In this tutorial, we will show you how to set up a mail server with PostfixAdmin on a Debian 9 VPS. We will configure a mail server with Postfix, Dovecot, and MariaDB.

PostfixAdmin is a web based GUI to the database that is used by Postfix. You can easily manage your mail server, like adding and removing domains, email accounts, aliases, and quotas through the use of Postfixadmin. The web-based GUI makes these functions and features more accessible, and allows you to change and access information while away from your terminal. Let’s get started.

Prerequisites:

a Debian 9 VPS

SSH access with root privileges, or access to a user that has sudo privileges

Step 1: Log in via SSH and Update the System

Log in to your Debian 9 VPS:

You can check whether you have the proper Debian version installed on your server with the following command:

# lsb_release -a

You should get this output:

Distributor ID: Debian Description: Debian GNU/Linux 9.9 (Stretch) Release: 9.9 Codename: stretch

Then, run the following command to make sure that all installed packages on the server are updated to their latest available versions:

# apt update && apt upgrade

Step 2: Create a System User

For security reasons, we will create a new system user who will be the owner of all mailboxes.

# useradd -r -u 150 -g mail -d /var/vmail -s /sbin/nologin -c "Virtual Mail User" vmail # mkdir -p /var/vmail # chmod -R 770 /var/vmail # chown -R vmail:mail /var/vmail

Step 3: Install MariaDB Server

PostfixAdmin supports MySQL/MariaDB, PostgreSQL, and SQLite database systems. In this tutorial, we will use MySQL/MariaDB as the database storage engine.

# apt install mariadb-server

To start the MariaDB service and enable it to start on boot, execute the following commands:

# systemctl start mariadb # systemctl enable mariadb

Now, you can skip the following step if you prefer not to have a MySQL root password.

# mysql_secure_installation

When prompted, answer the questions below by following the guide.

Enter current password for root (enter for none): Just press the [Enter] key since there is no default password Set root password? [Y/n]: Y New password: Enter password Re-enter new password: Repeat password Remove anonymous users? [Y/n]: Y Disallow root login remotely? [Y/n]: Y Remove test database and access to it? [Y/n]: Y Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n]: Y

If you followed the above step, then you would have a newly set password for MySQL root user.

Next, run this command to access the MySQL shell.

# mysql -u root -p

Remember to enter your root password if you ran the secure installation script.

Let’s proceed with creating a database for PostfixAdmin:

MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE DATABASE postfixadmin; MariaDB [(none)]> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON postfixadmin.* TO 'postfixadmin'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY ' M0d1fyth15 '; MariaDB [(none)]> FLUSH PRIVILEGES; MariaDB [(none)]> \q

Make sure to replace the password for the database user to a good unique password.

Step 4: Install PHP and all Necessary PHP Modules

This is

apt install apache2 php php-mbstring php-imap php-mysql libapache2-mod-php7.0

Step 5: Install Postfix

Install Postfix with the command below:

# apt install postfix-mysql



Choose Internet Site and click on Ok to continue.

You will be asked for the system mail name, make sure this is the same with your hostname.

Once the installation is completed, we need to create configuration files:

# mkdir -p /etc/postfix/sql/

From here, several configuration files will be created. Make sure to replace any and all values that are different here to the necessary values, or your configuration may not work.

# nano /etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_alias_domain_catchall_maps.cf

user = postfixadmin password = M0d1fyth15 hosts = localhost dbname = postfixadmin query = SELECT goto FROM alias,alias_domain WHERE alias_domain.alias_domain = '%d' and alias.address = CONCAT('@', alias_domain.target_domain) AND alias.active = 1 AND alias_domain.active='1'

# nano /etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_alias_domain_mailbox_maps.cf

user = postfixadmin password = M0d1fyth15 hosts = localhost dbname = postfixadmin query = SELECT maildir FROM mailbox,alias_domain WHERE alias_domain.alias_domain = '%d' and mailbox.username = CONCAT('%u', '@', alias_domain.target_domain) AND mailbox.active = 1 AND alias_domain.active='1'

# nano /etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_alias_domain_maps.cf

user = postfixadmin password = M0d1fyth15 hosts = localhost dbname = postfixadmin query = SELECT goto FROM alias,alias_domain WHERE alias_domain.alias_domain = '%d' and alias.address = CONCAT('%u', '@', alias_domain.target_domain) AND alias.active = 1 AND alias_domain.active='1'

