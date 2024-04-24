Magento is an open-source ecommerce platform built in PHP. It is a market-leading player in the e-commerce world. Adobe acquired the company in 2018. Magento is designed to help businesses develop, with versions geared to small, medium, and enterprise-level organizations. The open-source platform includes built-in functionality, like integrated checkout, payment and shipping, catalog management, customer accounts, etc. This tutorial shows you how to install Magento 2 on Ubuntu 24.04.

Prerequisites

An Ubuntu 24.04 VPS with at least 4GB of RAM.

SSH root access, or user with sudo privileges.

Conventions

# – given commands should be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

$ – given commands should be executed as a regular user

Step 1. Login to the server

First, log in to your Ubuntu 24.04 server through SSH as the root user:

ssh root@IP_Address -p Port_number

You must replace ‘IP_Address‘ and ‘Port_number‘ with your server’s respective IP address and SSH port number. Additionally, replace ‘root’ with the username of the system user with sudo privileges.

You can check whether you have the proper Ubuntu version installed on your server with the following command:

# lsb_release -a

You should get this output:

No LSB modules are available.

Distributor ID: Ubuntu

Description: Ubuntu Noble Numbat

Release: 24.04

Codename: noble

Step 2. Add System User

Magento will be ran by a new system user called magento. Let’s create a new system user now, execute this command below.

/usr/sbin/adduser \ --system \ --shell /bin/bash \ --gecos 'Magento user' \ --group \ --home /opt/magento \ magento

Then, let’s give the new user a password.

# passwd magento

You will be prompted to type the password for user ‘magento’ twice, the password will not be shown there in your screen. Once done, we can give the new user a sudo privilege.

# usermod -aG sudo magento

Let’s switch to the new user now. From now on, the commands will be run by the new user.

# su - magento

Step 3. Install PHP

Ubuntu 24.04 ships with PHP 8.3 and at the moment only Magento 2.4.7-beta3 supports this PHP version. Let’s install PHP 8.3 and its extensions.

$ sudo apt install php-{bcmath,common,curl,fpm,gd,intl,mbstring,mysql,soap,xml,xsl,zip,cli}

Next, we need to modify the following settings in the php.ini file:

Increase memory_limit to 512M

Set short_open_tag to On

Set upload_max_filesize to 128M

Increase max_execution_time to 3600

Let’s make the changes by executing these commands

$ sudo sed -i "s/memory_limit = .*/memory_limit = 512M/" /etc/php/8.3/fpm/php.ini $ sudo sed -i "s/upload_max_filesize = .*/upload_max_filesize = 128M/" /etc/php/8.3/fpm/php.ini $ sudo sed -i "s/short_open_tag = .*/short_open_tag = On/" /etc/php/8.3/fpm/php.ini $ sudo sed -i "s/max_execution_time = .*/max_execution_time = 3600/" /etc/php/8.3/fpm/php.ini

Then, let’s create a PHP-FPM pool.

$ sudo nano /etc/php/8.3/fpm/pool.d/magento.conf

We need to insert the following into the file.

user = magento group = magento listen = /run/php/magento.sock listen.owner = magento listen.group = magento pm = ondemand pm.max_children = 50 pm.start_servers = 10 pm.min_spare_servers = 5 pm.max_spare_servers = 10

Save the file and then exit from the file editor and don’t forget to restart php-fpm service

$ sudo systemctl restart php8.3-fpm

Step 4. Install Nginx

In this article, we will use Nginx as the webserver. Let’s install it now.

$ sudo apt install nginx -y

Then, we need to create an nginx server block for our Magento website.

$ sudo nano /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/magento.conf

Insert the following into the configuration file.

upstream fastcgi_backend { server unix:/run/php/magento.sock; } server { server_name yourdomain.com; listen 80; set $MAGE_ROOT /opt/magento/website; set $MAGE_MODE production; access_log /var/log/nginx/magento-access.log; error_log /var/log/nginx/magento-error.log; include /opt/magento/website/nginx.conf.sample; }

Save the file, then exit.

Step 5. Install OpenSearch

Magento now supports OpenSearch as an alternative to Elasticsearch. In this step, we will install OpenSearch and modify its settings. Let’s execute the commands below to proceed.

