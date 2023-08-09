how to install reactjs on ubuntu 22.04

ReactJS is an open-source Javascript front-end library for building user interfaces based on components. It is used for developing single pages, mobile applications, or server-rendered applications.

In this blog post, we will install ReactJS ad set up a reverse proxy so that you can access it via the domain name.

Installing ReactJS on Ubuntu 22.04 is a straightforward process that may take up to 15 minutes. Let’s get started!

Prerequisites

A server with Ubuntu 22.04 as OS

An NVMe VPS with a minimum of 2GB of RAM

User privileges: root or non-root user with sudo privileges

Step 1. Update the System

Before we start with the installation, we need to update the system packages to the latest versions available.

sudo apt-get update -y && sudo apt-get upgrade -y

Step 2. Install NodeJS

NodeJS is an open-source, cross-platform Javascript runtime environment required for the ReactJS application. To install NodeJS execute the following commands:

curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_18.x -o nodesource_setup.sh sudo bash nodesource_setup.sh sudo apt-get install -y nodejs

After installation, check the installed Node version:

node -v

You should get the following output:

root@host:~# node -v v18.16.1

Automatically with this installation, the system will install an NPM. NPM is a package manager for Javascript programming. To check the installed NPM version, execute the following command:

npm -v

You should get the following output:

root@host:~# npm -v 9.5.1

To update NPM to the latest version available, execute the following command:

npm install npm@latest -g

Now, the latest NPM version should be:

root@host:~# npm -v 9.7.2

Step 3. Install ReactJS and Create an Application

We need to install the ReactJS package necessary for creating ReactJS projects. To do this, execute the following command:

npm install -g create-react-app

After installation, check the installed version:

create-react-app --version

You should get the following output:

root@host:~# create-react-app --version 5.0.1

To create the ReactJS application, run the following command:

create-react-app rosehosting-project

Once created, you should receive output similar to this:

root@host:~# create-react-app rosehosting-project Creating a new React app in /root/rosehosting-project. Installing packages. This might take a couple of minutes. Installing react, react-dom, and react-scripts with cra-template... . . . Success! Created rosehosting-project at /root/rosehosting-project Inside that directory, you can run several commands: npm start Starts the development server. npm run build Bundles the app into static files for production. npm test Starts the test runner. npm run eject Removes this tool and copies build dependencies, configuration files and scripts into the app directory. If you do this, you can’t go back! We suggest that you begin by typing: cd rosehosting-project npm start Happy hacking!

Step 4. Create ReactJS Service File

To create a systemd service file, execute the following command:

touch /lib/systemd/system/reactjs.service

Open the file and paste the following lines of code:

[Service] Type=simple User=root Restart=on-failure WorkingDirectory=/root/rosehosting-project ExecStart=npm start -- --port=3000

Save the file, close it and reload the daemon:

systemctl daemon-reload

Start and enable the ReactJS service:

sudo systemctl start reactjs && sudo systemctl enable reactjs

Check the status of the service:

sudo systemctl status reactjs

You should get the following output:

root@host:~# sudo systemctl status reactjs ● reactjs.service Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/reactjs.service; static) Active: active (running) since Fri 2023-06-30 16:36:40 CDT; 1min 40s ago Main PID: 45760 (npm start --por) Tasks: 30 (limit: 4557) Memory: 369.2M CPU: 42.580s CGroup: /system.slice/reactjs.service ├─45760 "npm start --port=3000" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" "" ├─45799 sh -c "react-scripts start --port=3000" ├─45800 node /root/rosehosting-project/node_modules/.bin/react-scripts start --port=3000 └─45807 /usr/bin/node /root/rosehosting-project/node_modules/react-scripts/scripts/start.js --port=3000

Step 5. Install Apache Web server

To install the Apache Web server execute the following command:

sudo apt install apache2

Once installed, start and enable the service.

sudo systemctl enable apache2 && sudo systemctl start apache2

Check if the service is up and running:

sudo systemctl status apache2

You should receive the following output:

root@host:~# sudo systemctl status apache2 ● apache2.service - The Apache HTTP Server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/apache2.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Fri 2023-06-30 16:37:11 CDT; 5min ago Docs: https://httpd.apache.org/docs/2.4/ Process: 45850 ExecStart=/usr/sbin/apachectl start (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 45854 (apache2) Tasks: 6 (limit: 4557) Memory: 17.0M CPU: 358ms CGroup: /system.slice/apache2.service

Step 6. Create Apache Virtual Host File and Set Up Reverse Proxy

Create the file:

touch /etc/apache2/sites-available/reactjs.conf

Open the file and paste the following lines of code:

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerName yourdomain.com ProxyRequests off ProxyPass / http://127.0.0.1:3000/ ProxyPassReverse / http://127.0.0.1:3000/ </VirtualHost>

Save the file, close it and enable the website

a2ensite reactjs.conf a2enmod proxy a2enmod proxy_http

Check the Apache syntax:

apachectl -t

You should receive the following output:

root@vps:~# apachectl -t Syntax OK

If the syntax is OK, restartd the Apache service.

systemctl reload apache2

Once the Apache service is restarted, you can access ReactJS at http://yourdomain.com

That was all. You successfully installed and configured ReactJS on Ubuntu 22.04 with Apache as a reverse proxy.

If you liked this post on how to install ReactJS on Ubuntu 22.04, please share it with your friends on social networks or simply leave a reply below. Thanks.