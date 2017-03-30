Getting started with tmux

In this post, we will write about tmux, which is a terminal multiplexer, a lot like GNU Screen but much more powerful. If you spend a lot of time in a CLI, then you’ll love tmux.

What is tmux?

According to the tmux authors:

tmux is a terminal multiplexer. What is a terminal multiplexer? It lets you switch easily between several programs in one terminal, detach them (they keep running in the background) and reattach them to a different terminal. And do a lot more.

Installation

Installation is pretty straightforward if you have Ubuntu or any other Debian-based distribution you can install tmux with:

sudo apt-get install tmux

on CentOS/Fedora:

yum install tmux

and on MacOS:

brew install tmux

After installation, to start tmux run tmux in your terminal window.

Configuration & Prefix key

The global configuration file is located at /etc/tmux.conf and the user specific configuration file is located at ~/.tmux.conf. The default prefix is Ctrl-b but if you want to change it to Ctrl-a (GNU Screen’s default prefix), you need to add the following code to your ~/.tmux.conf file:

unbind C-b set -g prefix C-a bind C-a send-prefix

Session Management

tmux is developed on a client-server model which means that the session is stored on the server and persist beyond ssh logout.

The following command will create a new session called mysession:

tmux new-session -s mysession

To attach to a session run:

tmux attach -t mysession

To list all session run:

tmux ls

You can kill a session using the following command:

tmux kill-session -t mysession

Frequently used sessions commands

Ctrl-b d Detach from the current session Ctrl-b ( Go to previous session Ctrl-b ) Go to next session Ctrl-b L Go to previously used session Ctrl-b s Choose a session from the sessions list

Windows (tabs) Management

Each session can have multiple windows. By default all windows are numbered starting from zero.

Frequently used windows (tabs) commands

Ctrl-b 1 Switch to window 1 Ctrl-b c Create new window Ctrl-b w List all windows Ctrl-b n Go to next window Ctrl-b p Go to previous window Ctrl-b f Find window Ctrl-b , Name window Ctrl-b w Choose a window from the windows list Ctrl-b & Kill the current window

Panes Management

With tmux, you can split windows into multiple panes.

Frequently used panes commands

Ctrl-b " Split the pane vertically (top/bottom) Ctrl-b % Split the pane horizontally (left/right) Ctrl-b q Show pane numbers Ctrl-b x Kill the current pane Ctrl-b + Break pane into window Ctrl-b - Restore pane from window Ctrl-b left Go to the next pane on the left Ctrl-b right Go to the next pane on the right Ctrl-b up Go to the next pane on the top Ctrl-b down Go to the next pane on the bottom Ctrl-b o Cycle through all panes Ctrl-b ; Go to previously used pane

