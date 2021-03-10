how to set up an openvpn server on debian 10

A virtual private network (VPN) is a secure and encrypted connection between two networks and individual users that protects your internet connection and privacy online. OpenVPN is a free and open-source VPN protocol that implements techniques to create secure point-to-point in routed configurations. It is cross-platform and compatible with all major operating systems.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and setup the OpenVPN on Debian 10 server.

Prerequisites

Access to the root user account (or access to an admin account with root privileges)

First, log in to your Debian 10 server via SSH as the root user:

ssh root@IP_Address -p Port_number

You will need to replace ‘IP_Address’ and ‘Port_number’ with your server’s respective IP address and SSH port number. Additionally, replace ‘root’ with the username of the admin account if necessary.

Before starting, you have to make sure that all Debian OS packages installed on the server are up to date. You can do this by running the following commands:

apt-get update -y apt-get upgrade -y

Step 2: Install OpenVPN and EasyRSA

By default, OpenVPN is included in the Debian default repository. You can install it with the following command:

apt-get install openvpn -y

Once the OpenVPN package has been installed, you will need to download EasyRSA to your system.

EasyRSA is a command-line utility to build and manage a PKI CA. It allows you to generate multiple types of certificates.

It is used to create a root certificate authority, and request and sign certificates for OpenVPN.

You can download the latest version of EasyRSA from the Git repository using the following command:

wget https://github.com/OpenVPN/easy-rsa/releases/download/v3.0.8/EasyRSA-3.0.8.tgz

Once the download is completed, extract the downloaded file using the following command:

tar -xvzf EasyRSA-3.0.8.tgz

Next, copy the extracted directory to the OpenVPN directory:

cp -r EasyRSA-3.0.8 /etc/openvpn/easy-rsa

At this point, OpenVPN and EasyRSA is installed in your server.

Step 3: Build the Certificate Authority

Next, you will need to build the Certificate Authority (CA) for OpenVPN.

First, change the directory to EasyRSA with the following command:

cd /etc/openvpn/easy-rsa

Next, you will need to create a vars file inside this. A vars file is a simple file that Easy-RSA will source for configuration.

You can create it with the following command:

nano vars

Add the following lines as per your needs:

set_var EASYRSA "$PWD" set_var EASYRSA_PKI "$EASYRSA/pki" set_var EASYRSA_DN "cn_only" set_var EASYRSA_REQ_COUNTRY "USA" set_var EASYRSA_REQ_PROVINCE "Newyork" set_var EASYRSA_REQ_CITY "Newyork" set_var EASYRSA_REQ_ORG "ROSE CERTIFICATE AUTHORITY" set_var EASYRSA_REQ_EMAIL "admin@example.com" set_var EASYRSA_REQ_OU "ROSE EASY CA" set_var EASYRSA_KEY_SIZE 2048 set_var EASYRSA_ALGO rsa set_var EASYRSA_CA_EXPIRE 7500 set_var EASYRSA_CERT_EXPIRE 365 set_var EASYRSA_NS_SUPPORT "no" set_var EASYRSA_NS_COMMENT "ROSE CERTIFICATE AUTHORITY" set_var EASYRSA_EXT_DIR "$EASYRSA/x509-types" set_var EASYRSA_SSL_CONF "$EASYRSA/openssl-easyrsa.cnf" set_var EASYRSA_DIGEST "sha256"

Save and close the file when you are finished.

Next, initiate the public key infrastructure with the following command:

./easyrsa init-pki

You should get the following output:

Note: using Easy-RSA configuration from: /etc/openvpn/easy-rsa/vars init-pki complete; you may now create a CA or requests. Your newly created PKI dir is: /etc/openvpn/easy-rsa/pki

Next, you will need to run build-ca command to create ca.crt and ca.key file. You can run it with the following command:

./easyrsa build-ca nopass

You will be asked for several questions as shown below:

Note: using Easy-RSA configuration from: /etc/openvpn/easy-rsa/vars Using SSL: openssl OpenSSL 1.1.1f 31 Mar 2020 Enter New CA Key Passphrase: Re-Enter New CA Key Passphrase: Generating RSA private key, 2048 bit long modulus (2 primes) ...+++++ ......................................................................+++++ e is 65537 (0x010001) You are about to be asked to enter information that will be incorporated into your certificate request. What you are about to enter is what is called a Distinguished Name or a DN. There are quite a few fields but you can leave some blank For some fields there will be a default value, If you enter '.', the field will be left blank. ----- Common Name (eg: your user, host, or server name) [Easy-RSA CA]:vpnserver CA creation complete and you may now import and sign cert requests. Your new CA certificate file for publishing is at: /etc/openvpn/easy-rsa/pki/ca.crt

Step 4: Generate Server Certificate and Key Files

Next, you will need to use the gen-req command followed by common name to generate the server key.

