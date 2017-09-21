Best Self-Hosted CRM Apps

Customer relationship management or simply CRM is a term or specifically an approach to managing and analyzing the interaction of your current customers and leads. The CRM software allows you to manage the customer data, customer interaction, automate sales, manage client contacts and employees, customer support etc. In this article we will cover some of the best self-hosted CRM applications which you can install on a CRM Linux VPS and use for managing your company.

vTiger CRM

vTiger CRM is an all-in-one open source CRM software used by thousands of businesses. It has a modern interface with multiple dashboards and what is more important it offers plenty of features which can help you to run your business successfully. Some of the features include lead management, account and contact management, campaign management, project management, customer support and service, emails etc. The core functionality can be easily extended by using 3rd-party plugins, available through the extension marketplace. To start using vTiger you just need to get vTiger CRM hosting and you will be up and running in minutes.

SugarCRM

SugarCRM is another very popular CRM software which is open source and is being used by thousands of businesses. It comes with core functionalities like activity management, project management, contacts, accounts, campaigns, emails and marketing, web-to-lead forms, bug tracking, shared calendars etc. SugarCRM is written in PHP so it is easy to set up and use if you get SugarCRM hosting.

Odoo

Odoo is an all-in-one management software that offers wide range of applications such as ERP, CRM, eCommerce and CMS. The CRM application allows you to track leads, close opportunities

and get accurate forecasts so you can make better decisions. Although it comes with many functionalities, Odoo can be easily extended by using 3rd party modules. Get Odoo hosting and take advantage of the benefits offered by this application.

SuiteCRM

Claiming to be one of the best CRM applications in the world, SuiteCRM offers you insights into customers so you can optimize each customer. This will help you to boost the conversations and to increase the sales. SuiteCRM is free and open source so you can start using it for your business if you get a SuiteCRM hosting.

Group Office

Group Office is a groupware tool which you can use to share projects, calendars, files and e-mail online with co-workers and clients, but it also comes with CRM application. The features that care included in the community version are e-mail, calendar, address book, tasks, notes and newsletters. Get Group Office hosting today and start using it to manage your business.

Other CRM apps

Other CRM applications which are worth to be mentioned here are X2CRM, ZurmoCRM, EspoCRM, Dolibarr and Tine. All these applications are free of charge and can be used manage your online business. You can easily install and run any of them on a Linux VPS.

