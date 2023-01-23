In this tutorial, we are going to show you how to install Grafana on Ubuntu 22.04 OS.

Grafana is an open-source interactive visualization web application that provides information about the data of the server. In other words, Grafana is a monitoring tool that servers information in graphs, charts, alerts, etc. In this blog post, we will show you that Grafana is a service that runs on a port and that can be accessed in two different ways, via IP address along with the port and with reverse proxy via the domain name.

Installing Grafana on Ubuntu 22.04 is a straightforward process and may take up to 20 minutes. Let’s get started!

Prerequisites

A server with Ubuntu 22.04 as OS

Valid domain pointed to the servers IP address

User privileges: root or non-root user with sudo privileges

Step 1. Update the System

Before we start with the Grafana installation, we will update the system packages to the latest versions available.

sudo apt-get update -y && sudo apt-get upgrade -y

Step 2. Install Nginx

We will start with installing the Nginx web server since, after the Grafana installation, we will need it for setting up the reverse proxy.

To install the Nginx web server execute the following command:

sudo apt install nginx -y

Once the installation is completed, start and enable the Nginx service:

sudo systemctl start nginx && sudo systemctl enable nginx

To check the status of the Nginx service, execute the following command:

sudo systemctl status nginx

You should receive the following output:

root@host:~# sudo systemctl status nginx ● nginx.service - A high performance web server and a reverse proxy server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/nginx.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Sat 2022-11-26 15:37:54 CST; 35s ago Docs: man:nginx(8) Main PID: 22797 (nginx) Tasks: 4 (limit: 4575) Memory: 5.2M CPU: 98ms CGroup: /system.slice/nginx.service ├─22797 "nginx: master process /usr/sbin/nginx -g daemon on; master_process on;" ├─22800 "nginx: worker process" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" ├─22801 "nginx: worker process" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" └─22802 "nginx: worker process" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" Nov 26 15:37:54 host.test.vps systemd[1]: Starting A high performance web server and a reverse proxy server... Nov 26 15:37:54 host.test.vps systemd[1]: Started A high performance web server and a reverse proxy server.

Step 3. Install Grafana

First, add the GPG keys:

wget -q -O - https://packages.grafana.com/gpg.key | gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/grafana.gpg > /dev/null

Then, we need to add the Grafana repository:

echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/grafana.gpg] https://packages.grafana.com/oss/deb stable main" | sudo tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list.d/grafana.list

Once the key and the repository are added, update the system and install Grafana with the following commands:

sudo apt-get update -y sudo apt-get install grafana -y

After successful installation, start and enable the Grafana service.

sudo systemctl start grafana-server && sudo systemctl enable grafana-server

To check the status of the service, execute the following command:

sudo systemctl status grafana-server

You should receive the following output:

root@host:~# sudo systemctl status grafana-server ● grafana-server.service - Grafana instance Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/grafana-server.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Sat 2022-11-26 16:28:38 CST; 1min 49s ago Docs: http://docs.grafana.org Main PID: 23921 (grafana-server) Tasks: 15 (limit: 4575) Memory: 42.5M CPU: 2.494s CGroup: /system.slice/grafana-server.service

By default, the Grafana service is running on port 3000. To check this, execute the following command:

netstat -tunlp | grep 3000

You should receive the following output:

root@host:~# netstat -tunlp | grep 3000 tcp6 0 0 :::3000 :::* LISTEN 23921/grafana-serve

Now, when the service is up and running on port 3000, you can access Grafana at http://YourServerIpAddress:3000

Step 4. Create Nginx Virtual Host File

The purpose of installing the Nginx Web server was this step, where we would configure the reverse proxy for Grafana. With a reverse proxy, we will be able to access the Grafana monitoring tool via the domain name previously pointed to the server IP address as described in the Requirements section.

To create the Nginx configuration file, execute the following command:

touch /etc/nginx/sites-available/grafana.conf

Open the file with your favorite editor and paste the following lines of code:

server { root /var/www/html; index index.html index.htm index.nginx-debian.html; server_name YourDomainHere; location / { proxy_set_header Host $http_host; proxy_pass http://localhost:3000; } location /api/live { proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Host $http_host; proxy_pass http://localhost:3000; } }

Save the file, close it and create the symbolic link to enable the Nginx configuration.

ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/grafana.conf /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/

After this, check the syntax of the Nginx:

nginx -t

You should receive the following output:

root@host:~# nginx -t nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

Now, you can restart the Nginx service.

sudo systemctl restart nginx

After a successful restart, you can access the Grafana monitoring tool via your domain at http://YourDomain.com

The default username and password are admin, and admin, respectively. Enter these credentials and hit on the Login button.

Grafana will ask you to set a new strong password. Set it and hit on the Submit button.

After you submit the new password, you will be logged in automatically to the Grafana admin dashboard.

That's it. You learned how to install Grafana with Nginx as a reverse proxy on Ubuntu 22.04.