$ sudo apt install curl gnupg2

$ curl -o- https://artifacts.opensearch.org/publickeys/opensearch.pgp | sudo gpg --dearmor --batch --yes -o /usr/share/keyrings/opensearch-keyring

$ echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/opensearch-keyring] https://artifacts.opensearch.org/releases/bundle/opensearch/2.x/apt stable main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/opensearch-2.x.list

$ sudo apt update

With the repository information added, we can list all available versions of OpenSearch:

$ sudo apt list -a opensearch

The command will return this output:

magento@ubuntu24:~$ sudo apt list -a opensearch

Listing… Done

opensearch/stable,now 2.12.0 amd64 [residual-config]

opensearch/stable 2.11.1 amd64 [residual-config]

opensearch/stable 2.11.0 amd64 [residual-config]

opensearch/stable 2.10.0 amd64 [residual-config]

opensearch/stable 2.9.0 amd64 [residual-config]

opensearch/stable 2.8.0 amd64 [residual-config]

opensearch/stable 2.7.0 amd64 [residual-config]

opensearch/stable 2.6.0 amd64 [residual-config]

opensearch/stable 2.5.0 amd64 [residual-config]

Now, let’s install OpenSearch 2.11.1 by running this command below

$ sudo apt install opensearch=2.11.1

By default, OpenSearch uses SSL, but Magento doesn’t use it. So, we need to disable the SSL plugin in OpenSearch for successful Magento installation:

$ sudo nano /etc/opensearch/opensearch.yml

And add this to the end of yml file:

plugins.security.disabled: true

Save the file, then exit, and finally, we can enable the service and start it now.

$ sudo systemctl enable --now opensearch

Once it’s up and running, we can run this command to verify.

$ curl -X GET localhost:9200

The command will return an output similar to this:

{ "name" : "ubuntu24.rosehosting.com", "cluster_name" : "opensearch", "cluster_uuid" : "zYOQTFzMQxmhhP29-u9eHA", "version" : { "distribution" : "opensearch", "number" : "2.11.1", "build_type" : "deb", "build_hash" : "6b1986e964d440be9137eba1413015c31c5a7752", "build_date" : "2023-11-29T21:43:44.221253956Z", "build_snapshot" : false, "lucene_version" : "9.7.0", "minimum_wire_compatibility_version" : "7.10.0", "minimum_index_compatibility_version" : "7.0.0" }, "tagline" : "The OpenSearch Project: https://opensearch.org/" }

Step 6. Install MySQL Server

Ubuntu 24.04 ships with MySQL 8.0 and MariaDB 10.11. At the moment of this writing, only MariaDB version 10.6 and lower is supported by Magento. So, we need to install MySQL server instead of MariaDB. If you install MariaDB 10.11, then you will get a message like this when installing Magento:

Current version of RDBMS is not supported. Used Version: 10.11.6-MariaDB-2. Supported versions: MySQL-8, MySQL-5.7, MariaDB-(10.2-10.6)

$ sudo apt install mysql-server

Once installed, we can create a new database and its user for our Magento website.

$ sudo mysql

mysql> CREATE USER 'magento'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'm0d1fyth15';

mysql> CREATE DATABASE magentodb;

mysql> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON magentodb.* TO 'magento'@'localhost';

mysql> FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

mysql> \q

Step 7. Install Composer

In this step, we are going to install Composer. The installation is fairly straightforward.

$ curl -sS https://getcomposer.org/installer -o composer-setup.php

$ sudo php composer-setup.php --install-dir=/usr/local/bin --filename=composer

That’s it. To check the version of the installed Composer, you can run this command:

$ composer -V

Step 8. Download and Install Magento

Go to the official Magento website and create an account or log in if you already have one. Please note that, according to their website, we can only install Magento 2.4.7-beta3 on Ubuntu 24.04 at the moment.

$ composer create-project --repository-url=https://repo.magento.com/ magento/project-community-edition=2.4.7-beta3 /opt/magento/website

After all required files are downloaded, we can install them by running this command below.

$ cd /opt/magento/website

$ bin/magento setup:install \ --base-url=http://yourdomain.com \ --db-host=localhost \ --db-name=magentodb \ --db-user=magento \ --db-password=m0d1fyth15 \ --admin-firstname=Magento \ --admin-lastname=Admin \ --admin-email=admin@yourdomain.com \ --admin-user=admin \ --admin-password=m0d1fyth15 \ --language=en_US \ --currency=USD \ --timezone=America/Chicago \ --use-rewrites=1 \ --search-engine=opensearch

At the end of the installation, you will see an output similar to this:

[SUCCESS]: Magento installation complete.

[SUCCESS]: Magento Admin URI: /admin_0ty6lcq

Nothing to import.

Before logging in to the backend, we can disable the Two Factor Authentication first and enable it again later. We need to run these commands to disable the 2FA modules.

$ php bin/magento module:disable Magento_AdminAdobeImsTwoFactorAuth $ php bin/magento module:disable Magento_TwoFactorAuth $ php bin/magento setup:di:compile $ php bin/magento cache:clean

At this point, Magento is installed, and we can navigate to the backend at http://yourdomain.com/admin_0ty6lcq using our favorite web browser. Please note that you must use your own link to access the backend.

Once logged in, we can see the Magento dashboard.

Step 9. Setup Cron jobs

Magento requires its cron jobs to run to automate its important system functions. Let’s execute the command below to create Magento cronjobs under user magento.

$ php bin/magento cron:install

Congratulation! You have successfully installed Magento on Ubuntu 24.04.

