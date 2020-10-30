How to Install PrestaShop on CentOS 8

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PrestaShop on a CentOS 8 VPS.

PrestaShop is one of the most well-known eCommerce platforms in the world. It’s free, open-source, and is built on top of PHP, while using a MySQL database to store the data. It helps small to large businesses to create and run a successful online store.

PrestaShop is simple, easy-to-use, easy to install, and is versatile – it provides a great platform for people around the world to create their online stores. Let’s begin with the installation.

Prerequisites

A CentOS 8 VPS with root access enabled or a user with sudo privileges. We include root access on all of our VPSes.

A minimum of 2GB of RAM and 2 CPU cores. For this, we’ll be using our SSD 2 VPS plan.

A LEMP stack needs to be set up on the server. We’ll show you how to do this as well.

Step 1: Getting Started

First, you will need to log in to your CentOS 8 VPS via SSH as the root user:

ssh [email protected]_ADDRESS -p PORT_NUMBER

Next, run the following commands to upgrade all installed packages on your VPS:

dnf update -y

By default, SELinux is enabled on a default CentOS 8 system. We recommend to disable SELinux on your system to prevent any security conflicts.

You can disable SELinux by editing the /etc/selinux/config file:

nano /etc/selinux/config

Find the following line:

SELINUX=enforcing

And, replace it with the following line:

SELINUX=permissive

Save and close the file. Then, restart your system to apply the changes.

Step 2: Install Nginx, MariaDB and PHP

In order for PrestaShop to function correctly, you will need to install the Nginx web server, MariaDB database server, PHP, as well as some required PHP extensions on your server. You can install all of them using this simple command:

dnf install nginx mariadb-server php php-cli php-bcmath php-xmlrpc php-intl php-mysqli php-gd php-pdo php-posix php-json php-curl php-zip php-fpm unzip -y

Once all the packages are installed, edit the php.ini file and tweak some settings:

nano /etc/php.ini

Change the following settings:

max_input_vars = 5000

post_max_size = 128M

upload_max_filesize = 128M

max_execution_time = 18000

memory_limit = 256M

date.timezone = UTC

Save and close the file when you are finished. Then, start the Nginx and MariaDB services and enable them to start at reboot with the following commands:

systemctl start nginx

systemctl start mariadb

systemctl enable nginx

systemctl enable mariadb

Step 3: Configure PHP-FPM

By default, PHP-FPM is configured to run with an Apache user and group. In this tutorial, we will use the Nginx webserver. This is why you’ll need to configure PHP-FPM to run as an Nginx user and group.

To do so, edit the PHP-FPM configuration file:

nano /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf

Change the user and group value from apache to nginx , as shown below:

user = nginx

group = nginx

Save and close the file when you are finished. Then, set the proper permission and ownership of the /var/lib/php/session directory so that it belongs to Nginx:

chown -R nginx:nginx /var/lib/php/session

chmod -R 775 /var/lib/php/session

Next, start the PHP-FPM service and enable it to start at reboot with the following command:

systemctl start php-fpm

systemctl enable php-fpm

Step 4: Create a Database for PrestaShop

First, secure the MariaDB installation and set the MariaDB root password using the following command:

mysql_secure_installation

Answer all the questions as shown below:

Set root password? [Y/n] Y

New password:

Re-enter new password:

Remove anonymous users? [Y/n] Y

Disallow root login remotely? [Y/n] Y

Remove test database and access to it? [Y/n] Y

Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n] Y

Once our MariaDB instance is secured, log in to MariaDB with the following command:

mysql -u root -p

Provide your MariaDB root password when prompted, then create a database and user for PrestaShop with the following commands:

MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE DATABASE prestashop; MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE USER 'prestashop'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'password';

Please make sure to set your own password to something strong for the prestashop user.

Next, grant all the privileges to the PrestaShop database with the following command:

MariaDB [(none)]> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON prestashop. * TO 'prestashop'@'localhost';

Finally, flush the privileges and exit from the MariaDB shell with the following commands:

MariaDB [(none)]> FLUSH PRIVILEGES; MariaDB [(none)]> EXIT;

Step 5: Install PrestaShop

At the time of writing this tutorial, the latest version of PrestaShop is 1.7.6.5. You can download it from its official download page using the following command:

wget https://download.prestashop.com/download/releases/prestashop_1.7.6.5.zip

Once downloaded, unzip the downloaded file to the Nginx web root directory with the following command:

unzip prestashop_1.7.6.5.zip -d /var/www/html/prestashop

Next, give proper ownership and permissions to the prestashop directory so that they belong to Nginx:

chown -R nginx:nginx /var/www/html/prestashop

chmod -R 775 /var/www/html/prestashop

Once you are finished, you can proceed to the next step.

