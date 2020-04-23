Wondering which web hosting solution to choose for your business? Unless you are a tech guru, selecting a hosting provider for your website can seem like a daunting task. You might be caught between paid vs. free hosting and dedicated vs. shared hosting. Then there are options such as cloud hosting and VPS (virtual private server) hosting.

Without a dedicated IT department, running an online store or managing a company website can be extremely difficult. If you do not have the resources to build an in-house team, soon enough you will have to think about hiring help. That is when you will come across options such as single-tenant hosting, dedicated servers, and managed or dedicated hosting. Managed hosting can be quite beneficial to the average user that wants to not worry about there being any potential issues with their server. It’s important to understand what makes Managed hosting special, so let’s get into the details on that now.

Managed Hosting: an Overview

Managed hosting is one of the most popular IT service models that allow a customer to lease hardware such as network, storage, and servers. Once you obtain it, the hardware will be dedicated exclusively to you. That means you will have access to all the features and functionalities of the hardware. As the single-tenant, you will be able to control all aspects of your server, such as security, operating systems, programs and software, and so on.

The best part is that with managed hosting, the service provider will be responsible for handling support, management, and administration of your IT infrastructure. You will not only be renting the hardware, but you will also be paying for the day to day management and upkeep of the whole system.

In some cases, companies like to lease the hardware and manage it on their own. That is known as unmanaged hosting. However, without a deep technical background, handling server issues can be challenging, if not impractical. That is why experts always recommend getting managed hosting as it offers a range of benefits.

Managed Hosting: the Technical Benefits

If you are thinking about moving your IT infrastructure to the cloud, managed hosting would be the ideal choice for you. It is also a logical step for companies that do not want to handle IT related matters on their own. Moreover, managed hosting offers a ton of technical benefits, some of which are:

Backups:

Data loss can be damaging to, or even the end of a business. Research has revealed that even a small business can lose over 50% of its data after a natural or man-made disaster. That is why it is necessary to have a system in place for regularly backing up crucial data. Managed hosting providers will not only back up your data, but they will also keep it secure and preserve its integrity. The more often a hosting provider can perform backups of your data, the more up-to-date the backup will be, should you need it.

Managed Databases:

Only a knowledgeable and experienced database administrator can manage databases properly and efficiently. It’s tough to trust a general system administrator with this task, as it requires additional knowledge and training. With managed services, you get a DBA (database administrator) who will act as a service and software consultant. Only they can design a database that will be perfectly suited for and capable of handling your business requirements.

Reputable managed service providers appoint DBAs who are at the least experienced in Oracle, MySQL and SQL Server. This way, you will have access to all the experts you may require on a daily basis and in the event of an emergency.

Managed Storage:

No two companies have the same storage requirements, and your needs are bound to change as your business grows. It is crucial to be able to accommodate changing storage needs. Finding the right balance requires commitment, technical skills and availability. When you go for managed hosting, you also outsource storage related matters to the MSP.

Security:

A secure server is a necessary component of any website, and it is also a priority of all businesses. Managed hosting providers have access to the right tools and experience to handle a range of issues related to server security. A good MSP will regularly scan and monitor core applications and operating systems to find and fix vulnerabilities. Being an umbrella term, server security entails the following:

OS updates

Configuration of software/network firewall

Virus scanning

Spam filtering

Security audits

Server Monitoring:

Server monitoring is crucial for your business. It involves monitoring the vital signs of servers constantly to find potential failures or system irregularities. Managed hosting providers scan servers around the clock to find and fix these issues before they can snowball and eventually create serious problems. When it comes to server monitoring, experts believe that prevention is truly better than cure! This also maximizes the uptime of your server, ensuring that it is accessible as close to 100% of the time as possible.

Managed hosting: Business Benefits

Many entrepreneurs and even some seasoned business owners put their hosting needs at the bottom. Some even think they can handle it on their own only to face the opposite reality when something goes wrong. Getting managed hosting is one way to prevent such a future. Here are a few more reasons why you may want to go for it:

Save Money and Time:

Every business, regardless of its size or scope, wants to save money and maximize profits wherever possible. Moreover, you may already have had a bad past experience where something happened that cost your business time and money. You can invest that time in building or expanding your business instead. With the help of a managed service provider, you can save both time and money.

Reduce Operating Costs:

Businesses today have to manage a number of expenses. Building an in-house IT team or hiring experienced DBAs can cost you even more money. Getting managed hosting and paying for an MSP can be a great strategic move for your business. It is also financially feasible since most reputed MSPs charge as per the needs of the business. The monthly cost is also almost certainly valued at less than the wages of the additional employees and support that would be needed in a traditional server setup.

Customized Services:

Every business has unique requirements related to hosting and server management. There is no “one size fits all” solution when it comes to web hosting. Managed hosting providers understand that, and that is why they provide solutions that are customized to meet your specific needs. It also means that you can discuss and negotiate with your MSP to find the solution that best suits your business.

The importance of high-quality hosting and proper management of the same cannot be overstated. If you have an online business or a website, it is one aspect that you cannot ignore. In light of what we discussed above, getting managed hosting may be the best decision you will make for your business.

If you enjoyed reading this post on how managed server providers can help your business, or if you found its information helpful, feel free to share this post through social media using the share shortcuts, or simply leave a comment down in the comments section. Thank you.