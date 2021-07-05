Magento is an open-source e-commerce platform that allows you to create your own online stores within minutes. It is written in PHP and uses MySQL or MariaDB as a database backend. It is used by millions of people to sell and manage their products online.

If you are looking for an open-source platform to sell your products then Magento is the best choice for you.

In this post, we will show you how to install Magento on AlmaLinux 8.

Prerequisites

An AlmaLinux 8 VPS

Access to the root user account (or access to an admin account with root privileges)

Log in to the Server & Update the Server OS Packages

First, log in to your AlmaLinux 8 server via SSH as the root user:

ssh root@IP_Address -p Port_number

You will need to replace ‘IP_Address’ and ‘Port_number’ with your server’s respective IP address and SSH port number. Additionally, replace ‘root’ with the username of the admin account if necessary.

Before starting, you have to make sure that all AlmaLinux OS packages installed on the server are up to date. You can do this by running the following commands:

dnf update -y

Install Apache, MariaDB and PHP

First, install Apache web server and MariaDB database server with the following command:

dnf install httpd httpd-tools mariadb-server -y

After installing both packages, you will need to install PHP version 7.4 and above to your server.

To do so, first install the EPEL and Remi PHP repository with the following command:

rpm -Uvh https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-8.noarch.rpm

dnf install -y https://rpms.remirepo.net/enterprise/remi-release-8.rpm

Next, reset the PHP default repository and enable the Remi repository with the following command:

dnf module reset php

dnf module install php:remi-7.4

Next, install PHP 7.4 with other required extensions with the following command:

dnf install php php-cli php-mysqlnd php-opcache php-xml php-gd php-soap php-pdo php-bcmath php-intl php-mbstring php-json php-iconv php-zip unzip git -y

Next, edit the php.ini file and change the default settings:

nano /etc/php.ini

Change the following values:

memory_limit = 1024M

upload_max_filesize = 256M

zlib.output_compression = on

max_execution_time = 18000

date.timezone = UTC

Save the file then start the Apache and MariaDB service and enable them to start at system reboot:

systemctl start httpd

systemctl start mariadb

systemctl enable httpd

systemctl enable mariadb

Configure MariaDB for Magento

First, you will need to set a MariaDB root password and secure the MariaDB installation. You can do it by running the following script:

mysql_secure_installation

Ask all questions as shown below:

Enter current password for root (enter for none):

Set root password? [Y/n] Y

New password:

Re-enter new password:

Remove anonymous users? [Y/n] Y

Disallow root login remotely? [Y/n] Y

Remove test database and access to it? [Y/n] Y

Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n] Y

Next, log in to MariaDB with the following command:

mysql -u root -p

Once you are connected, create a database and user for Magento:

MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE DATABASE magentodb;

MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE USER 'magentouser'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'password';

Next, grant all the privileges to the Magento database:

MariaDB [(none)]> GRANT ALL ON magentodb.* TO 'magentouser'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'password' WITH GRANT OPTION;

Next, flush the privileges to apply the changes and exit from the MariaDB:

MariaDB [(none)]> FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

MariaDB [(none)]> EXIT;

Download Magento

Before starting, you will need to install Composer on your server. You can install it with the following command:

curl -sS https://getcomposer.org/installer | php

mv composer.phar /usr/local/bin/composer

Next, change the directory to Apache root directory and download the Magento with the following command:

cd /var/www/html/

wget https://github.com/magento/magento2/archive/2.3.zip

Once downloaded, unzip the downloaded file with the following command:

unzip 2.3.zip

Next, rename the extracted directory to magento2:

mv magento2-2.3 magento2

Next, change the directory to magento2 with the following command:

cd magento2

Next, update the Composer and install all required PHP dependencies using the following command:

composer update

composer install

Next, set proper permission and ownership with the following command:

chown -R apache:apache /var/www/html/magento2

chmod -R 755 /var/www/html/magento2

Configure Apache for Magento

Next, create a new Apache virtual host configuration file for Magento:

nano /etc/httpd/conf.d/magento.conf

Add the following lines:

<VirtualHost *:80>

ServerAdmin admin@example.com

ServerName magento.example.com

DocumentRoot /var/www/html/magento2/

DirectoryIndex index.php

<Directory /var/www/html/magento2/>

Options Indexes FollowSymLinks MultiViews

AllowOverride All

Order allow,deny

allow from all

</Directory>

ErrorLog /var/log/httpd/magento_error.log

CustomLog /var/log/httpd/magento_access.log combined

</VirtualHost>

Save and close the file then restart the Apache service to apply the changes:

systemctl restart httpd

Install Magento

Magento Web installation wizard has been removed since version 2.3.7. So you will need to install Magento from the command-line interface.

First, change the directory to Magento and run the following command to install the Magento:

cd /var/www/html/magento2/

bin/magento setup:install --admin-firstname="Magento" --admin-lastname="Admin" --admin-email="admin@example.com" --admin-user="admin" --admin-password="Hitesh@1981" --db-name="magentodb" --db-host="localhost" --db-user="magentouser" --db-password="password" --language=en_US --currency=USD --timezone=UTC --cleanup-database --base-url=http://"magento.example.com"

Once the installation has been completed, you should get the following output:

[Progress: 701 / 706]

Installing admin user...

[Progress: 702 / 706]

Caches clearing:

Cache cleared successfully

[Progress: 703 / 706]

Disabling Maintenance Mode:

[Progress: 704 / 706]

Post installation file permissions check...

For security, remove write permissions from these directories: '/var/www/html/magento2/app/etc'

[Progress: 705 / 706]

Write installation date...

[Progress: 706 / 706]

[SUCCESS]: Magento installation complete.

[SUCCESS]: Magento Admin URI: /admin_y3asxt

Nothing to import.

Please note down the Magento admin URI /admin_y3asxt from the above output.

Access Magento Web Interface

Now, open your web browser and access the Magento admin interface using the URL http://magento.example.com/admin_y3asxt. You should see the following page:

Provide your admin username, password and click on the Sign in button. You will be redirected to the Magento dashboard on the following page:

Congratulations! You have successfully installed Magento on AlmaLinux 8.

Congratulations! You have successfully installed Magento on AlmaLinux 8.