Step 6: Configure Nginx for PrestaShop

Next, create an Nginx virtual host configuration file to serve PrestaShop.

nano /etc/nginx/conf.d/prestashop.conf

Add the following lines:

server { listen 80; server_name prestashop.example.com; root /var/www/html/presatshop; index index.php index.html; location / { rewrite ^/api/?(.*)$ /webservice/dispatcher.php?url=$1 last; rewrite ^/([0-9])(-[_a-zA-Z0-9-]*)?(-[0-9]+)?/.+\.jpg$ /img/p/$1/$1$2.jpg last; rewrite ^/([0-9])([0-9])(-[_a-zA-Z0-9-]*)?(-[0-9]+)?/.+\.jpg$ /img/p/$1/$2/$1$2$3.jpg last; rewrite ^/([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])(-[_a-zA-Z0-9-]*)?(-[0-9]+)?/.+\.jpg$ /img/p/$1/$2/$3/$1$2$3$4.jpg last; rewrite ^/([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])(-[_a-zA-Z0-9-]*)?(-[0-9]+)?/.+\.jpg$ /img/p/$1/$2/$3/$4/$1$2$3$4$5.jpg last; rewrite ^/([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])(-[_a-zA-Z0-9-]*)?(-[0-9]+)?/.+\.jpg$ /img/p/$1/$2/$3/$4/$5/$1$2$3$4$5$6.jpg last; rewrite ^/([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])(-[_a-zA-Z0-9-]*)?(-[0-9]+)?/.+\.jpg$ /img/p/$1/$2/$3/$4/$5/$6/$1$2$3$4$5$6$7.jpg last; rewrite ^/([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])(-[_a-zA-Z0-9-]*)?(-[0-9]+)?/.+\.jpg$ /img/p/$1/$2/$3/$4/$5/$6/$7/$1$2$3$4$5$6$7$8.jpg last; rewrite ^/([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])([0-9])(-[_a-zA-Z0-9-]*)?(-[0-9]+)?/.+\.jpg$ /img/p/$1/$2/$3/$4/$5/$6/$7/$8/$1$2$3$4$5$6$7$8$9.jpg last; rewrite ^/c/([0-9]+)(-[_a-zA-Z0-9-]*)(-[0-9]+)?/.+\.jpg$ /img/c/$1$2.jpg last; rewrite ^/c/([a-zA-Z-]+)(-[0-9]+)?/.+\.jpg$ /img/c/$1.jpg last; rewrite ^/([0-9]+)(-[_a-zA-Z0-9-]*)(-[0-9]+)?/.+\.jpg$ /img/c/$1$2.jpg last; try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?$args; } location ~ \.php$ { fastcgi_pass unix:/run/php-fpm/www.sock; fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name; include /etc/nginx/fastcgi_params; } gzip on; gzip_comp_level 1; gzip_buffers 16 8k; gzip_types application/json text/css application/javascript; }

Make sure that you replace example.com with your registered domain name.

Save and close the file when you are finished. Then, check with Nginx for any syntax errors by using the following command:

nginx -t

Finally, restart the Nginx service to implement all of the changes we made:

systemctl restart nginx

Step 7: Access the PrestaShop Web Inerface

Now, open your web browser and type the URL http://prestashop.example.com . You will be redirected to the PrestaShop installation page:

Select your language and click on the Next button. You should see the PrestaShop License agreement page:

Accept the License agreement and click on the Next button. You should see the system compatibility page:

Click on the Next button. You should see the store information page:

Provide all details and click on the Next button. You should see the system configuration page:

Provide your database details and click on the Next button to start the installation. Once the installation has been completed, you should see the following page:

For security reasons, you’ll need to delete the installation directory. To do so, go back to the terminal and run the following rm command:

rm -rf /var/www/html/prestashop/install

Next, click on the Back Office. You should see the PrestaShop admin page:

Provide your admin email address and admin password and click on the LOG IN button. You should see the PrestaShop administration interface:

Congratulations! you have successfully installed PrestaShop with Nginx on CentOS 8.

If you carefully followed the steps in this tutorial, you should have a working PrestaShop instance on your CentOS 8 VPS. For more details about PrestaShop configuration and usage, please check PrestaShop’s official documentation.

If you carefully followed the steps in this tutorial, you should have a working PrestaShop instance on your CentOS 8 VPS. For more details about PrestaShop configuration and usage, please check PrestaShop's official documentation.

