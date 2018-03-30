List All Installed Packages with yum on CentOS 7

In this short tutorial, we will show you, how to list all installed packages with yum on CentOS 7 . Yum is the default package manager used in CentOS, used to interact with both individual RPM package files and many repositories. This tutorial was written for CentOS 7, but the commands in this tutorial should work on any server with Redhat, CentOS, or Fedora installed on it.



In order to list all installed packages on a VPS with CentOS 7 installed on it, you can use the ‘yum list installed’ command line command. It will list all installed RPM packages on the server in case-sensitive alphabetical order. For example:

yum list installed

Installed Packages GeoIP.x86_64 1.5.0-11.el7 @base ImageMagick.x86_64 6.7.8.9-15.el7_2 @C7.2.1511-updates OpenEXR-libs.x86_64 1.7.1-7.el7 @C7.0.1406-base acl.x86_64 2.2.51-12.el7 installed apr.x86_64 1.4.8-3.el7 @base apr-devel.x86_64 1.4.8-3.el7 @base apr-util.x86_64 1.5.2-6.el7 @base apr-util-devel.x86_64 1.5.2-6.el7 @base aspell.x86_64 12:0.60.6.1-9.el7 @C7.0.1406-base audit-libs.x86_64 2.6.5-3.el7_3.1 @updates autoconf.noarch 2.69-11.el7 @base autogen-libopts.x86_64 5.18-5.el7 @C7.0.1406-base automake.noarch 1.13.4-3.el7 @base avahi-libs.x86_64 0.6.31-17.el7 @base awstats.noarch 7.6-3.1.el7 @epel basesystem.noarch 10.0-7.el7.centos installed bash.x86_64 4.2.46-21.el7_3 @updates bc.x86_64 1.06.95-13.el7 @C7.0.1406-base bind.x86_64 32:9.9.4-50.el7_3.1 @updates bind-libs.x86_64 32:9.9.4-50.el7_3.1 @updates bind-license.noarch 32:9.9.4-50.el7_3.1 @updates bind-utils.x86_64 32:9.9.4-50.el7_3.1 @updates binutils.x86_64 2.25.1-22.base.el7 @base bzip2-libs.x86_64 1.0.6-13.el7 @base ca-certificates.noarch 2017.2.14-70.1.el7_3 @updates cairo.x86_64 1.14.2-1.el7 @C7.2.1511-base centos-logos.noarch 70.0.6-3.el7.centos @updates centos-release.x86_64 7-3.1611.el7.centos @base chkconfig.x86_64 1.7.2-1.el7_3.1 @updates clamav-data.noarch 0.99.2-8.el7 @epel clamav-filesystem.noarch 0.99.2-8.el7 @epel clamav-lib.x86_64 0.99.2-8.el7 @epel clamav-server.x86_64 0.99.2-8.el7 @epel clamav-update.x86_64 0.99.2-8.el7 @epel clucene-core.x86_64 2.3.3.4-11.el7 @base composer.noarch 1.5.1-1.el7.remi @remi coreutils.x86_64 8.22-18.el7 @base cpio.x86_64 2.11-24.el7 @base .... which.x86_64 2.20-7.el7 @base xorg-x11-font-utils.x86_64 1:7.5-20.el7 @C7.2.1511-base xz.x86_64 5.2.2-1.el7 @base xz-devel.x86_64 5.2.2-1.el7 @base xz-libs.x86_64 5.2.2-1.el7 @base yum.noarch 3.4.3-150.el7.centos @base yum-metadata-parser.x86_64 1.1.4-10.el7 installed yum-plugin-fastestmirror.noarch 1.1.31-40.el7 @base yum-utils.noarch 1.1.31-40.el7 @base zip.x86_64 3.0-11.el7 @base zlib.x86_64 1.2.7-17.el7 @base zlib-devel.x86_64 1.2.7-17.el7 @base

As you can see from the output, this command line command will show you a long list of all installed packages, including the package name, package version and the repository name from which the package was installed.

Or, use less at the end of this command:

yum list installed | less

It will allow you to view one screenful at a time.

In order to see all packages, both installed and available, you can use the following command:

yum list available

Also, you can use grep to filter the output and list specific packages only. For example, if you want to list all installed PHP packages, use the following command:

yum list installed | grep -i php

php-php-gettext.noarch 1.0.12-1.el7 @epel php-tcpdf.noarch 6.2.13-1.el7 @epel php-tcpdf-dejavu-sans-fonts.noarch 6.2.13-1.el7 @epel php70u-bcmath.x86_64 7.0.28-1.ius.centos7 @ius php70u-cli.x86_64 7.0.28-1.ius.centos7 @ius php70u-common.x86_64 7.0.28-1.ius.centos7 @ius php70u-fpm.x86_64 7.0.28-1.ius.centos7 @ius php70u-fpm-nginx.noarch 7.0.28-1.ius.centos7 @ius php70u-gd.x86_64 7.0.28-1.ius.centos7 @ius php70u-json.x86_64 7.0.28-1.ius.centos7 @ius php70u-ldap.x86_64 7.0.28-1.ius.centos7 @ius php70u-mbstring.x86_64 7.0.28-1.ius.centos7 @ius php70u-mcrypt.x86_64 7.0.28-1.ius.centos7 @ius php70u-mysqlnd.x86_64 7.0.28-1.ius.centos7 @ius php70u-opcache.x86_64 7.0.28-1.ius.centos7 @ius php70u-pdo.x86_64 7.0.28-1.ius.centos7 @ius php70u-pear.noarch 1:1.10.5-1.ius.centos7 @ius php70u-process.x86_64 7.0.28-1.ius.centos7 @ius php70u-tidy.x86_64 7.0.28-1.ius.centos7 @ius php70u-xml.x86_64 7.0.28-1.ius.centos7 @ius php70u-xmlrpc.x86_64 7.0.28-1.ius.centos7 @ius phpMyAdmin.noarch 4.4.15.10-2.el7 @epel

Of course you don’t have to list all installed packages with yum on CentOS 7, if you use one of our Managed CentOS VPS hosting plans in which case you can simply ask our expert Linux admins to list all installed packages with yum, for you. They are available 24×7 and will take care of your request immediately.

PS. If you liked this post, on how to list all installed packages with yum on CentOS 7, please share it with your friends on the social networks using the buttons on the left or simply leave a reply below. Thanks.