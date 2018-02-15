How To Install Redmine on CentOS 7

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Redmine on CentOS. Redmine is a free and open source issue tracking and web-based project management application . Redmine is built on Ruby on Rails framework and it is cross-platform and cross-database. This guide should work on other Linux VPS systems as well but was tested and written for CentOS 7 VPS

1. Update the system and install necessary packages

yum update yum install curl zlib-devel curl-devel openssl-devel httpd-devel apr-devel apr-util-devel mysql-devel ftp wget ImageMagick-devel gcc-c++ patch readline readline-devel zlib libyaml-devel libffi-devel make bzip2 autoconf automake libtool bison subversion sqlite-devel

2. Install MariaDB

To install the MariaDB package, run:

yum install mariadb-server

When the installation is complete, run the following command to secure your installation:

mysql_secure_installation

Next, we need to create a database for our Redmine installation:

mysql -uroot -p MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE DATABASE redmine CHARACTER SET utf8; MariaDB [(none)]> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON redmine.* TO 'redmine'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'redmine_passwd'; MariaDB [(none)]> FLUSH PRIVILEGES; MariaDB [(none)]> \q

3. Create new user

Create a new system user for Redmine.

sudo adduser --home /opt/redmine --shell /bin/bash --gecos 'Redmine application' redmine sudo install -d -m 755 -o redmine -g redmine /opt/redmine

Switch to the new redmine user:

sudo su - redmine

4. Install Ruby using RVM

curl -sSL https://rvm.io/mpapis.asc | gpg --import - curl -sSL https://get.rvm.io | bash -s stable --ruby

To start using RVM run the following commands:

source ~/.rvm/scripts/rvm rvm --default use ruby

To verify everything is done correctly, use the command ruby --version .

The output should be similar to the following:

ruby --version ruby 2.4.1p111 (2017-03-22 revision 58053) [x86_64-linux]

5. Install Redmine

The following commands will checkout the Redmine source code to the $HOME/redmine directory and create the necessary directories.

cd && svn co http://svn.redmine.org/redmine/branches/3.4-stable redmine

mkdir -p ./redmine/tmp/pids ./redmine/public/plugin_assets

Configure database settings:

cp ./redmine/config/configuration.yml.example ./redmine/config/configuration.yml cp ./redmine/config/database.yml.example ./redmine/config/database.yml

Open the database.yml file and update username/password

vim nsno

production: adapter: mysql2 database: redmine host: localhost username: redmine password: "redmine_passwd" encoding: utf8

6. Install Gems

cd /opt/redmine/redmine echo "gem 'puma'" >> Gemfile.local echo "gem: --no-ri --no-rdoc" >> ~/.gemrc gem install bundler bundle install --without development test postgresql sqlite

7. Prepare the database

rake generate_secret_token RAILS_ENV=production rake db:migrate RAILS_ENV=production REDMINE_LANG=en rake redmine:load_default_data

8. Puma configuration

Create a new configuration file as follows:

vim ./redmine/config/puma.rb

#!/usr/bin/env puma application_path = '/opt/redmine/redmine' directory application_path environment 'production' daemonize true pidfile "#{application_path}/tmp/pids/puma.pid" state_path "#{application_path}/tmp/pids/puma.state" stdout_redirect "#{application_path}/log/puma.stdout.log", "#{application_path}/log/puma.stderr.log" bind "'tcp://0.0.0.0:9000"

9. Start Puma

Start the puma server with :

cd /opt/redmine/redmine/ && bundle exec puma --config config/puma.rb

The output should be similar to the following:

Puma starting in single mode... * Version 3.11.2 (ruby 2.4.1-p111), codename: Love Song * Min threads: 0, max threads: 16 * Environment: production * Daemonizing...

Finally your can start your browser and access your new Redmine installation at: http://IP_ADDRESS:9000

That’s it. You have successfully installed Redmine on your Ubuntu VPS. For more information about Redmine, please refer to the Redmine website.

