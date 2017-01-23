How to Install Java on Ubuntu 16.04

In this article, we will show you how to install Oracle Java JDK8 on an Ubuntu 16.04 VPS. Oracle JDK is the official version distributed by Oracle. These guide should also work on Debian and Linux Mint, but was tested and written for Ubuntu.

Log in to your VPS via SSH and update your system

First, log in to your VPS via SSH using:

ssh my_sudo_user@my_server

Make sure your OS package list and the OS packages are up to date by running the following commands:

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get -y upgrade

There are different ways to install JAVA, like using a Personal Package Archive (PPA) software repository, or by downloading the Java source packages on your server and install them manually, etc.

Install Oracle Java JDK via PPA

We will use the PPA repository maintained by the Webupd8 Team. The install script will ask you to accept the license agreement and it will download the Java archive file from the Oracle download page and set up everything for you.

To add the Webupd8 Team PPA repository, run the following commands on your server:

sudo apt-get install software-properties-common sudo apt-add-repository ppa:webupd8team/java sudo apt-get update

You can now install JDK8 with the following command:

sudo apt install oracle-java8-installer

To check if everything is set correctly run:

java -version

and you should see something like the following:

java version "1.8.0_121" Java(TM) SE Runtime Environment (build 1.8.0_121-b13) Java HotSpot(TM) 64-Bit Server VM (build 25.121-b13, mixed mode)

If you need to install JDK7 run:

sudo apt install oracle-java7-installer

To install the JDK9 developer preview version run:

sudo apt install oracle-java9-installer

Manually install Oracle Java JDK

Download the latest JDK8 from the Oracle website with wget:

cd /tmp wget --continue --no-check-certificate --header "Cookie: oraclelicense=a" 'http://download.oracle.com/otn-pub/java/jdk/8u121-b13/e9e7ea248e2c4826b92b3f075a80e441/jdk-8u121-linux-x64.tar.gz'

Extract the archive with the following command:

tar -xf jdk-8u121-linux-x64.tar.gz

Move the directory:

sudo mkdir -p /usr/lib/jvm sudo mv jdk1.8* /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle

and set the default Java version:

sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/java java /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/jre/bin/java 1091 sudo update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/javac javac /usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/bin/javac 1091

To set JAVA environment variables, create a new file /etc/profile.d/jdk.sh with the following content:

export J2SDKDIR=/usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle export J2REDIR=/usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/jre export PATH=$PATH:/usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/bin:/usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/db/bin:/usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/jre/bin export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle export DERBY_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/java-8-oracle/db

and run the following command:

sudo source /etc/profile.d/jdk.sh

Finally, same as before, to check if everything is setup correctly, run:

java -version

and you should see something like the following:

java version "1.8.0_121" Java(TM) SE Runtime Environment (build 1.8.0_121-b13) Java HotSpot(TM) 64-Bit Server VM (build 25.121-b13, mixed mode)

That’s it. You have successfully installed Java JDK on your Ubuntu 16.04 VPS. You can now install JAVA based software such as Tomcat, GitBucket, GlassFish 4 and many more. If you have any questions or encounter any problem, please post a comment below.

Of course, you don’t have to do any of this if you use one of our JAVA VPS Hosting services, in which case you can simply ask our expert Linux admins to setup this for you. They are available 24×7 and will take care of your request immediately.

PS. If you liked this post please share it with your friends on the social networks using the buttons on the left or simply leave a reply below. Thanks.