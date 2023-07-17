Concrete CMS is an open-source content management system (CMS) that allows users to build and manage websites easily. It provides a user-friendly interface and various tools and features for creating and maintaining web content.

Concrete CMS stands out among other CMS platforms for its focus on simplicity and intuitive editing capabilities. It offers a “What You See Is What You Get” (WYSIWYG) editor, which means users can directly edit the content on their website’s pages, viewing the changes in real-time as they make them. This feature makes it easy for non-technical users to update and manage their website content without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

As an open-source CMS, it benefits from an active community of developers who contribute to its ongoing development and provide support through forums and documentation.

In this tutorial, we are going to show you how to install Concrete CMS on Ubuntu 22.04 OS.

Prerequisites

A server with Ubuntu 22.04 as OS

User privileges: root or non-root user with sudo privileges

Step 1. Update the System

Update the packages to their latest versions available after a fresh install of Ubuntu 22.04

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get upgrade

Step 2. Install Apache Web server

First, we will install the Apache Web server.

sudo apt-get install apache2

Once installed, start and enable the service.

sudo systemctl enable apache2 && sudo systemctl start apache2

Check if the service is up and running:

sudo systemctl status apache2

You should receive the following output:

● apache2.service - The Apache HTTP Server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/apache2.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) Docs: https://httpd.apache.org/docs/2.4/ Process: 3364 ExecReload=/usr/sbin/apachectl graceful (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 1129 (apache2) Tasks: 11 (limit: 2193) Memory: 176.3M CPU: 5min 57.863s CGroup: /system.slice/apache2.service ├─1129 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start ├─3369 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start ├─3371 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start

Step 3. Install PHP

You can install the PHP with extensions using this command:

sudo apt install php php-common php-curl libapache2-mod-php php-imap php-cli php-xml php-zip php-mbstring php-gd php-mysql

After successful installation, check the PHP version:

php -v

You should get the following output:

PHP 8.1.2-1ubuntu2.11 (cli) (built: Feb 22 2023 22:56:18) (NTS) Copyright (c) The PHP Group Zend Engine v4.1.2, Copyright (c) Zend Technologies with Zend OPcache v8.1.2-1ubuntu2.11, Copyright (c), by Zend Technologies

Step 4. Install the MariaDB database server

To install the MariaDB database server, execute the command below.

sudo apt install mariadb-server

Start and enable the MariaDB service with the following commands:

sudo systemctl start mariadb && sudo systemctl enable mariadb

To log in to the database command line, run the following command:

sudo mysql -u root

Now go ahead and create a new database and user who will have full permissions to this database:

MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE DATABASE concrete5; MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE USER 'concrete5'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'change-this-password'; MariaDB [(none)]> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON concrete5. * TO 'concrete5'@'localhost'; MariaDB [(none)]> FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

You can exit the command line by typing QUIT; .

Step 5. Install Concrete CMS

Download the latest version of Concrete CMS from the official website using the following command:

sudo cd /tmp sudo wget --trust-server-names https://www.concretecms.com/download_file/277af433-97d4-4817-b48c-a758cd8adf96 -O concrete5.zip

Once the installation is downloaded, extract the downloaded archive using the following command:

sudo unzip concrete5.zip

Move the extracted directory to the /var/www directory using the following command:

sudo mv concrete-cms-9.2.0 /var/www/concrete5

We will need to change some folders permissions:

sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/concrete5/ sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/concrete5/

Step 6. Create Apache Virtual Host File

Go into the Apache directory where the configuration files are stored and create a configuration file:

sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/concrete5.conf

And add the following content:

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerAdmin admin@your-domain.com DocumentRoot /var/www/concrete5 ServerName your-domain.com <Directory /var/www/concrete5> Options FollowSymlinks AllowOverride All Require all granted </Directory> ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/your-domain.com_error.log CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/your-domain.com_access.log combined </VirtualHost>

Enable the Apache configuration with the following command:

sudo a2ensite concrete5.conf

Check the syntax:

$ apachectl -t

You should receive the following output:

$ apachectl -t Syntax OK

If the syntax is OK, restart the Apache service.

sudo systemctl restart apache2

Step 7. Finish Concrete CMS Installation

Now, open your web browser and access Concrete CMS using the URL http://your-domain.com. You will be redirected to the following page:

Make sure all the PHP extensions are installed, then click on the Continue to Installation button.

Provide your admin username, password, database name, database username, and password, and click on the Install Concrete CMS button.

Once the installation has been finished, you should see the following page:

Click on Edit Your Site. You should see the Concrete CMS dashboard:

That's it. You successfully installed Concrete CMS on Ubuntu 22.04 OS.

