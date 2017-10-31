List All Installed Packages with apt on Debian 9

In this tutorial we are going to provide you with step-by-step instructions on how to list all installed packages with apt on a Debian 9 VPS. The apt command is a simple, yet powerful command-line tool, used for performing operations such as installation of new software packages, upgrade of existing software packages, updating of the package list index, listing the installed and available packages and even upgrading the entire Debian based system.

In order to list all installed packages on a server with Debian 9 installed on it, we can use the ‘apt list’ command:

apt list --installed

Output will be a long list of installed packages, so it will be easier to read if we use the less command:

apt list --installed | less

We can search for a specific software package or group of packages installed on the server, using the grep command. For example, to get a list of all PHP packages installed on the server, we can use the following command-line command:

apt list --installed | grep -i php

This command will list all the packages that have string php within their name.

libapache2-mod-php/stable,now 1:7.0+49 all [installed] libapache2-mod-php7.0/stable,now 7.0.19-1 amd64 [installed,automatic] php/stable,now 1:7.0+49 all [installed] php-cli/stable,now 1:7.0+49 all [installed] php-common/stable,now 1:49 all [installed] php-curl/stable,now 1:7.0+49 all [installed] php-gd/stable,now 1:7.0+49 all [installed] php-json/stable,now 1:7.0+49 all [installed] php-mcrypt/stable,now 1:7.0+49 all [installed] php-mysql/stable,now 1:7.0+49 all [installed] php-readline/stable,now 1:7.0+49 all [installed] php7.0/stable,now 7.0.19-1 all [installed,automatic] php7.0-cli/stable,now 7.0.19-1 amd64 [installed,automatic] php7.0-common/stable,now 7.0.19-1 amd64 [installed,automatic] php7.0-curl/stable,now 7.0.19-1 amd64 [installed,automatic] php7.0-gd/stable,now 7.0.19-1 amd64 [installed,automatic] php7.0-json/stable,now 7.0.19-1 amd64 [installed,automatic] php7.0-mcrypt/stable,now 7.0.19-1 amd64 [installed,automatic] php7.0-mysql/stable,now 7.0.19-1 amd64 [installed,automatic] php7.0-opcache/stable,now 7.0.19-1 amd64 [installed,automatic] php7.0-readline/stable,now 7.0.19-1 amd64 [installed,automatic]

We can search for a specific package by supplying the package name, or a part of the package name as an argument:

apt list sendmail Listing... Done sendmail/stable,now 8.15.2-8 all [installed]

In order to view a specific installed package details, use the ‘apt show ‘ command:

apt show php7.0-mysql

Package: php7.0-mysql

Version: 7.0.19-1

Priority: optional

Section: php

Source: php7.0

Maintainer: Debian PHP Maintainers <[email protected]>

Installed-Size: 489 kB

Provides: php-mysqli, php-mysqlnd, php-pdo-mysql, php7.0-mysqli, php7.0-mysqlnd, php7.0-pdo-mysql

Depends: php-common (>= 1:35), ucf, php7.0-common (= 7.0.19-1), libc6 (>= 2.15)

Homepage: http://www.php.net/

Download-Size: 124 kB

APT-Manual-Installed: no

APT-Sources: http://httpredir.debian.org/debian stretch/main amd64 Packages

Description: MySQL module for PHP

This package provides the MySQL module(s) for PHP.

.

PHP (recursive acronym for PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor) is a widely-used

open source general-purpose scripting language that is especially suited

for web development and can be embedded into HTML.

There is no need to run any of these commands as the root user, so no sudo or any other variants are necessary here.

To get a list of all manually installed packages, use the following command-line command:

zcat /var/log/apt/history.log.*.gz | cat - /var/log/apt/history.log | grep -Po '^Commandline: apt-get install (?!.*--reinstall)\K.*'

To list the upgradeable OS packages, use:

sudo apt-get update apt list upgradeable | less

To list all available versions, use the following command:

apt list --all-versions | less

Another useful utility for listing both the installed packages and information on available package versions which comes with a specific Debian based Linux distribution is apt-show-versions.

The installation of apt-show-versions package is quite simple:

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install apt-show-versions

Example:

Of course you don’t have to List All Installed Packages with apt on Debian 9 if you use one of our Linux VPS Hosting services, in which case you can simply ask our expert Linux admins to help you with this. They are available 24×7 and will take care of your request immediately.

PS. If you liked this post please share it with your friends on the social networks using the buttons on the left or simply leave a reply below. Thanks.