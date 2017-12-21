How to Install Attendize on Ubuntu 16.04

We will explain how to install Attendize on Ubuntu 16.04, with MariaDB, PHP-FPM and Nginx. Attendize is an open-source ticket selling and event management platform written in PHP on top of the Laravel framework. This guide should work on other Linux VPS systems as well but was tested and written for an Ubuntu 16.04 VPS

. Installing Attendize on Ubuntu 16.04, is easy task if you carefully follow the steps bellow

1. Login to your VPS via SSH

2. Update the system and install necessary packages

sudo apt update && sudo apt -y upgrade sudo apt install software-properties-common git nano

3. Install MariaDB 10.2

To add the MariaDB repository to your sources list and install the latest MariaDB server, run the following commands:

sudo apt-key adv --recv-keys --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 0xF1656F24C74CD1D8 sudo add-apt-repository 'deb [arch=amd64,i386,ppc64el] http://mirror.jaleco.com/mariadb/repo/10.2/ubuntu xenial main' sudo apt update sudo apt install -y mariadb-server

4. Secure your installation

When the installation is complete, run the following command to secure your installation:

mysql_secure_installation

5. Create new database

Next, we need to create a database for the Attendize installation.

mysql -uroot -p

MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE DATABASE attendize; MariaDB [(none)]> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON attendize.* TO 'attendize'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'strongpassword'; MariaDB [(none)]> FLUSH PRIVILEGES; MariaDB [(none)]> \q

6. Install PHP, composer and required PHP modules

To install the latest stable version of PHP version 7 and all necessary modules, run:

sudo add-apt-repository -y ppa:ondrej/php sudo apt update sudo apt -y install php7.0-fpm php7.0-cli php7.0-gd php7.0-mysql php7.0-mcrypt php-pear php7.0-curl

Composer is a dependency manager for PHP with which you can install packages. Composer will pull in all the required libraries and dependencies you need for your project.

curl -sS https://getcomposer.org/installer | php sudo mv composer.phar /usr/local/bin/composer

7. Install Attendize on Ubuntu 16.04

Installing Attendize is pretty easy and straightforward, first clone the Attendize repository from Github:

git clone https://github.com/attendize/attendize /var/www/myAttendize.com

switch to the /var/www/myAttendize.com directory and set the .env variables:

cd /var/www/myAttendize.com cp .env.example .env nano .env

DB_TYPE=mysql DB_HOST=localhost DB_DATABASE=attendize DB_USERNAME=attendize DB_PASSWORD=strongpassword

8. Install application dependencies

Install all of the application dependencies:

composer install

9. Configure database

Once Composer has downloaded the components run the install command to migrate the database and create an admin user :

php artisan attendize:install

-------------------- Attempting to install Attendize v1.0.0 -------------------- Generating app key Migrating database. Database successfully migrated. Seeding DB data Data successfully seeded -------------------- Please create an admin user. -------------------- Enter first name:: > John Enter last name:: > Doe Enter your email:: > [email protected] Enter a password:: > Admin User Successfully Created _ _ _ _ /\ | | | | | (_) / \ | |_| |_ ___ _ __ __| |_ _______ / /\ \| __| __/ _ \ '_ \ / _` | |_ / _ \ / ____ \ |_| || __/ | | | (_| | |/ / __/ /_/ \_\__|\__\___|_| |_|\__,_|_/___\___| Success! You can now run Attendize

Finally change the ownership of the /var/www/myAttendize.com directory to www-data

chown -R www-data: /var/www/myAttendize.com

10. Install and configure Nginx

Install the latest stable Nginx version from the official Ubuntu repositories:

sudo apt -y install nginx

Next, create a new Nginx server block:

sudo nano /etc/nginx/sites-available/myAttendize.com

server { listen 80; server_name myAttendize.com; root /var/www/myAttendize.com/public; add_header X-Frame-Options "SAMEORIGIN"; add_header X-XSS-Protection "1; mode=block"; add_header X-Content-Type-Options "nosniff"; index index.html index.htm index.php; charset utf-8; location / { try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?$query_string; } location = /favicon.ico { access_log off; log_not_found off; } location = /robots.txt { access_log off; log_not_found off; } error_page 404 /index.php; location ~ \.php$ { fastcgi_split_path_info ^(.+\.php)(/.+)$; fastcgi_pass unix:/var/run/php/php7.0-fpm.sock; fastcgi_index index.php; include fastcgi_params; } location ~ /\.(?!well-known).* { deny all; } }

Activate the server block by creating a symbolic link:

sudo ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/myAttendize.com /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/myAttendize.com

11. Test the Nginx configuration and restart nginx:

sudo nginx -t sudo service nginx restart

Open https://myAttendize.com/ in your favorite web browser and you should see your new Attendize installation.

That’s it. You have successfully installed Attendize on Ubuntu 16.04. For more information about how to manage your Attendize installation, please refer to the official Attendize documentation.

