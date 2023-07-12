How to Configure Static IP Address on Ubuntu 22.04

An IP address identifies every device on the internet, and the purpose of the IP address is to handle connections between devices that send and receive information across the network. An IP address is a string of numbers separated by periods ranging from 0.0.0.0. to 255.255.255.255. The public IP address can be public, private, dynamic, consumer, or static.

In this tutorial, we are going to explain to you how to configure a static IP address on Ubuntu 22.04 OS. Let’s get started!

Prerequisites

A server with Ubuntu 22.04 as OS

User privileges: root or non-root user with sudo privileges

Step 1. Update the System

Before we start with the configuration of static IP address, we need to update the system packages to the latest versions available.

sudo apt-get update -y && sudo apt-get upgrade -y

Step 2. What is Netplan?

Netplan is a utility for easily configuring the network on a Linux system. Netplan stores the configuration in YAML files which are mostly written by the system administrators, network engineers or DevOps engineers. Without configuration, Netplan will not do anything. The Yaml files can be created and stored in /etc/netplan directory on the server.

Netplan has a set of commands, such as:

netplan generate: Used for generating the required configuration.

netplan apply: Used for applying the configurations.

netplan try: Used for applyging the configurations and user confirmation. This command will roll back a broken network configuration.

Step 3. Configure a static IP address

To configure a static IP address, first, create a YAML file with the following command:

touch /etc/netplan/01-network-configuration.yaml

Once created, open it with your favorite editor and paste the following lines of code:

network: version: 2 renderer: NetworkManager ethernets: eth0: addresses: - 192.168.1.21/24 nameservers: addresses: [8.8.8.8, 8.8.4.4] routes: - to: default via: 192.168.1.1

Now, we will explain all lines in this configuration file:

eth0 is the network interface name.

addresses The static IPv4 address, in this case, the static IP address, is set to 192.168.1.21

nameservers: We need to set the nameservers; in this case, these nameservers belong to Google.

routes: The routes are used for the gateway of the system.

Now, to apply the changes in the configuration file, execute the following command:

netplan apply

To confirm if your static IP address has been added successfully, execute the following command:

ip a

The output should look like this:

root@host:~# ip a 1: lo: mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN group default qlen 1000 link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00 inet 127.0.0.1/8 scope host lo valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 ::1/128 scope host valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever 2: eth0: mtu 1500 qdisc fq_codel state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 00:16:3e:79:35:ec brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff altname enp0s3 altname ens3 inet 192.168.1.21/21 brd 162.246.255.255 scope global eth0 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::216:3eff:fe79:35ec/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever

That’s it. You successfully installed Netplan and configured a static IP address on Ubuntu 22.04.

If you liked this post on how to configure a static IP address on Ubuntu 22.04, please share it with your friends on social networks using the buttons on the left or simply leave a reply below. Thanks.