# nano /etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_alias_maps.cf

user = postfixadmin password = M0d1fyth15 hosts = localhost dbname = postfixadmin query = SELECT goto FROM alias WHERE address='%s' AND active = '1'

# nano /etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_domains_maps.cf

user = postfixadmin password = M0d1fyth15 hosts = localhost dbname = postfixadmin query = SELECT domain FROM domain WHERE domain='%s' AND active = '1'

# nano /etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_mailbox_limit_maps.cf

user = postfixadmin password = M0d1fyth15 hosts = localhost dbname = postfixadmin query = SELECT quota FROM mailbox WHERE username='%s' AND active = '1'

# nano /etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_mailbox_maps.cf

user = postfixadmin password = M0d1fyth15 hosts = localhost dbname = postfixadmin query = SELECT maildir FROM mailbox WHERE username='%s' AND active = '1'

In the configuration files above, we use ‘m0d1fyth15‘ as the password, please change it to your own password.

Now, let’s edit the main.cf file by invoking the following commands:

postconf -e "myhostname = $(hostname -f)" postconf -e "virtual_mailbox_domains = proxy:mysql:/etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_domains_maps.cf" postconf -e "virtual_alias_maps = proxy:mysql:/etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_alias_maps.cf, proxy:mysql:/etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_alias_domain_maps.cf, proxy:mysql:/etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_alias_domain_catchall_maps.cf" postconf -e "virtual_mailbox_maps = proxy:mysql:/etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_mailbox_maps.cf, proxy:mysql:/etc/postfix/sql/mysql_virtual_alias_domain_mailbox_maps.cf" postconf -e "smtpd_tls_cert_file = /etc/ssl/certs/ssl-cert-snakeoil.pem" postconf -e "smtpd_tls_key_file = /etc/ssl/private/ssl-cert-snakeoil.key" postconf -e "smtpd_use_tls = yes" postconf -e "smtpd_tls_auth_only = yes" postconf -e "smtpd_sasl_type = dovecot" postconf -e "smtpd_sasl_path = private/auth" postconf -e "smtpd_sasl_auth_enable = yes" postconf -e "smtpd_recipient_restrictions = permit_sasl_authenticated, permit_mynetworks, reject_unauth_destination" postconf -e "mydestination = localhost" postconf -e "mynetworks = 127.0.0.0/8" postconf -e "inet_protocols = ipv4" postconf -e "inet_interfaces = all" postconf -e "virtual_transport = lmtp:unix:private/dovecot-lmtp"

Open the master.cf file, find submission inet n and smtps inet n sections and edit as follows:

# nano /etc/postfix/master.cf

smtp inet n - y - - smtpd #smtp inet n - y - 1 postscreen #smtpd pass - - y - - smtpd #dnsblog unix - - y - 0 dnsblog #tlsproxy unix - - y - 0 tlsproxy submission inet n - y - - smtpd -o syslog_name=postfix/submission -o smtpd_tls_security_level=encrypt -o smtpd_sasl_auth_enable=yes # -o smtpd_reject_unlisted_recipient=no # -o smtpd_client_restrictions=$mua_client_restrictions # -o smtpd_helo_restrictions=$mua_helo_restrictions # -o smtpd_sender_restrictions=$mua_sender_restrictions # -o smtpd_recipient_restrictions= # -o smtpd_relay_restrictions=permit_sasl_authenticated,reject -o smtpd_client_restrictions=permit_sasl_authenticated,reject -o milter_macro_daemon_name=ORIGINATING smtps inet n - y - - smtpd -o syslog_name=postfix/smtps # -o smtpd_tls_wrappermode=yes -o smtpd_sasl_auth_enable=yes # -o smtpd_reject_unlisted_recipient=no -o smtpd_client_restrictions=permit_sasl_authenticated,reject # -o smtpd_client_restrictions=$mua_client_restrictions # -o smtpd_helo_restrictions=$mua_helo_restrictions # -o smtpd_sender_restrictions=$mua_sender_restrictions # -o smtpd_recipient_restrictions= # -o smtpd_relay_restrictions=permit_sasl_authenticated,reject -o milter_macro_daemon_name=ORIGINATING

Enable and restart the Postfix service:

# systemctl enable postfix # systemctl restart postfix

Step 6: Install Dovecot

Install Dovecot using the command below:

# apt install dovecot-mysql

Open the /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-mail.conf file and change the following values:

