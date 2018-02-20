Find Large Files in Linux

In today’s tutorial we are going to show you how to find large files in Linux. One of the most common things you will do as a Linux system administrator is finding unneeded large files that consume disk space, and removing them to free up space for applications that actually need it. Let’s dive in and find out how we can find, large files in Linux.

1. Finding largest directories and files in Linux

First we are going to look at how we can find the largest directories and files in linux combined, execute the following command to find the top 10 largest directories and files on your Linux server:

# du -ah /* 2>/dev/null | sort -rh | head -n 10

The output should show you the largest directories and files:

3.2G /backup 1.3G /usr 1.1G /var 922M /home 713M /var/lib 584M /odoo 580M /usr/lib 579M /odoo/odoo-server 501M /home/largefile3 404M /odoo/odoo-server/addons

2. Finding the top largest directories in Linux

This command can be pretty useful when you need to check the size of the directories in the root partition to get an idea of how the used space on your server is distributed, using the following command you can find the top 10 largest directories in the root partition:

# du -sh /*/ 2>/dev/null | sort -rh | head -n 10

The output should show you the largest directories:

3.2G /backup 1.3G /usr/ 1.1G /var/ 922M /home/ 584M /odoo/ 135M /opt/ 43M /lib/ 40M /run/ 30M /root/ 10M /bin/

You can also use the following command to check the size of the sub-directories of a given directory, in this case we’ll use the directory ‘var’:

# find /var/* -type d -exec du -sh {} 2>/dev/null + | sort -rh | head -n 10

The output should list the sub-directories of the ‘var’ directory:

713M /var/lib 357M /var/cache 40M /var/www 3.1M /var/log 124K /var/spool 52K /var/backups 20K /var/mail 12K /var/tmp 4.0K /var/opt 4.0K /var/local

3. Finding the top largest files in Linux

Sometimes you may want to look for large files, especially large log files that can fill up your server pretty quickly, using the following command you can find the top 10 largest files on your server:

# find / -type f -exec du -sh {} 2>/dev/null + | sort -rh | head -n 10

The output should show you the largest files:

501M /home/largefile3 257M /home/largefile2 121M /home/largefile1 111M /odoo/odoo-server/.git/objects/pack/pack-dcf71f4c259beb18e9784d3b4a00a45e1f2a8382.pack 111M /backup/odoo/odoo-server/.git/objects/pack/pack-dcf71f4c259beb18e9784d3b4a00a45e1f2a8382.pack 101M /var/lib/mongodb/journal/WiredTigerPreplog.0000000002 101M /var/lib/mongodb/journal/WiredTigerPreplog.0000000001 100M /backup/var/lib/mongodb/journal/WiredTigerPreplog.0000000002 100M /backup/var/lib/mongodb/journal/WiredTigerPreplog.0000000001 77M /var/lib/mysql/ibdata1

Finding the largest files with a specific extension in Linux

If you are looking for large files of a particular extension you can find the top 10 largest files by their extension with the following command, we are going to use the ‘deb’ extension in this case:

# find / -type f -iname "*.deb" -exec du -sh {} + | sort -rh | head -10

The output should show you the largest files containing the extension we provided:

31M /var/cache/apt/archives/mongodb-org-tools_3.2.14_amd64.deb 31M /backup/var/cache/apt/archives/mongodb-org-tools_3.2.14_amd64.deb 27M /var/cache/apt/archives/libpython2.7-dev_2.7.12-1ubuntu0~16.04.1_amd64.deb 27M /backup/var/cache/apt/archives/libpython2.7-dev_2.7.12-1ubuntu0~16.04.1_amd64.deb 14M /opt/wkhtmltox-0.12.1_linux-trusty-amd64.deb 14M /backup/opt/wkhtmltox-0.12.1_linux-trusty-amd64.deb 9.6M /var/cache/apt/archives/mongodb-org-server_3.2.14_amd64.deb 9.6M /backup/var/cache/apt/archives/mongodb-org-server_3.2.14_amd64.deb 8.0M /var/cache/apt/archives/g++-5_5.4.0-6ubuntu1~16.04.4_amd64.deb 8.0M /backup/var/cache/apt/archives/g++-5_5.4.0-6ubuntu1~16.04.4_amd64.deb

