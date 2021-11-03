how to install eprints on ubuntu 20.04

EPrints is open-source software designed for building open access repositories that are OAI-PMH compliant. It is primarily used for scientific journals and institutional repositories although it can be also used as a document management system.

It is based on LAMP architecture, but with Perl instead of PHP.

EPrints consists of Web and command-line application which offers a wide range of plugins and addons available. So let’s get started with the installation!

Prerequisites

For the purposes of this tutorial, we will use an Ubuntu20.04 VPS.

Access to the root user account (or a user with sudo privileges)

As always, first log in to your VPS via SSH:

ssh user@hostname

Once you are in, run the following commands to update the package index and upgrade all installed packages to the latest available version.

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get upgrade

Step 2: Installing LAMP stack

LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, Perl) is a combination of open-source software stacks required to run the EPrints application.

The Apache web server can be easily installed with:

sudo apt-get install apache2

Once the installation is complete, enable the Apache service to start automatically upon system boot.

sudo systemctl enable apache2

The next step is to install MySQL. It is one of the most popular database management systems and offers a lot of functionality with managing and configuring databases.

To install MySQL on your system, type the following command and enter Y when prompted:

sudo apt-get install mysql-server

Last in this step is to install Perl, which comes installed with Ubuntu 20.04 by default, but if you don’t have Perl installed on your system you can install it with the following command:

sudo apt install perl

Step 3: EPrints installation

You will first need to add the EPrints package repository to your Ubuntu server with the following command:

echo "deb http://deb.eprints.org/3.4/stable/ ./" > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/eprints.list

You can proceed with adding the GPG key and then updating the repositories with the commands:

wget -O - http://deb.eprints.org/keyFile | apt-key add - apt-get update

Now you can install the EPrints package.

apt-get install eprints

When the installation is finished you can find Eprints installed to /usr/share/eprints. However, you still won’t have a running archive.

Before we create the archive, “epadmin create” runs at the eprints user, this will not be able to create a database for EPrints. That’s why we will create the EPrints user in MySQL and grant him permissions.

First login into MySQL with your root user, if you still haven’t set a password for your root user you can log in with:

mysql -u root

This will take you to the MySQL Command-Line Tool, here you can create the eprints user and grant him permissions. Please don’t forget to change the ‘changeme’ with your real password:

CREATE USER 'eprints'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED by 'changeme'; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON *.* TO 'eprints'@'localhost' WITH GRANT OPTION; flush privileges;

You may also want to restrict which databases the EPrints user has control over if you know the “Archive ID” you are going to use.

Now you can proceed to create your first archive. Start by changing to the EPrints user and navigating to the /usr/share/EPrints directory:

su eprints cd /usr/share/eprints

You can start with archive creation with:

./bin/epadmin create zero

This will the script with a number of configurations, you can check the example below or you can choose your own configuration:

-bash-4.1$ ./bin/epadmin create Create an EPrint Repository Please select an ID for the repository, which will be used to create a directory and identify the repository. Lower case letters and numbers, may not start with a number. examples: "lemurprints" or "test3" Archive ID? testrepo Configure vital settings? [yes] ? ENTER Core configuration for testrepo Hostname? testprint Webserver Port [80] ? ENTER Enter a single hash (#) when you're done. Alias (enter # when done) [#] ? testprint.local Redirect testprint.local to testprint [yes] ? Alias (enter # when done) [#] ? ENTER Path [/] ? ENTER HTTPS Hostname [] ? ENTER Administrator Email? someone@example.com Archive Name [Test Repository] ? ENTER Organisation Name [Organisation of Test] ? ENTER Write these core settings? [yes] ? ENTER Configure database? [yes] ? Configuring Database for: testrepo Database Name [testrepo] ? ENTER MySQL Host [localhost] ? ENTER You probably don't need to set socket and port (unless you do!?). MySQL Port (# for no setting) [#] ? ENTER MySQL Socket (# for no setting) [#] ? ENTER Database User [testrepo] ? ENTER Database Password [nxxxxuAw] ? ENTER Database Engine [InnoDB] ? ENTER Write these database settings? [yes] ? ENTER Create database "testrepo" [yes] ? ENTER Database Superuser Username [root] ? eprints Database Superuser Password? nxxxxuAw #the same password previously Create database tables? [yes] ? ENTER Create an initial user? [yes] ? ENTER Enter a username [admin] ? ENTER Select a user type (user|editor|admin) [admin] ? ENTER Enter Password? 'Choose_your_user_password' Email? first.last@example.org Successfully created new user: ID: 1 Do you want to build the static web pages? [yes] ? ENTER Do you want to import the LOC subjects? [yes] ? ENTER You must restart apache for any changes to take effect!

For the changes to take effect exit the EPrints user and restart the apache2 service.

Now you can disable the default web page and enable the EPrint’s configuration on Apache, don’t forget to restart the service at the end. You can do that with the following commands:

a2dissite 000-default.conf a2ensite eprints.conf systemctl restart apache2

That’s it! The installation of EPrints on Ubuntu 20.04 has been completed, and you can now access the EPrint’s page with your IP address URL, http://IP_ADDRESS on your favorite web browser.