# nano /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-mail.conf

mail_location = maildir:/var/vmail/%d/%n mail_privileged_group = mail mail_uid = vmail mail_gid = mail first_valid_uid = 150 last_valid_uid = 150

Open the /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-auth.conf file and change the following values:

# nano /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-auth.conf

auth_mechanisms = plain login #!include auth-system.conf.ext !include auth-sql.conf.ext

Edit the dovecot-sql.conf.ext file, then append these lines:

# nano /etc/dovecot/dovecot-sql.conf.ext

driver = mysql connect = host=localhost dbname=postfixadmin user=postfixadmin password= M0d1fyth15 default_pass_scheme = MD5-CRYPT password_query = SELECT username as user, password, '/var/vmail/%d/%n' as userdb_home, 'maildir:/var/vmail/%d/%n' as userdb_mail, 150 as userdb_uid, 8 as userdb_gid FROM mailbox WHERE username = '%u' AND active = '1' user_query = SELECT '/var/vmail/%d/%u' as home, 'maildir:/var/vmail/%d/%u' as mail, 150 AS uid, 8 AS gid, concat('dirsize:storage=', quota) AS quota FROM mailbox WHERE username = '%u' AND active = '1'

Remember to replace the password as well as any other different values here as well.

In the /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-ssl.conf file, enable SSL support:

# nano /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-ssl.conf

ssl = yes

Open the /etc/dovecot/conf.d/15-lda.conf file and set the postmaster_address email address.

# nano /etc/dovecot/conf.d/15-lda.conf

Open the /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-master.conf file, find the service lmtp section and change it to the following:

# nano /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-master.conf

service lmtp { unix_listener /var/spool/postfix/private/dovecot-lmtp { mode = 0600 user = postfix group = postfix } }

find the service auth section and change it to:

service auth { unix_listener /var/spool/postfix/private/auth { mode = 0666 user = postfix group = postfix } unix_listener auth-userdb { mode = 0600 user = vmail } user = dovecot }

Change the service auth-worker section to the following:

service auth-worker { user = vmail }

Set the permissions:

# chown -R vmail:dovecot /etc/dovecot # chmod -R o-rwx /etc/dovecot

Enable and restart the Dovecot service

# systemctl enable dovecot # systemctl restart dovecot

Step 7: Install PostfixAdmin

In this step, we will download PostfixAdmin from Github and store it in the /opt directory.

# apt install git # cd /opt # git clone https://github.com/postfixadmin/postfixadmin.git # ln -s /opt/postfixadmin/public/ /var/www/html/mailadmin

Insert these lines to /opt/postfixadmin/config.local.php

# nano /opt/postfixadmin/config.local.php

<?php $CONF['database_type'] = 'mysqli'; $CONF['database_host'] = 'localhost'; $CONF['database_user'] = 'postfixadmin'; $CONF['database_password'] = 'M0d1fyth15'; $CONF['database_name'] = 'postfixadmin'; $CONF['configured'] = true; ?>

# mkdir /opt/postfixadmin/templates_c # chown -R www-data: /opt/postfixadmin

Connect to http://1.2.3.4/mailadmin/setup.php, making sure to replace 1.2.3.4 with your server actual IP address. If everything is okay, scroll down and create a setup password.

click on generate hash, and you will see this:

You need to paste the setup_password hash as shown in the picture above to /opt/postfixadmin/config.local.php, it should look like this

<?php $CONF['database_type'] = 'mysqli'; $CONF['database_host'] = 'localhost'; $CONF['database_user'] = 'postfixadmin'; $CONF['database_password'] = 'M0d1fyth15'; $CONF['database_name'] = 'postfixadmin'; $CONF['configured'] = true; $CONF['setup_password'] = 'd7b5b4ed7e91d81f246d802a6f09474a:69478ddf65feb4036215cb2c6f48c3dfd815ee8c'; ?>

Save the file, then you can go back to the setup page to create a PostfixAdmin admin user. The setup password in that page is the same password you used in the previous step – fill the other blanks as you wish, then click on the ‘Add admin’ button.

Now, you can go to http://1.2.3.4/mailadmin/login.php to add your domains and create email addresses there.

That’s it! You now have PostfixAdmin set up and running on your Debian 9 server.

Of course, you don't have to set up a mail server with PostfixAdmin on Debian 9 if you use one of our Mail Server Hosting services, in which case you can simply ask our expert Linux admins to set up a mail server for you. They are available 24×7 and will take care of your request immediately.

