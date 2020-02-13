In this tutorial, we will demonstrate how to install and deploy Lighttpd on a Debian 9 VPS with FPM/FastCGI support.

Lighttpd is a free, open-source and high-performance web server developed by Jan Kneschke. It has a low memory footprint when compared to other web servers and is specially designed for speed-critical environments. It is secure, fast, and can handle up to 10,000 connections in parallel on a single server. It is used by many websites, including YouTube, Bloglines, WikiMedia, and many more. Lighttpd comes with a rich set of features, such as FastCGI, SCGI, Auth, URL-Rewriting, Output-Compression, event mechanism, and more. These features combined make for a compelling and high-performance web server solution.

Let’s get started with the installation.

Prerequisites

For the purpose of this tutorial, we will use a Debian 9 VPS.

Full SSH root access, or a user with sudo privileges is also required.

A valid domain name is pointed with your server IP address. In this tutorial we will use test.example.com .

First, we’re going to need to log into our server using SSH. You can do that by entering this command:

Remember to replace “root” with your username if you are not using the root user. Change “IP_Address” and “Port_Number” according to your server’s IP address and SSH port number.

Once you are logged in, you should update all of your packages to their latest available versions.

apt-get update -y apt-get upgrade -y

Once the updates are completed, we can proceed to the next step.

Step 2: Install MariaDB Server

First, we will install the MariaDB database server by running the following command:

apt-get install mariadb-server mariadb-client

Once the installation has been completed, start the MariaDB service and enable it to start after system reboot:

systemctl start mariadb systemctl enable mariadb

Next, log in to MariaDB shell with the following command:

mysql

If everything is fine, you should see the following output:

Welcome to the MariaDB monitor. Commands end with ; or \g. Your MariaDB connection id is 4 Server version: 10.1.38-MariaDB-0+deb9u1 Debian 9.8 Copyright (c) 2000, 2018, Oracle, MariaDB Corporation Ab and others. Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.

MariaDB [(none)]>

Next, secure your MariaDB installation by using the mysql_secure_installation script. This script will remove anonymous users, disallow root login remotely, and remove the test database.

mysql_secure_installation

Answer all the questions as shown below:

Enter current password for root (enter for none): press [Enter] Set root password? [Y/n]: N Remove anonymous users? [Y/n]: Y Disallow root login remotely? [Y/n]: Y Remove test database and access to it? [Y/n]: Y Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n]: Y

Once MariaDB is secured, you can proceed to the next step.

Step 3: Install Lighttpd

By default, the latest version of Lighttpd is available in the Debian 9 default repository. You can install it by just running the following command:

apt-get install lighttpd

Once installed, start the Lighttpd service and enable it to start after system reboot using the following command:

systemctl start lighttpd systemctl enable lighttpd

You can verify the Lighttpd status with the following command:

systemctl status lighttpd

If everything is fine you should get the following output:

● lighttpd.service - Lighttpd Daemon Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/lighttpd.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Mon 2019-08-12 14:48:35 UTC; 29s ago Main PID: 2354 (lighttpd) CGroup: /system.slice/lighttpd.service └─2354 /usr/sbin/lighttpd -D -f /etc/lighttpd/lighttpd.conf Aug 12 14:48:35 debian9 systemd[1]: Starting Lighttpd Daemon... Aug 12 14:48:35 debian9 systemd[1]: Started Lighttpd Daemon.

Now, open a web browser and visit the following URL http://test.example.com . You should get the Lighttpd default page as shown below:

Lighttpd’s default document root is /var/ww/html on Debian 9, the main configuration file is

/etc/lighttpd/lighttpd.conf and other configuration files are located at /etc/lighttpd/conf-available directory.