./easyrsa gen-req vpnserver nopass

You should see the following output:

Note: using Easy-RSA configuration from: /etc/openvpn/easy-rsa/vars Using SSL: openssl OpenSSL 1.1.1f 31 Mar 2020 Generating a RSA private key .......................................................+++++ ....+++++ writing new private key to '/etc/openvpn/easy-rsa/pki/easy-rsa-1428.Angtmh/tmp.C9prw4' ----- You are about to be asked to enter information that will be incorporated into your certificate request. What you are about to enter is what is called a Distinguished Name or a DN. There are quite a few fields but you can leave some blank For some fields there will be a default value, If you enter '.', the field will be left blank. ----- Common Name (eg: your user, host, or server name) [vpnserver]: Keypair and certificate request completed. Your files are: req: /etc/openvpn/easy-rsa/pki/reqs/vpnserver.req key: /etc/openvpn/easy-rsa/pki/private/vpnserver.key

Next, you will need to sign the vpnserver key using your CA certificate. You can do it with the following command:

./easyrsa sign-req server vpnserver

You should get the following output:

Check that the request matches the signature Signature ok The Subject's Distinguished Name is as follows commonName :ASN.1 12:'vpnserver' Certificate is to be certified until Feb 6 14:38:52 2022 GMT (365 days) Write out database with 1 new entries Data Base Updated Certificate created at: /etc/openvpn/easy-rsa/pki/issued/vpnserver.crt

Next, you will need to generate a strong Diffie-Hellman key to use for the key exchange. You can generate it with the following command:

./easyrsa gen-dh

Step 5: Copy All Certificate and Key File

Next, you will need to copy all certificate and key file to the /etc/openvpn/server/ directory. You can copy the using the following command:

cp pki/ca.crt /etc/openvpn/server/ cp pki/dh.pem /etc/openvpn/server/ cp pki/private/vpnserver.key /etc/openvpn/server/ cp pki/issued/vpnserver.crt /etc/openvpn/server/

Step 6: Create Client Certificate and Key File

Next, you will need to generate a certificate and key file for the client system.

You can create it with the following command:

./easyrsa gen-req vpnclient nopass

You should get the following output:

Note: using Easy-RSA configuration from: /etc/openvpn/easy-rsa/vars Using SSL: openssl OpenSSL 1.1.1f 31 Mar 2020 Generating a RSA private key ....+++++ .................................+++++ writing new private key to '/etc/openvpn/easy-rsa/pki/easy-rsa-1563.TeOf5v/tmp.i4YxLz' ----- You are about to be asked to enter information that will be incorporated into your certificate request. What you are about to enter is what is called a Distinguished Name or a DN. There are quite a few fields but you can leave some blank For some fields there will be a default value, If you enter '.', the field will be left blank. ----- Common Name (eg: your user, host, or server name) [vpnclient]: Keypair and certificate request completed. Your files are: req: /etc/openvpn/easy-rsa/pki/reqs/vpnclient.req key: /etc/openvpn/easy-rsa/pki/private/vpnclient.key

Next, sign the client key with the following command:

./easyrsa sign-req client vpnclient

You should get the following output:

Signature ok The Subject's Distinguished Name is as follows commonName :ASN.1 12:'vpnclient' Certificate is to be certified until Feb 6 14:43:18 2022 GMT (365 days) Write out database with 1 new entries Data Base Updated Certificate created at: /etc/openvpn/easy-rsa/pki/issued/vpnclient.crt

Next, copy all client certificate and key to the /etc/openvpn/client/ directory.

cp pki/ca.crt /etc/openvpn/client/ cp pki/issued/vpnclient.crt /etc/openvpn/client/ cp pki/private/vpnclient.key /etc/openvpn/client/

