How to Install Odoo 10 on an Ubuntu 16.04 VPS

Odoo is one of the most popular and most powerful Open Source ERP business software based on the Python programming language. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Odoo 10 on an Ubuntu 16.04 VPS. This new version of Odoo includes numerous improvements including new manufacturing apps and faster website operations.

The installation of Odoo 10 on an Ubuntu 16.04 VPS should take about 20 minutes if you follow the very easy steps described below.

First of all login to your Ubuntu 16.04 VPS via SSH as user root

ssh root@IP_address

At the very beginning, it is best to start a screen session by executing the following command

screen -U -S odoo

Update the OS packages on your virtual server using the following commands:

apt-get update && apt-get -y upgrade

Make sure to always keep your server up to date.

In this tutorial, we are going to use the script from Yenthe Van Ginneken to install Odoo. You can download the script by running the following command:

wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Yenthe666/InstallScript/10.0/odoo_install.sh

Or, you can create a file and copy the following code to the new file (for example, ‘odoo_install.sh’).

nano odoo_install.sh

#!/bin/bash ################################################################################ # Script for installing Odoo V10 on Ubuntu 16.04, 15.04, 14.04 (could be used for other version too) # Author: Yenthe Van Ginneken #------------------------------------------------------------------------------- # This script will install Odoo on your Ubuntu 14.04 server. It can install multiple Odoo instances # in one Ubuntu because of the different xmlrpc_ports #------------------------------------------------------------------------------- # Make a new file: # sudo nano odoo-install.sh # Place this content in it and then make the file executable: # sudo chmod +x odoo-install.sh # Execute the script to install Odoo: # ./odoo-install ################################################################################ ##fixed parameters #odoo OE_USER="odoo" OE_HOME="/$OE_USER" OE_HOME_EXT="/$OE_USER/${OE_USER}-server" #The default port where this Odoo instance will run under (provided you use the command -c in the terminal) #Set to true if you want to install it, false if you don't need it or have it already installed. INSTALL_WKHTMLTOPDF="True" #Set the default Odoo port (you still have to use -c /etc/odoo-server.conf for example to use this.) OE_PORT="8069" #Choose the Odoo version which you want to install. For example: 10.0, 9.0, 8.0, 7.0 or saas-6. When using 'trunk' the master version will be installed. #IMPORTANT! This script contains extra libraries that are specifically needed for Odoo 10.0 OE_VERSION="10.0" # Set this to True if you want to install Odoo 10 Enterprise! IS_ENTERPRISE="False" #set the superadmin password OE_SUPERADMIN="admin" OE_CONFIG="${OE_USER}-server" ## ### WKHTMLTOPDF download links ## === Ubuntu Trusty x64 & x32 === (for other distributions please replace these two links, ## in order to have correct version of wkhtmltox installed, for a danger note refer to ## https://www.odoo.com/documentation/8.0/setup/install.html#deb ): WKHTMLTOX_X64=http://download.gna.org/wkhtmltopdf/0.12/0.12.1/wkhtmltox-0.12.1_linux-trusty-amd64.deb WKHTMLTOX_X32=http://download.gna.org/wkhtmltopdf/0.12/0.12.1/wkhtmltox-0.12.1_linux-trusty-i386.deb #-------------------------------------------------- # Update Server #-------------------------------------------------- echo -e "

---- Update Server ----" sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get upgrade -y #-------------------------------------------------- # Install PostgreSQL Server #-------------------------------------------------- echo -e "

---- Install PostgreSQL Server ----" sudo apt-get install postgresql -y echo -e "

---- Creating the ODOO PostgreSQL User ----" sudo su - postgres -c "createuser -s $OE_USER" 2> /dev/null || true #-------------------------------------------------- # Install Dependencies #-------------------------------------------------- echo -e "

---- Install tool packages ----" sudo apt-get install wget git python-pip gdebi-core -y echo -e "

---- Install python packages ----" sudo apt-get install python-dateutil python-feedparser python-ldap python-libxslt1 python-lxml python-mako python-openid python-psycopg2 python-pybabel python-pychart python-pydot python-pyparsing python-reportlab python-simplejson python-tz python-vatnumber python-vobject python-webdav python-werkzeug python-xlwt python-yaml python-zsi python-docutils python-psutil python-mock python-unittest2 python-jinja2 python-pypdf python-decorator python-requests python-passlib python-pil -y python-suds echo -e "

---- Install python libraries ----" sudo pip install gdata psycogreen ofxparse XlsxWriter echo -e "