Step 4: Install PHP and PHP-FPM

Next, we will install PHP and PHP-FPM, and enable them to work with Lighttpd. You can install PHP along with all of its necessary extensions with the following command:

apt-get install php php-cli php-common php-fpm php-mysql

Once installed, we need to modify the php.ini file to enable PHP support for Lighttpd.

nano /etc/php/7.0/fpm/php.ini

Change cgi.fix_pathinfo value to 1:

cgi.fix_pathinfo=1

Save and close the file.

By default, PHP-FPM listens on the UNIX socket /var/run/php7-fpm.sock . So, we will need to modify the file /etc/php/7.0/fpm/pool.d/www.conf and set PHP-FPM to listens on TCP socket.

nano /etc/php/7.0/fpm/pool.d/www.conf

Find the line:

listen = /run/php/php7.0-fpm.sock

Replace it with the following line:

listen = 127.0.0.1:9000

Save and close the file. Next, open the file 15-fastcg-php.conf to enable FastCGI support in Lighttpd:

nano /etc/lighttpd/conf-available/15-fastcgi-php.conf

Find the following lines:

"bin-path" => "/usr/bin/php-cgi", "socket" => "/var/run/lighttpd/php.socket",

Replace them with the following:

"host" => "127.0.0.1", "port" => "9000",

Save and close the file. Then, enable FastCGI and FastCGI-PHP modules with the following command:

lighty-enable-mod fastcgi lighty-enable-mod fastcgi-php

Finally, restart Lighttpd and PHP-FPM service to apply all the configuration changes:

systemctl restart php7.0-fpm systemctl restart lighttpd

You can verify the PHP-FPM with the following command:

systemctl status php7.0-fpm

If everything is fine you should get the following output:

● php7.0-fpm.service - The PHP 7.0 FastCGI Process Manager Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/php7.0-fpm.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Mon 2019-08-12 14:55:36 UTC; 1min 56s ago Docs: man:php-fpm7.0(8) Main PID: 12288 (php-fpm7.0) Status: "Processes active: 0, idle: 2, Requests: 0, slow: 0, Traffic: 0req/sec" Tasks: 3 (limit: 7372) CGroup: /system.slice/php7.0-fpm.service ├─12288 php-fpm: master process (/etc/php/7.0/fpm/php-fpm.conf) ├─12289 php-fpm: pool www └─12290 php-fpm: pool www Aug 12 14:55:36 debian9 systemd[1]: Stopped The PHP 7.0 FastCGI Process Manager. Aug 12 14:55:36 debian9 systemd[1]: Starting The PHP 7.0 FastCGI Process Manager... Aug 12 14:55:36 debian9 systemd[1]: Started The PHP 7.0 FastCGI Process Manager.

Step 5: Test PHP-FPM Support on Lighttpd

Lighttpd is now installed and configured to work with FPM/FastCGI. Next, we will need to create a virtual host configuration file for Lighttpd to test PHP-FPM support.

First, create a virtual host directory with the following command:

mkdir /var/www/html/testsite

Next, create a virtual host configuration file with the following command:

nano /etc/lighttpd/conf-available/lighttpd.conf

Add the following lines:

$HTTP["host"] ==" test.example.com " { server.document-root = "/var/www/html/testsite" index-file.names = ( "info.php" ) }

Save and close the file. Then, enable the virtual host with the following command:

ln -s /etc/lighttpd/conf-available/lighttpd.conf /etc/lighttpd/conf-enabled/

Next, create a info.php file inside /var/www/html/testsite directory to test PHP-FPM support:

nano /var/www/html/testsite/info.php

Add the following lines:

<?php phpinfo(); ?>

Next, set correct permission on /var/www/html/testsite with the following command:

chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/testsite

Finally, restart the Lighttpd service with the following command:

systemctl restart lighttpd

Now, open your web browser and type the URL http://test.example.com . You should see that PHP is working through FPM/FastCGI in the following page:

In this tutorial, we learned how to install Lighttpd on a Debian 9 VPS. We also learned how to enable MariaDB, PHP and PHP-FPM with FastCGI in Lighttpd. For more information, you can visit the Lighttpd official documentation.

