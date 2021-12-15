Postfix is a free and widely used open-source mail transfer agent. It supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQLite as the database server to store and manage the virtual domains.

PostfixAdmin is a free web-based interface to manage a postfix mail server. With this tool, we can easily add/remove/edit domain names, email accounts, email quotas, email forwarding, etc.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to set up a mail server with PostfixAdmin on Debian 11 (Bullseye) OS.

Prerequisites

Debian 11 VPS

SSH root access or a regular system user with sudo privileges

A Fully Qualified Domain Name

Log in to your Debian 11 VPS through SSH as a root user or as a regular user with sudo privileges

$ ssh master@IP_Address -p Port_number

Remember to replace “master” with a user that has sudo privileges, or root. Additionally, replace “IP_Address” and “Port_Number” with your server’s IP address and SSH port.

You can check whether you have the proper Debian version installed on your server with the following command:

$ lsb_release -a

You should get this output:

No LSB modules are available.

Distributor ID: Debian

Description: Debian GNU/Linux 11 (bullseye)

Release: 11

Codename: bullseye

To update the system, you can run this command:

$ sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Step 2. Set Hostname

You would need to create a DNS A record for your hostname because the server hostname should be an FQDN. For example, we will create debian11.yourdomain.com as the server hostname, let’s run this command:

$ sudo hostnamectl set-hostname debian11.yourdomain.com

The above command is just an example, you would need to use your own registered domain name to create a hostname.

Step 3. Install Apache, MariaDB, and PHP

Now, let’s install the webserver, database server, and PHP

$ sudo apt install apache2 mariadb-server php-{xml,pear,imap,intl,common,json,curl,mbstring,mysql,gd,imagick,zip,opcache,sqlite3} libapache2-mod-php

You can skip this step if these are already installed on your server.

Step 4. Create a System User

Let’s run the following commands to create a system user called ‘vmail’ and create a directory and give the proper permission.

$ sudo useradd -r -u 150 -g mail -d /var/vmail -s /sbin/nologin -c "Virtual Mail User" vmail

$ sudo mkdir -p /var/vmail

$ sudo chmod -R 770 /var/vmail

$ sudo chown -R vmail:mail /var/vmail

Step 4. Create a Database

If your MySQL root user does not have a password, you can run this command to log in to the MySQL shell.

$ sudo mysql

If a password is required to log in to MySQL shell, then run this command:

$ mysql -u root -p

Once logged in, let’s run the following commands:

MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE DATABASE postfixadmin; MariaDB [(none)]> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON postfixadmin.* TO 'postfixadmin'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY '5tr0n6p455w0rd'; MariaDB [(none)]> FLUSH PRIVILEGES; MariaDB [(none)]> \q

Step 5. Install Postfix

Install Postfix mail server with this command:

$ sudo apt install postfix-mysql

Once executes, you will see the following

Choose Internet Site then hit Ok to continue

In this step, you will be asked for the system mail name, make sure the system mail name is the same as your Debian 11 hostname. We set the system hostname at the beginning of this tutorial.

Once completed we need to create several configuration files for Postfix to communicate with the database.

$ sudo mkdir -p /etc/postfix/sql

Let’s create the files, make sure to replace the password, database name, database user with the ones you created earlier.

$ sudo nano /etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_alias_maps.cf

user = postfixadmin password = 5tr0n6p455w0rd hosts = localhost dbname = postfixadmin query = SELECT goto FROM alias WHERE address='%s' AND active = '1'

$ sudo nano /etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_domains_maps.cf

user = postfixadmin

password = 5tr0n6p455w0rd

hosts = localhost

dbname = postfixadmin

query = SELECT domain FROM domain WHERE domain='%s' AND active = '1'

$ sudo nano /etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_mailbox_maps.cf

user = postfixadmin

password = 5tr0n6p455w0rd

hosts = localhost

dbname = postfixadmin

query = SELECT maildir FROM mailbox WHERE username='%s' AND active = '1'

$ sudo nano /etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_alias_domain_maps.cf

user = postfixadmin

password = 5tr0n6p455w0rd

hosts = localhost

dbname = postfixadmin

query = SELECT goto FROM alias,alias_domain WHERE alias_domain.alias_domain = '%d' and alias.address = CONCAT('%u', '@', alias_domain.target_domain) AND alias.active = 1 AND alias_domain.active='1'

$ sudo nano /etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_alias_domain_mailbox_maps.cf

user = postfixadmin

password = 5tr0n6p455w0rd

hosts = localhost

dbname = postfixadmin

query = SELECT maildir FROM mailbox,alias_domain WHERE alias_domain.alias_domain = '%d' and mailbox.username = CONCAT('%u', '@', alias_domain.target_domain) AND mailbox.active = 1 AND alias_domain.active='1'

$ sudo nano /etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_mailbox_limit_maps.cf

user = postfixadmin

password = 5tr0n6p455w0rd

hosts = localhost

dbname = postfixadmin

query = SELECT quota FROM mailbox WHERE username='%s' AND active = '1'

$ sudo nano /etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_alias_domain_catchall_maps.cf

user = postfixadmin

password = 5tr0n6p455w0rd

hosts = localhost

dbname = postfixadmin

query = SELECT goto FROM alias,alias_domain WHERE alias_domain.alias_domain = '%d' and alias.address = CONCAT('@', alias_domain.target_domain) AND alias.active = 1 AND alias_domain.active='1'

Let us now proceed with editing /etc/postfix/main.cf file, we can run the following commands:

$ sudo postconf -e "myhostname = $(hostname -f)" $ sudo postconf -e "mydestination = localhost" $ sudo postconf -e "mynetworks = 127.0.0.0/8" $ sudo postconf -e "inet_protocols = ipv4" $ sudo postconf -e "inet_interfaces = all" $ sudo postconf -e "smtpd_tls_cert_file = /etc/ssl/certs/ssl-cert-snakeoil.pem" $ sudo postconf -e "smtpd_tls_key_file = /etc/ssl/private/ssl-cert-snakeoil.key" $ sudo postconf -e "smtpd_use_tls = yes" $ sudo postconf -e "smtpd_tls_auth_only = yes" $ sudo postconf -e "smtpd_sasl_type = dovecot" $ sudo postconf -e "smtpd_sasl_path = private/auth" $ sudo postconf -e "smtpd_sasl_auth_enable = yes" $ sudo postconf -e "smtpd_recipient_restrictions = permit_sasl_authenticated, permit_mynetworks, reject_unauth_destination" $ sudo postconf -e "virtual_transport = lmtp:unix:private/dovecot-lmtp" $ sudo postconf -e "virtual_mailbox_domains = proxy:mysql:/etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_domains_maps.cf" $ sudo postconf -e "virtual_alias_maps = proxy:mysql:/etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_alias_maps.cf, proxy:mysql:/etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_alias_domain_maps.cf, proxy:mysql:/etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_alias_domain_catchall_maps.cf" $ sudo postconf -e "virtual_mailbox_maps = proxy:mysql:/etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_mailbox_maps.cf, proxy:mysql:/etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_alias_domain_mailbox_maps.cf"

Once completed, we can continue and edit /etc/postfix/master.cf file:

$ sudo nano /etc/postfix/master.cf

Modify or add the following lines to the file.

smtp inet n - y - - smtpd #smtp inet n - y - 1 postscreen #smtpd pass - - y - - smtpd #dnsblog unix - - y - 0 dnsblog #tlsproxy unix - - y - 0 tlsproxy submission inet n - y - - smtpd -o syslog_name=postfix/submission -o smtpd_tls_security_level=encrypt -o smtpd_sasl_auth_enable=yes # -o smtpd_reject_unlisted_recipient=no # -o smtpd_client_restrictions=$mua_client_restrictions # -o smtpd_helo_restrictions=$mua_helo_restrictions # -o smtpd_sender_restrictions=$mua_sender_restrictions # -o smtpd_recipient_restrictions= # -o smtpd_relay_restrictions=permit_sasl_authenticated,reject -o smtpd_client_restrictions=permit_sasl_authenticated,reject -o milter_macro_daemon_name=ORIGINATING smtps inet n - y - - smtpd -o syslog_name=postfix/smtps # -o smtpd_tls_wrappermode=yes -o smtpd_sasl_auth_enable=yes # -o smtpd_reject_unlisted_recipient=no -o smtpd_client_restrictions=permit_sasl_authenticated,reject # -o smtpd_client_restrictions=$mua_client_restrictions # -o smtpd_helo_restrictions=$mua_helo_restrictions # -o smtpd_sender_restrictions=$mua_sender_restrictions # -o smtpd_recipient_restrictions= # -o smtpd_relay_restrictions=permit_sasl_authenticated,reject -o milter_macro_daemon_name=ORIGINATING

Save the changes then exit.

Step 6. Install Dovecot

$ sudo apt install dovecot-mysql dovecot-imapd dovecot-pop3d dovecot-lmtpd

Once dovecot is installed, we need to edit some configuration files.

Open the /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-auth.conf file

$ sudo nano /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-auth.conf

Then find this line

auth_mechanisms = plain

replace it with this line:

auth_mechanisms = plain login

Then, comment !include auth-system.conf.ext and uncomment #!include auth-sql.conf.ext

It should look like this:

#!include auth-system.conf.ext

!include auth-sql.conf.ext

In the 10-auth.conf file, we include auth-sql.conf.ext. So, let’s edit the file

$ sudo nano /etc/dovecot/dovecot-sql.conf.ext

then append these lines:

driver = mysql

connect = host=localhost dbname=postfixadmin user=postfixadmin password=5tr0n6p455w0rd

default_pass_scheme = MD5-CRYPT

password_query = SELECT username as user, password, '/var/vmail/%d/%n' as userdb_home, 'maildir:/var/vmail/%d/%n' as userdb_mail, 150 as userdb_uid, 8 as userdb_gid FROM mailbox WHERE username = '%u' AND active = '1'

user_query = SELECT '/var/vmail/%d/%u' as home, 'maildir:/var/vmail/%d/%u' as mail, 150 AS uid, 8 AS gid, concat('dirsize:storage=', quota) AS quota FROM mailbox WHERE username = '%u' AND active = '1'

The lines above contain the database credentials, make sure they match the ones you created in the previous step.

Save the file and exit

Next, open the /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-mail.conf file and modify the following values:

$ sudo nano /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-mail.conf

mail_location = maildir:/var/vmail/%d/%n

mail_uid = vmail

mail_gid = mail

mail_privileged_group = mail

first_valid_uid = 150

last_valid_uid = 150

By default, dovecot SSL support in Debian 11 is enabled. You can verify it by checking the file /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-ssl.conf , make sure it has this line:

ssl = yes

If you want to edit the postmaster email address, you can edit the file /etc/dovecot/conf.d/15-lda.conf and find the postmaster_address line. By default, the postmaster email address would be postmaster@yourdomain.com. So, if you want to receive the postmaster email at admin@yourdomain.com, then you need to add this line:

postmaster_address = admin@yourdomain.com

Now, let’s proceed with editing other dovecot configuration files.

$ sudo nano /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-master.conf

There are several changes you need to make to this file.

Find the service lmtp section and change it to the following:

service lmtp { unix_listener /var/spool/postfix/private/dovecot-lmtp { mode = 0600 user = postfix group = postfix } }

Find the service auth section and change it to:

service auth { unix_listener /var/spool/postfix/private/auth { mode = 0666 user = postfix group = postfix } unix_listener auth-userdb { mode = 0600 user = vmail } user = dovecot }

Change the service auth-worker section to the following:

service auth-worker { user = vmail }

Do not forget to save the file then exit

Before restarting Dovecot, we need to change the permissions.

$ sudo chown -R vmail:dovecot /etc/dovecot $ sudo chmod -R o-rwx /etc/dovecot $ sudo systemctl restart postfix dovecot

Step 7. Install PostfixAdmin

In this final step, we will download PostfixAdmin from Github and store it in the /opt directory.

$ sudo apt install git $ cd /opt $ sudo git clone https://github.com/postfixadmin/postfixadmin.git $ cd /opt/postfixadmin $ sudo -u bash install.sh $ sudo chown -R www-data. /opt/postfixadmin

We are not going to use a subdomain to access PostfixAdmin through a web browser, we will use an Apache alias instead.

$ sudo nano /etc/apache2/conf-enabled/postfixadmin.conf

Paste the following into the file then reload apache.

Alias /postfixadmin /opt/postfixadmin/public <Directory "/opt/postfixadmin/public"> AllowOverride All Options +FollowSymLinks Require all granted </Directory>

$ sudo systemctl reload apache2

Create config.local.php and insert the following lines

$ sudo nano /opt/postfixadmin/config.local.php

<?php $CONF['database_type'] = 'mysqli'; $CONF['database_host'] = 'localhost'; $CONF['database_user'] = 'postfixadmin'; $CONF['database_password'] = '5tr0n6p455w0rd'; $CONF['database_name'] = 'postfixadmin'; $CONF['configured'] = true; ?>

Go to http://YOUR_SERVER_IP_ADDRESS/postfixadmin/setup.php and create a setup password. If you already have a website on your server, you can also access postfixadmin at http://yourdomain.com/postfixadmin/setup.php

Type your setup password twice and click on the ‘Generate setup_password hash’ button.

You will see a line containing a setup password like this:

$CONF['setup_password'] = '$2y$10$xlKkztMcpu6C3//ZqPZM1.pTGjGD5oEn0KtBlbSl9VFDycxPNH1M2';

and you need to copy it to config.local.php

<?php $CONF['database_type'] = 'mysqli'; $CONF['database_host'] = 'localhost'; $CONF['database_user'] = 'postfixadmin'; $CONF['database_password'] = '5tr0n6p455w0rd'; $CONF['database_name'] = 'postfixadmin'; $CONF['configured'] = true; $CONF['setup_password'] = '$2y$10$xlKkztMcpu6C3//ZqPZM1.pTGjGD5oEn0KtBlbSl9VFDycxPNH1M2'; ?>

After adding the line to config.local.php file, you can refresh the page to log in and create a superadmin.

The setup password you created earlier is required to create a superadmin. In the admin field, it should be filled with an email address, it should look like this:

That’s it, after successfully adding a superadmin, you can use the credentials to log in to http:// YOUR_SERVER_IP_ADDRESS /postfixadmin/login.php to add domains, email accounts, and any other email management tasks there.

Of course, you don't have to set up a mail server with PostfixAdmin on Debian 11 if you use one of our Debian 11 VPS hosting services, in which case you can simply ask our expert Linux admins to set up a mail server with PostfixAdmin for you. They are available 24×7 and will take care of your request immediately.