--- Install other required packages" sudo apt-get install node-clean-css -y sudo apt-get install node-less -y sudo apt-get install python-gevent -y #-------------------------------------------------- # Install Wkhtmltopdf if needed #-------------------------------------------------- if [ $INSTALL_WKHTMLTOPDF = "True" ]; then echo -e "

---- Install wkhtml and place shortcuts on correct place for ODOO 10 ----" #pick up correct one from x64 & x32 versions: if [ "`getconf LONG_BIT`" == "64" ];then _url=$WKHTMLTOX_X64 else _url=$WKHTMLTOX_X32 fi sudo wget $_url sudo gdebi --n `basename $_url` sudo ln -s /usr/local/bin/wkhtmltopdf /usr/bin sudo ln -s /usr/local/bin/wkhtmltoimage /usr/bin else echo "Wkhtmltopdf isn't installed due to the choice of the user!" fi echo -e "

---- Create ODOO system user ----" sudo adduser --system --quiet --shell=/bin/bash --home=$OE_HOME --gecos 'ODOO' --group $OE_USER #The user should also be added to the sudo'ers group. sudo adduser $OE_USER sudo echo -e "

---- Create Log directory ----" sudo mkdir /var/log/$OE_USER sudo chown $OE_USER:$OE_USER /var/log/$OE_USER #-------------------------------------------------- # Install ODOO #-------------------------------------------------- echo -e "

==== Installing ODOO Server ====" sudo git clone --depth 1 --branch $OE_VERSION https://www.github.com/odoo/odoo $OE_HOME_EXT/ if [ $IS_ENTERPRISE = "True" ]; then # Odoo Enterprise install! echo -e "

--- Create symlink for node" sudo ln -s /usr/bin/nodejs /usr/bin/node sudo su $OE_USER -c "mkdir $OE_HOME/enterprise" sudo su $OE_USER -c "mkdir $OE_HOME/enterprise/addons" echo -e "

---- Adding Enterprise code under $OE_HOME/enterprise/addons ----" sudo git clone --depth 1 --branch 10.0 https://www.github.com/odoo/enterprise "$OE_HOME/enterprise/addons" echo -e "

---- Installing Enterprise specific libraries ----" sudo apt-get install nodejs npm sudo npm install -g less sudo npm install -g less-plugin-clean-css else echo -e "

---- Create custom module directory ----" sudo su $OE_USER -c "mkdir $OE_HOME/custom" sudo su $OE_USER -c "mkdir $OE_HOME/custom/addons" fi echo -e "

