Odoo is an open-source Python and Javascript software used to manage business processes. It includes various features such as customer relationship management, e-commerce, accounting, billing, manufacturing, project management, etc. Odoo uses the PostgreSQL database management system to store its data. This blog post will cover all the requirements for the latest Odoo 18 version, such as Python’s latest version, PostgreSQL service, Python requirements, and Odoo service configuration. Learning how to install Odoo 18 on Ubuntu 24.04 is a straightforward process that may take up to 15 minutes. Let’s get started!

Prerequisites

A server with Ubuntu 24.04 as OS

User privileges: root or non-root user with sudo privileges

Step 1. Update the System

Before we start with the installation, we will update the system packages to their latest versions available:

sudo apt update -y && sudo apt upgrade -y

Step 2. Install Python and its dependencies

To install the latest Python version and its dependencies, execute the following command:

sudo apt install build-essential wget git python3-pip python3-dev python3-venv python3-wheel python3 libfreetype6-dev libxml2-dev libzip-dev libsasl2-dev python3-setuptools libjpeg-dev zlib1g-dev libpq-dev libxslt1-dev libldap2-dev libtiff5-dev libopenjp2-7-dev -y

Once installed you can check the Python version with the command below:

python3 -V

You should get the following output:

root@host:~# python3 -V Python 3.12.3

Step 3. Install NPM and Node CSS plugins

Next, we need to install NPM and Node with the following commands:

sudo apt-get install npm -y npm install -g less less-plugin-clean-css sudo apt-get install node-less -y

Step 4. Install Wkhtmltopdf

The Wkhtmltopdf converts HTML pages to PDF files. To install it, execute the following command:

sudo apt-get install wkhtmltopdf -y

Once installed, create the symbolic links in case wkhtmltopdf is not readable:

sudo ln -s /usr/local/bin/wkhtmltopdf /usr/bin

Step 5. Install PostgreSQL database service

To install the PostgreSQL database service, execute the command below:

sudo apt-get install postgresql -y

The PostgreSQL version 16 will be installed, and to start and enable the PostgreSQL service, you need to do the following:

sudo systemctl start postgresql && sudo systemctl enable postgresql

To check the status of the service:

sudo systemctl status postgresql

You should get output similar to this:

root@host:~# sudo systemctl status postgresql ● postgresql.service - PostgreSQL RDBMS Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/postgresql.service; enabled; preset: enabled) Active: active (exited) since Sat 2024-10-19 02:48:16 CDT; 2min 23s ago Main PID: 28842 (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) CPU: 5ms Oct 19 02:48:16 host.test.vps systemd[1]: Starting postgresql.service - PostgreSQL RDBMS... Oct 19 02:48:16 host.test.vps systemd[1]: Finished postgresql.service - PostgreSQL RDBMS.

Step 6. Create Odoo System and Database User

Next, we must create an Odoo system and an Odoo database user. We will create the users with the same name, odoo18.

To create an Odoo system user in the /opt directory, execute the following:

sudo useradd -m -U -r -d /opt/odoo18 -s /bin/bash odoo18

Odoo database user can be created with the command below:

sudo su - postgres -c "createuser -s odoo18"

Step 7. Install and Configure Odoo 18

Next, we need to download and install Odoo. First, log in as the “odoo18” user you created before:

su - odoo18

You will be automatically in the home directory of the odoo18 user, and that is the /opt directory. To check this, you can execute the pwd command on your command line:

odoo18@host:~$ pwd /opt/odoo18

Next is to download Odoo files from the Odoo GitHub repository:

git clone https://www.github.com/odoo/odoo --depth 1 --branch 18.0 /opt/odoo18/odoo18

Once downloaded, create a Python virtual environment and install the Odoo 18 requirements with the following commands one by one:

python3.12 -m venv odoo18-venv source odoo18-venv/bin/activate pip install --upgrade pip pip3 install wheel pip3 install -r odoo18/requirements.txt

Once the requirements are installed, deactivate the environment with the following:

deactivate

And then press CTRL+D to log out from the odoo18 user. The screen should look like this:

(odoo18-venv) odoo18@host:~$ deactivate odoo18@host:~$ logout root@host:~#

Next, we need to create an Odoo custom addons directory, a Log file directory along with a Log file for Odoo and grant the correct permissions:

mkdir /opt/odoo18/odoo18-custom-addons chown -R odoo18:odoo18 /opt/odoo18/odoo18-custom-addons mkdir -p /var/log/odoo18/ && touch /var/log/odoo18/odoo18.log chown -R odoo18:odoo18 /var/log/odoo18/

Step 8. Create an Odoo configuration file

Next, we need to create an Odoo configuration file:

touch /etc/odoo18.conf

Open the file with your favorite text editor and paste the following lines of code:

[options]

admin_passwd = StrongPasswordHere db_host = False db_port = False db_user = odoo18 db_password = False xmlrpc_port = 8069 logfile = /var/log/odoo18/odoo18.log addons_path = /opt/odoo18/odoo18/addons,/opt/odoo18/odoo18-custom-addons

Save the file and close it.

Step 9. Create an Odoo Service file

Next, we need to create an Odoo service file:

touch /etc/systemd/system/odoo18.service

Open the file with your favorite text editor and paste the following lines of code:

[Unit] Description=odoo18 [Service] Type=simple SyslogIdentifier=odoo18 PermissionsStartOnly=true User=odoo18 Group=odoo18 ExecStart=/opt/odoo18/odoo18-venv/bin/python3 /opt/odoo18/odoo18/odoo-bin -c /etc/odoo18.conf StandardOutput=journal+console [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

Save the file and close it.

Step 10. Manage Odoo service

Now, when everything is completed, we can manage our Odoo service. Start and enable the odoo service:

sudo systemctl start odoo18 && sudo systemctl enable odoo18

To check the status of the Odoo service, execute the following command:

sudo systemctl status odoo18

You should get output similar to this:

root@host:/opt/odoo18# sudo systemctl status odoo18 ● odoo18.service - odoo18 Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/odoo18.service; enabled; preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Sat 2024-10-19 05:22:54 CDT; 10s ago Main PID: 34380 (python3) Tasks: 4 (limit: 4613) Memory: 89.2M (peak: 89.6M) CPU: 5.899s CGroup: /system.slice/odoo18.service └─34380 /opt/odoo18/odoo18-venv/bin/python3 /opt/odoo18/odoo18/odoo-bin -c /etc/odoo18.conf Oct 19 13:22:54 host.test.vps systemd[1]: Started odoo18.service - odoo18.

To access Odoo in the browser, you need to use your server IP address and port 8069 because, in this blog post, we configured Odoo to listen on that port.

http://YourServerIPAddress:8069

Congratulations!

You successfully installed the latest Odoo 18 on Ubuntu 24.04. Of course, you don’t have to install Odoo 18 on Ubuntu 24.04 if you have difficulties and are unfamiliar with Linux. You can always contact our technical support. With any of our managed Ubuntu VPS plans, we are at your disposal 24/7 and will take care of your request immediately.

If you liked this post about installing Odoo 18 on Ubuntu 24.04, please share it with your friends or leave a comment below.