How to install Laravel on a cPanel Server

In this article, we will show you how to install Laravel on CentOS 7 VPS with cPanel control panel. Laravel is the most starred PHP framework on Github and also the most preferred framework of PHP developers . This guide should work on other Linux VPS systems as well but was tested and written for a cPanel VPS.

This guide assumes that you already have:

PHP 5.6.4 or later (PHP 7 is highly recommended)

OpenSSL, Mbstring, PDO, Tokenizer, PHP and XML Extensions

Apache

Login to your VPS via SSH

ssh root@my_server

Update the system and install necessary packages

yum update yum install git curl

Install composer

Composer is a dependency manager for PHP with which you can install packages. Composer will pull in all the required libraries and dependencies you need for your project.

curl -sS https://getcomposer.org/installer | php mv composer.phar /usr/local/bin/composer

Install Laravel

Installing Laravel is a pretty straightforward process, in this post we will install Laravel using the composer create-project command.

Switch to the domain root directory:

cd /home/USERNAME/public_html/

and install Laravel using the composer create-project command ( Be sure to include the dot (.) at the end of the command. ):

composer create-project --prefer-dist laravel/laravel .

If you are logged in as a root or another sudo user you will need to set the correct ownership and permissions:

chown -R USERNAME:USERNAME /home/USERNAME/public_html/

Do not forget to change ‘USERNAME’ with the actual username.

Configure cPanel

We need to edit the default web server document root and change it from public_html to public as required by Laravel.

Change Document Root for an Addon domain

Login to your cPanel at: https://YOUR_SERER_IP:2083 and in the ‘Domains’ section click on the ‘Addon Domains’. In the new window you will see a list of all your addon domains, click on the edit icon next to the domain’s document root path and enter the new path, for example /public_html/laravel-addon-domain.com/public .

Change Document Root for a Primary domain

To change the main/primary domain Document Root you need to have SSH root access to your server. Open the following file:

nano /var/cpanel/userdata/USERNAME/MY_LARAVEL_DOMAIN.COM

and change the documentroot value, just add public at the end of the path, for example:

documentroot: /home/USERNAME/public_html/public

If you have an SSL certificate for your domain you also need to edit the documentroot value in the following file:

/var/cpanel/userdata/USERNAME/MY_LARAVEL_DOMAIN.COM_SSL

Do not forget to change ‘USERNAME’ with the actual username and MY_LARAVEL_DOMAIN.COM with the actual domain.

Finally save the file and rebuild the Apache configuration:

/scripts/rebuildhttpdconf && service httpd restart

That’s it. You have successfully installed and configured Laravel on your cPanel VPS. For more information about Laravel, please refer to the official Laravel documentation and for more information about cPanel please refer to their official cPanel documentation .

