or, use less at the end of this command:

yum list installed | less

It will allow you to view one screenful at a time.
In order to see all packages, both installed and available, you can use the following command:

yum list available

Also, you can use grep to filter the output and list specific packages only. For example, if you want to list all installed PHP packages, use the following command:

yum list installed | grep -i php
php-php-gettext.noarch             1.0.12-1.el7                        @epel
php-tcpdf.noarch                   6.2.13-1.el7                        @epel
php-tcpdf-dejavu-sans-fonts.noarch 6.2.13-1.el7                        @epel
php70u-bcmath.x86_64               7.0.28-1.ius.centos7                @ius
php70u-cli.x86_64                  7.0.28-1.ius.centos7                @ius
php70u-common.x86_64               7.0.28-1.ius.centos7                @ius
php70u-fpm.x86_64                  7.0.28-1.ius.centos7                @ius
php70u-fpm-nginx.noarch            7.0.28-1.ius.centos7                @ius
php70u-gd.x86_64                   7.0.28-1.ius.centos7                @ius
php70u-json.x86_64                 7.0.28-1.ius.centos7                @ius
php70u-ldap.x86_64                 7.0.28-1.ius.centos7                @ius
php70u-mbstring.x86_64             7.0.28-1.ius.centos7                @ius
php70u-mcrypt.x86_64               7.0.28-1.ius.centos7                @ius
php70u-mysqlnd.x86_64              7.0.28-1.ius.centos7                @ius
php70u-opcache.x86_64              7.0.28-1.ius.centos7                @ius
php70u-pdo.x86_64                  7.0.28-1.ius.centos7                @ius
php70u-pear.noarch                 1:1.10.5-1.ius.centos7              @ius
php70u-process.x86_64              7.0.28-1.ius.centos7                @ius
php70u-tidy.x86_64                 7.0.28-1.ius.centos7                @ius
php70u-xml.x86_64                  7.0.28-1.ius.centos7                @ius
php70u-xmlrpc.x86_64               7.0.28-1.ius.centos7                @ius
phpMyAdmin.noarch                  4.4.15.10-2.el7                     @epel

