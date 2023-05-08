In this blog post, we will explain in step-by-step detail how to install Laravel on Debian 11 OS.

Laravel is an open-source PHP framework that uses the famous MVC (Model-View-Controller) architectural pattern. Taylor Otwell writes the Laravel framework, and its usage is increasing on a daily basis for building from the simplest to the most complex websites. In this post, we will install Laravel with the LAMP stack.

Installing Laravel on Debian 11 is straightforward and may take up to 15 minutes. Let’s get things done!

Prerequisites

A server with Debian 11 as OS

User privileges: root or non-root user with sudo privileges

A valid domain with pointed A record to the server IP address

Step 1. Update the System

Before we start installing the LAMP stack and Laravel, we will update the system packages to their latest versions.

sudo apt-get update -y && sudo apt-get upgrade -y

Step 2. Install LAMP Stack

First, we will install the Apache Web server.

sudo apt-get install apache2 -y

Once installed, start and enable the service.

sudo systemctl enable apache2 && sudo systemctl start apache2

Check if the service is up and running:

sudo systemctl status apache2

You should receive the following output:

root@host:~# sudo systemctl status apache2 ● apache2.service - The Apache HTTP Server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/apache2.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Fri 2023-03-31 09:18:02 CDT; 1h 37min ago Docs: https://httpd.apache.org/docs/2.4/ Main PID: 498 (apache2) Tasks: 7 (limit: 4675) Memory: 22.9M CPU: 661ms CGroup: /system.slice/apache2.service

First, add the GPG key and the repo because, in the default repository of Debian 11, they do not exist. To install the PHP along with its extensions, execute the following command:

apt -y install lsb-release apt-transport-https ca-certificates wget -O /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/php.gpg https://packages.sury.org/php/apt.gpg echo "deb https://packages.sury.org/php/ $(lsb_release -sc) main" | tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/php.list sudo apt-get update -y

Once the PHP key and repo are added, you can install the PHP with extensions using this long command:

sudo apt-get install php8.1 php8.1-common php8.1-curl libapache2-mod-php php8.1-imap php8.1-redis php8.1-cli php8.1-snmp php8.1-xml php8.1-zip php8.1-mbstring php8.1-gd php8.1-xml php8.1-mysql php-mbstring -y

sudo apt-get install php8.1 php8.1-cli php8.1-common php8.1-imap php8.1-redis php8.1-snmp php8.1-xml php8.1-zip php8.1-mbstring php8.1-curl

After successful installation, check the PHP version:

php -v

You should get the following output:

root@host:~# php -v PHP 8.2.4 (cli) (built: Mar 16 2023 14:37:38) (NTS) Copyright (c) The PHP Group Zend Engine v4.2.4, Copyright (c) Zend Technologies with Zend OPcache v8.2.4, Copyright (c), by Zend Technologies

p>The last of the LAMP stack is the MariaDB database service:

sudo apt-get install mariadb-server -y

Start and enable the mariadb.service with the following commands:

sudo systemctl start mariadb && sudo systemctl enable mariadb

Check the status of the mariadb.service

sudo systemctl status mariadb

You should receive the following output:

root@host:~# sudo systemctl status mariadb ● mariadb.service - MariaDB 10.5.18 database server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/mariadb.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Fri 2023-03-31 11:01:41 CDT; 15s ago Docs: man:mariadbd(8) https://mariadb.com/kb/en/library/systemd/ Main PID: 20668 (mariadbd) Status: "Taking your SQL requests now..." Tasks: 19 (limit: 4675) Memory: 67.6M CPU: 497ms CGroup: /system.slice/mariadb.service └─20668 /usr/sbin/mariadbd

Step 4. Install Composer

We need to install the Composer responsible for installing all the Laravel components.

curl -sS https://getcomposer.org/installer | php -- --install-dir=/usr/bin --filename=composer

Check the Composer installation:

composer

You should receive the following output:

root@host:~# composer Do not run Composer as root/super user! See https://getcomposer.org/root for details Continue as root/super user [yes]? yes ______ / ____/___ ____ ___ ____ ____ ________ _____ / / / __ \/ __ `__ \/ __ \/ __ \/ ___/ _ \/ ___/ / /___/ /_/ / / / / / / /_/ / /_/ (__ ) __/ / \____/\____/_/ /_/ /_/ .___/\____/____/\___/_/ /_/ Composer version 2.5.5 2023-03-21 11:50:05 Usage: command [options] [arguments] Options: -h, --help Display help for the given command. When no command is given display help for the list command -q, --quiet Do not output any message -V, --version Display this application version --ansi|--no-ansi Force (or disable --no-ansi) ANSI output -n, --no-interaction Do not ask any interactive question --profile Display timing and memory usage information --no-plugins Whether to disable plugins. --no-scripts Skips the execution of all scripts defined in composer.json file. -d, --working-dir=WORKING-DIR If specified, use the given directory as working directory. --no-cache Prevent use of the cache -v|vv|vvv, --verbose Increase the verbosity of messages: 1 for normal output, 2 for more verbose output and 3 for debug

Step 5. Install Laravel

We will install Laravel with the composer in the default apache2 document root location:

cd /var/www/html/ composer create-project laravel/laravel "ProjectName"

After successful installation, you should receive the following output:

59 package suggestions were added by new dependencies, use `composer suggest` to see details. Generating optimized autoload files > Illuminate\Foundation\ComposerScripts::postAutoloadDump > @php artisan package:discover --ansi INFO Discovering packages. laravel/sail ................................................................................................................................ DONE laravel/sanctum ............................................................................................................................. DONE laravel/tinker .............................................................................................................................. DONE nesbot/carbon ............................................................................................................................... DONE nunomaduro/collision ........................................................................................................................ DONE nunomaduro/termwind ......................................................................................................................... DONE spatie/laravel-ignition ..................................................................................................................... DONE 80 packages you are using are looking for funding. Use the `composer fund` command to find out more! > @php artisan vendor:publish --tag=laravel-assets --ansi --force INFO No publishable resources for tag [laravel-assets]. No security vulnerability advisories found > @php artisan key:generate --ansi INFO Application key set successfully

Set the right permissions to Laravel’s document root

cd /var/www/html/"ProjectName" chown -R www-data:www-data . chmod -R 775 storage

Step 6. Create Apache Virtual Host File

Go into the Apache directory where the configuration files are stored and create a configuration file for the Laravel application.

cd /etc/apache2/sites-available/ touch laravel.conf

Paste the following lines of code, save the file and close it.

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerName yourdomain.com DocumentRoot /var/www/html/ProjectName/public <Directory /var/www/html/ProjectName> AllowOverride All </Directory> ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined </VirtualHost>

Enable the Apache configuration for Laravel.

a2ensite laravel.conf

Check the syntax:

apachectl -t

You should receive the following output:

root@vps:~# apachectl -t Syntax OK

If the syntax is OK, restart the Apache service.

systemctl reload apache2

Once the Apache service is restarted, you can access the Laravel website at http://yourdomain.com

That’s it! You successfully installed Laravel PHP Framework on Debian 11 with Composer and Apache as a web server.

If you do not know how to install and configure Laravel on Debian 11, feel free to contact our technical support. We are available 24/7 and will help you with any aspect of configuring your server.

