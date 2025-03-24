Jitsi is an open-source project that allows you to build and deploy secure video conferencing solutions. This tutorial will teach us how to install Jitsi on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

System requirements:

Ubuntu server 24.04

Root user

A qualified domain name

A VPS server with at least 2 GB, 4 GB, or more is preferred.

Beginning of the installation

Before proceeding with any new installation on the system, we need to ensure the server is fully updated. To check that and update the system, we can use the following command:

sudo apt update -y && sudo apt ugprade -y

If you don’t want to update/upgrade directly and want to see the packages that may be updated/upgraded, you can remove the -y flag, which will prompt you to answer yes or no to proceed.

Before moving forward, check if you have wget on your system installed. If not, you can install with:

sudo apt install wget -y

Setting up the FQDN for Jitsi service (Domain Name)

In this step, you need to go to your domain nameserver authority and point the domain or subdomain you’d like to use for the Jitsi to your public server IP.

After you are done with that on your nameservers, you can change the hostname for your server to the chosen domain, in our case is jitsi.tutorial.com:

sudo hostnamectl set-hostname jitsi.tutorial.com

Adding Jitsi GPG key and repository to your system

Once you’ve completed your domain setup, we need to add the Jitsi GPG key and repository packages to the apt repository list so we can install them later.

To add it, you can run the following command:

curl https://download.jitsi.org/jitsi-key.gpg.key | sudo sh -c 'gpg --dearmor > /usr/share/keyrings/jitsi-keyring.gpg' && \ echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/jitsi-keyring.gpg] https://download.jitsi.org stable/' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/jitsi-stable.list > /dev/null && \ sudo apt update

The above command will ensure that the GPG key and repositories are correctly added to your repository lists and shown on apt due to the apt update command.

Installing our web server

To serve the Jitsi on the internet, we need a web server. The chosen one will be nginx. After the Jitsi Installation, it will automatically install the nginx configuration for Jitsi. Your server may have Apache as the default, so if you want to use Nginx, Apache needs to be removed.

To remove the Apache service:

sudo apt remove --purge apache2

Then, to install nginx, run:

sudo apt install nginx-full

Ensure that nginx is up and running with:

sudo systemctl status nginx

If you see your system active and enabled, then it’s all good. If not, you can start and enable the system with:

sudo systemctl start nginx sudo systemctl enable nginx

Installing Jitsi Service

Now, we’ll proceed with the actual Jitsi installation. Please note that you’ll be prompted to provide some data, such as your domain name.

To start the installation, run the following:

sudo apt install jitsi-meet

On this screen, you need to provide the FQDN (domain name) you added before:

On the next screen, you’ll be asked for the SSL certificate. Since we already pointed the domain in the previous step, you can choose Let’s Encrypt. Then, a new screen will ask for your email so you can also add it.

After your email is filled, you’ll be asked for dial-in support. You can choose no by default:

Once the installation finishes, you should be able to check if the service is running with:

sudo systemctl status jitsi-videobridge2

Conclusion

Once all steps are followed, you should see the following page on the provided domain during the installation:

Congratulations! You installed Jitsi Meet on your Ubuntu 24.04 VPS server with a valid SSL certificate. Now, you can share your new meet link with your colleagues.