Step 7: Configure OpenVPN Server

At this point, both server and client certificate and key are ready. Now, you will need to create an OpenVPN configuration file and define all certificates and keys.

nano /etc/openvpn/server.conf

Add the following lines:

port 1194 proto udp dev tun ca /etc/openvpn/server/ca.crt cert /etc/openvpn/server/vpnserver.crt key /etc/openvpn/server/vpnserver.key dh /etc/openvpn/server/dh.pem server 10.8.0.0 255.255.255.0 push "redirect-gateway def1" push "dhcp-option DNS 208.67.222.222" push "dhcp-option DNS 208.67.220.220" duplicate-cn cipher AES-256-CBC tls-version-min 1.2 tls-cipher TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-AES-256-GCM-SHA384:TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-AES-256-CBC-SHA256:TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-AES-128-GCM-SHA256:TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-AES-128-CBC-SHA256 auth SHA512 auth-nocache keepalive 20 60 persist-key persist-tun compress lz4 daemon user nobody group nogroup log-append /var/log/openvpn.log verb 3

Save and close the file then start the OpenVPN service and enable it to start at system reboot:

systemctl start openvpn@server systemctl enable openvpn@server

If everything is fine, a new interface will be created. You can check it using the following command:

ip a show tun0

You should get the following output:

4: tun0: mtu 1500 qdisc fq_codel state UNKNOWN group default qlen 100 link/none inet 10.8.0.1 peer 10.8.0.2/32 scope global tun0 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::153d:f29:39a2:571a/64 scope link stable-privacy valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever

Step 8: Enable IP Forwarding

IP forwarding allows your operating system to accept the incoming network packets and forward it to the other network. You can enable it with the following command:

nano /etc/sysctl.conf

Uncomment or add the following line:

net.ipv4.ip_forward = 1

Save the file then apply the configuration changes with the following command:

sysctl -p

Step 9: Install and Configure OpenVPN Client

Next, you will need to install the OpenVPN client on another system and connect to the OpenVPN server.

First, install the OpenVPN with the following command:

apt-get install openvpn -y

Once installed, copy all Client certificate and key from the OpenVPN server to the Client machine. You can do it with the following command:

scp -r root@vpn-server-ip:/etc/openvpn/client .

Next, change the directory to client and create a Client configuration file:

cd client nano client.ovpn

Add the following lines:

client dev tun proto udp remote vpn-server-ip 1194 ca ca.crt cert vpnclient.crt key vpnclient.key cipher AES-256-CBC auth SHA512 auth-nocache tls-version-min 1.2 tls-cipher TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-AES-256-GCM-SHA384:TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-AES-256-CBC-SHA256:TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-AES-128-GCM-SHA256:TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-AES-128-CBC-SHA256 resolv-retry infinite compress lz4 nobind persist-key persist-tun mute-replay-warnings verb 3

Save and close the file then connect to your OpenVPN server with the following command:

openvpn --config client.ovpn

Once the connection has been established, you should get the following output:

Sat Feb 6 14:53:50 2021 SENT CONTROL [vpnserver]: 'PUSH_REQUEST' (status=1) Sat Feb 6 14:53:50 2021 PUSH: Received control message: 'PUSH_REPLY,redirect-gateway def1,dhcp-option DNS 208.67.222.222,dhcp-option DNS 208.67.220.220,route 10.8.0.1,topology net30,ping 20,ping-restart 60,ifconfig 10.8.0.6 10.8.0.5,peer-id 0,cipher AES-256-GCM' Sat Feb 6 14:53:50 2021 OPTIONS IMPORT: timers and/or timeouts modified Sat Feb 6 14:53:50 2021 OPTIONS IMPORT: --ifconfig/up options modified Sat Feb 6 14:53:50 2021 OPTIONS IMPORT: route options modified

You can verify the OpenVPN interface on the client machine with the following command:

ip a show tun0

You should get the following output:

4: tun0: mtu 1500 qdisc pfifo_fast state UNKNOWN group default qlen 100 link/none inet 10.8.0.6 peer 10.8.0.5/32 scope global tun0 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::9206:94d7:8fb2:6b21/64 scope link stable-privacy valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever

