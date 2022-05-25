How to Install osTicket on AlmaLinux

In this tutorial, we are going to install osTicket on AlmaLinux and explain in step-by-step detail how to configure it with the LAMP stack.

osTicket is an open-source support ticketing system written in PHP which supports MySQL or PostgreSQL as database types.osTicket has many features such as Advanced Search, Ticket Filters, Service Level Agreements, Custom Columns and Queues and etc. In this tutorial, we are going to use MariaDB as a database and Apache as a web server.

Installing osTicket on AlmaLinux is a very easy and straightforward process that can take up to 20 minutes. Let’s get started!

Prerequisites

A server with AlmaLinux as OS User privileges: root or non-root user with sudo privileges



Step 1. Update the System

Since we have a fresh installation of AlmaLinux, we need to update the packages to the latest versions available:

sudo dnf update -y && sudo dnf upgrade -y

Step 2. Install Dependencies

We need to install the required dependencies before we start with the LAMP stack.

sudo dnf install yum-utils curl wget unzip -y

Step 3. Install Apache2 Web Server

To install the Apache2 execute the following command:

sudo dnf install httpd -y

To start and enable the apache service, execute the commands below:

sudo systemctl start httpd && sudo systemctl enable httpd

Check the status of the Apache service:

sudo systemctl status httpd

You should receive the following output:

[root@vps ~]# sudo systemctl status httpd ● httpd.service - The Apache HTTP Server Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/httpd.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled) Drop-In: /usr/lib/systemd/system/httpd.service.d └─php-fpm.conf Active: active (running) since Sun 2022-04-10 04:51:53 CDT; 1h 32min ago Docs: man:httpd.service(8) Main PID: 677 (httpd) Status: "Total requests: 13; Idle/Busy workers 100/0;Requests/sec: 0.00234; Bytes served/sec: 10 B/sec" Tasks: 278 (limit: 23716) Memory: 52.3M CGroup: /system.slice/httpd.service

Step 4. Install PHP with Modules

To install the latest PHP8.0 along with the modules, execute the commands below:

sudo dnf install -y https://rpms.remirepo.net/enterprise/remi-release-8.rpm sudo dnf update -y sudo dnf module reset php -y sudo dnf module enable php:remi-8.0 -y sudo dnf install php php-{mysqlnd,pear,imap,cgi,gettext,common,curl,intl,zip,opcache,apcu,gd} -y

Step 5. Install MariaDB Database Server

To install the MariaDB database server execute the following commands:

sudo dnf install mariadb mariadb-server -y

To start and enable the mariadb service, execute the commands below:

sudo systemctl start mariadb && sudo systemctl enable mariadb

Check the status of the MariaDB service:

sudo systemctl status mariadb

You should receive the following output:

[root@vps ~]# sudo systemctl status mariadb ● mariadb.service - MariaDB 10.3 database server Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/mariadb.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Sun 2022-04-10 06:36:15 CDT; 26s ago Docs: man:mysqld(8) https://mariadb.com/kb/en/library/systemd/ Main PID: 14335 (mysqld) Status: "Taking your SQL requests now..." Tasks: 30 (limit: 23716) Memory: 81.9M CGroup: /system.slice/mariadb.service └─14335 /usr/libexec/mysqld --basedir=/usr

Step 6. Create osTicket database and user

To create the MariaDB database, database user and grant permissions to that user, log in to the MariaDB console and execute the commands below:

CREATE DATABASE osticket; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON osticket.* TO osticket@localhost IDENTIFIED BY "YourStrongPasswordHere"; FLUSH PRIVILEGES; EXIT;

Step 7. Install osTicket

In this step we need to download the latest version of osTicket, unzip it in the /var/www/html directory on the server, create the configuration file, and assign the right permissions:

cd /var/www/html curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/osTicket/osTicket/releases/latest | grep browser_download_url | cut -d '"' -f 4 | wget -i - unzip osTicket-v1.16.1.zip -d osTicket cp /var/www/html/osTicket/upload/include/ost-sampleconfig.php /var/www/html/osTicket/upload/include/ost-config.php

Step 8. Create Apache Virtual Host File

We need to create Apache virtual host configuration file in order can access the osTicket via the domain name:

sudo nano /etc/httpd/conf.d/osticket.conf

Paste the following lines of code:

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerName yourdomain.com DocumentRoot /var/www/html/osTicket/upload <Directory /var/www/html/osTicket/> Options FollowSymlinks AllowOverride All Require all granted </Directory> ErrorLog /var/log/httpd/yourdomain.com_error.log CustomLog /var/log/httpd/yourdomain.com.log combined </VirtualHost>

Save the file, close it and restart the httpd.service.

sudo systemctl restart httpd

Step 9. Finish the osTicket installation

Now, you can finish the osTicket installation by accessing the URL at http://yourdomain.com

Since the PHP modules are already installed hit on the “Continue” button:

On the next window click on the “Done? Continue >>” button, once you set 666 permissions to include/ost-config.php file.

On the next window, there are input fields, that need to be filled, with information such as username, password, email, and the MariaDB credentials, you set before in Step 6. above. Once everything is filled up, click on the “Install Now” button.





On the last window, will be the message about the successful installation and your osTicket URLs.