---- Setting permissions on home folder ----" sudo chown -R $OE_USER:$OE_USER $OE_HOME/* echo -e "* Create server config file" sudo cp $OE_HOME_EXT/debian/odoo.conf /etc/${OE_CONFIG}.conf sudo chown $OE_USER:$OE_USER /etc/${OE_CONFIG}.conf sudo chmod 640 /etc/${OE_CONFIG}.conf echo -e "* Change server config file" sudo sed -i s/"db_user = .*"/"db_user = $OE_USER"/g /etc/${OE_CONFIG}.conf sudo sed -i s/"; admin_passwd.*"/"admin_passwd = $OE_SUPERADMIN"/g /etc/${OE_CONFIG}.conf sudo su root -c "echo '[options]' >> /etc/${OE_CONFIG}.conf" sudo su root -c "echo 'logfile = /var/log/$OE_USER/$OE_CONFIG$1.log' >> /etc/${OE_CONFIG}.conf" if [ $IS_ENTERPRISE = "True" ]; then sudo su root -c "echo 'addons_path=$OE_HOME/enterprise/addons,$OE_HOME_EXT/addons' >> /etc/${OE_CONFIG}.conf" else sudo su root -c "echo 'addons_path=$OE_HOME_EXT/addons,$OE_HOME/custom/addons' >> /etc/${OE_CONFIG}.conf" fi echo -e "* Create startup file" sudo su root -c "echo '#!/bin/sh' >> $OE_HOME_EXT/start.sh" sudo su root -c "echo 'sudo -u $OE_USER $OE_HOME_EXT/openerp-server --config=/etc/${OE_CONFIG}.conf' >> $OE_HOME_EXT/start.sh" sudo chmod 755 $OE_HOME_EXT/start.sh #-------------------------------------------------- # Adding ODOO as a deamon (initscript) #-------------------------------------------------- echo -e "* Create init file" cat < ~/$OE_CONFIG #!/bin/sh ### BEGIN INIT INFO # Provides: $OE_CONFIG # Required-Start: \$remote_fs \$syslog # Required-Stop: \$remote_fs \$syslog # Should-Start: \$network # Should-Stop: \$network # Default-Start: 2 3 4 5 # Default-Stop: 0 1 6 # Short-Description: Enterprise Business Applications # Description: ODOO Business Applications ### END INIT INFO PATH=/bin:/sbin:/usr/bin DAEMON=$OE_HOME_EXT/odoo-bin NAME=$OE_CONFIG DESC=$OE_CONFIG # Specify the user name (Default: odoo). USER=$OE_USER # Specify an alternate config file (Default: /etc/openerp-server.conf). CONFIGFILE="/etc/${OE_CONFIG}.conf" # pidfile PIDFILE=/var/run/\${NAME}.pid # Additional options that are passed to the Daemon. DAEMON_OPTS="-c \$CONFIGFILE" [ -x \$DAEMON ] || exit 0 [ -f \$CONFIGFILE ] || exit 0 checkpid() { [ -f \$PIDFILE ] || return 1 pid=\`cat \$PIDFILE\` [ -d /proc/\$pid ] && return 0 return 1 } case "\${1}" in start) echo -n "Starting \${DESC}: " start-stop-daemon --start --quiet --pidfile \$PIDFILE \ --chuid \$USER --background --make-pidfile \ --exec \$DAEMON -- \$DAEMON_OPTS echo "\${NAME}." ;; stop) echo -n "Stopping \${DESC}: " start-stop-daemon --stop --quiet --pidfile \$PIDFILE \ --oknodo echo "\${NAME}." ;; restart|force-reload) echo -n "Restarting \${DESC}: " start-stop-daemon --stop --quiet --pidfile \$PIDFILE \ --oknodo sleep 1 start-stop-daemon --start --quiet --pidfile \$PIDFILE \ --chuid \$USER --background --make-pidfile \ --exec \$DAEMON -- \$DAEMON_OPTS echo "\${NAME}." ;; *) N=/etc/init.d/\$NAME echo "Usage: \$NAME {start|stop|restart|force-reload}" >&2 exit 1 ;; esac exit 0 EOF echo -e "* Security Init File" sudo mv ~/$OE_CONFIG /etc/init.d/$OE_CONFIG sudo chmod 755 /etc/init.d/$OE_CONFIG sudo chown root: /etc/init.d/$OE_CONFIG echo -e "* Change default xmlrpc port" sudo su root -c "echo 'xmlrpc_port = $OE_PORT' >> /etc/${OE_CONFIG}.conf" echo -e "* Start ODOO on Startup" sudo update-rc.d $OE_CONFIG defaults echo -e "* Starting Odoo Service" sudo su root -c "/etc/init.d/$OE_CONFIG start" echo "-----------------------------------------------------------" echo "Done! The Odoo server is up and running. Specifications:" echo "Port: $OE_PORT" echo "User service: $OE_USER" echo "User PostgreSQL: $OE_USER" echo "Code location: $OE_USER" echo "Addons folder: $OE_USER/$OE_CONFIG/addons/" echo "Start Odoo service: sudo service $OE_CONFIG start" echo "Stop Odoo service: sudo service $OE_CONFIG stop" echo "Restart Odoo service: sudo service $OE_CONFIG restart" echo "-----------------------------------------------------------"

After you create the file, make it executable:

chmod +x odoo_install.sh

Run the odoo_install.sh script and wait until Odoo 10 is fully installed:

./odoo_install.sh

Edit the Odoo configuration file and set the master admin password:

nano /etc/odoo-server.conf

admin_passwd = UseStrongPassw0rd

Don’t forget to replace ‘UseStrongPassw0rd’ with an actual strong password. You can generate one from the command line.

Restart Odoo for the changes to take effect:

/etc/init.d/odoo-server restart

Open http://your-server-IP:8069/web/database/manager and create a new database. After the database is created, you will be redirected to the admin panel.

After the database is created, you will be redirected to the admin panel. Log in as admin user, change its password, configure Odoo, install the modules you need etc.

That’s it. You have successfully installed Odoo 10 on your Ubuntu 16.04 VPS.

You can follow our tutorial to speed up Odoo , or you can get a VPS from us and our expert Linux admins will install, configure and fully optimize Odoo for you, free of charge.

Of course, you don’t have to do any of this if you use one of our Odoo VPS Hosting services, in which case you can simply ask our expert Linux admins to install Odoo 10 for you. They are available 24×7 and will take care of your request immediately.

PS. If you liked this post please share it with your friends on the social networks using the buttons below or simply leave a comment in the comments section. Thanks.