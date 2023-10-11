How to Install Miniconda on Ubuntu 22.04

Miniconda is a compact and complimentary installer for conda. It is an alternative to Anaconda, which comprises solely Python, Conda, and a handful of fundamental bundles.

Miniconda encompasses conda, Python, and a limited selection of packages that Python and conda rely on. Furthermore, it also incorporates a limited assortment of valuable packages such as Requests, PIPs, and numerous others. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Miniconda on Ubuntu 22.04.

Prerequisites

  • An Ubuntu 22.04 VPS
  • SSH root access or a regular system user with sudo privileges

Step 1. Log in via SSH

Let’s log in to your Ubuntu 22.04 VPS with SSH as a root user or as a regular user with sudo privileges.

ssh root@IP_Address -p Port_number

If you cannot log in as root, remember to replace “root” with a user that has sudo privileges. Additionally, replace the “IP_Address” and “Port_Number” with your server’s respective IP address and SSH port.

You can check whether you have the correct Ubuntu version installed on your server with the following command:

# lsb_release -a

You should get this output:

No LSB modules are available.
Distributor ID: Ubuntu
Description: Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS
Release: 22.04
Codename: jammy

Let’s update the package index on our Ubuntu 22.04 system.

# apt update

Step 2. Download Miniconda Installer

The process is very simple; we need to download the installer script. We have to do this because Miniconda is not available in the default Ubuntu repository. So, let’s get it downloaded.

wget https://repo.anaconda.com/miniconda/Miniconda3-latest-Linux-x86_64.sh -O /opt/miniconda-installer.sh

The Miniconda installer script has been downloaded and saved as /opt/miniconda-installer.sh

Step 3. Install Miniconda

The installation will be easy and straightforward. Simply execute the installer file.

# bash /opt/miniconda-installer.sh

Follow the instructions shown on the screen. We need to press ENTER to review the license agreement. Keep pressing ENTER or SPACE to finish it. , At the end of the agreement, you will be asked to accept the license terms or not. Type ‘yes’ to accept and continue.

Next, you will be shown this option below.

Miniconda3 will now be installed into this location:
/root/miniconda3

  - Press ENTER to confirm the location
  - Press CTRL-C to abort the installation
  - Or specify a different location below

Just press ENTER and continue.

Once the installation is finished, you will be prompted to start Miniconda or not.

Do you wish the installer to initialize Miniconda3
by running conda init? [yes|no]
[no] >>>

Type ‘yes’, then hit ENTER. You should see this as an output.

no change     /root/miniconda3/condabin/conda
no change     /root/miniconda3/bin/conda
no change     /root/miniconda3/bin/conda-env
no change     /root/miniconda3/bin/activate
no change     /root/miniconda3/bin/deactivate
no change     /root/miniconda3/etc/profile.d/conda.sh
no change     /root/miniconda3/etc/fish/conf.d/conda.fish
no change     /root/miniconda3/shell/condabin/Conda.psm1
no change     /root/miniconda3/shell/condabin/conda-hook.ps1
no change     /root/miniconda3/lib/python3.11/site-packages/xontrib/conda.xsh
no change     /root/miniconda3/etc/profile.d/conda.csh
modified      /root/.bashrc

==> For changes to take effect, close and re-open your current shell. <==

If you'd prefer that conda's base environment not be activated on startup, 
   set the auto_activate_base parameter to false: 

conda config --set auto_activate_base false

Thank you for installing Miniconda3!

That’s it! You have just installed Miniconda.

Step 4. Configure Miniconda

After the Miniconda installation, we need to apply the changes made to ~/.bashrc file. Miniconda installer modified the file during the installation. Let’s execute the command.

# source ~/.bashrc

Now, at this point, you can run this command to check your Miniconda information.

# conda info

You will see this output:

     active environment : base
    active env location : /root/miniconda3
            shell level : 1
       user config file : /root/.condarc
 populated config files : 
          conda version : 23.5.2
    conda-build version : not installed
         python version : 3.11.4.final.0
       virtual packages : __archspec=1=x86_64
                          __glibc=2.35=0
                          __linux=5.15.0=0
                          __unix=0=0
       base environment : /root/miniconda3  (writable)
      conda av data dir : /root/miniconda3/etc/conda
  conda av metadata url : None
           channel URLs : https://repo.anaconda.com/pkgs/main/linux-64
                          https://repo.anaconda.com/pkgs/main/noarch
                          https://repo.anaconda.com/pkgs/r/linux-64
                          https://repo.anaconda.com/pkgs/r/noarch
          package cache : /root/miniconda3/pkgs
                          /root/.conda/pkgs
       envs directories : /root/miniconda3/envs
                          /root/.conda/envs
               platform : linux-64
             user-agent : conda/23.5.2 requests/2.29.0 CPython/3.11.4 Linux/5.15.0-76-generic ubuntu/22.04 glibc/2.35
                UID:GID : 0:0
             netrc file : None
           offline mode : False

If you want to update Miniconda, you can run this command:

# conda update --all

If updates are available, it will show you a list of packages to update, and you need to answer with yes to proceed with the update.

(base) root@ubuntu22:~# conda update --all
Collecting package metadata (current_repodata.json): done
Solving environment: done

## Package Plan ##

  environment location: /root/miniconda3


The following packages will be downloaded:

    package                    |            build
    ---------------------------|-----------------
    certifi-2023.7.22          |  py311h06a4308_0         154 KB
    conda-23.7.2               |  py311h06a4308_0         1.3 MB
    conda-libmamba-solver-23.7.0|  py311h06a4308_0          90 KB
    conda-package-handling-2.2.0|  py311h06a4308_0         278 KB
    conda-package-streaming-0.9.0|  py311h06a4308_0          33 KB
    libcurl-8.1.1              |       h251f7ec_2         397 KB
    openssl-3.0.10             |       h7f8727e_0         5.2 MB
    pip-23.2.1                 |  py311h06a4308_0         3.3 MB
    pyopenssl-23.2.0           |  py311h06a4308_0         121 KB
    requests-2.31.0            |  py311h06a4308_0         124 KB
    setuptools-68.0.0          |  py311h06a4308_0         1.2 MB
    ------------------------------------------------------------
                                           Total:        12.2 MB

The following packages will be UPDATED:

  certifi                          2023.5.7-py311h06a4308_0 --> 2023.7.22-py311h06a4308_0 
  conda                              23.5.2-py311h06a4308_0 --> 23.7.2-py311h06a4308_0 
  conda-libmamba-so~                 23.5.0-py311h06a4308_0 --> 23.7.0-py311h06a4308_0 
  conda-package-han~                  2.1.0-py311h06a4308_0 --> 2.2.0-py311h06a4308_0 
  conda-package-str~                  0.8.0-py311h06a4308_0 --> 0.9.0-py311h06a4308_0 
  libcurl                                  8.1.1-h251f7ec_1 --> 8.1.1-h251f7ec_2 
  openssl                                  3.0.9-h7f8727e_0 --> 3.0.10-h7f8727e_0 
  pip                                23.1.2-py311h06a4308_0 --> 23.2.1-py311h06a4308_0 
  pyopenssl                          23.0.0-py311h06a4308_0 --> 23.2.0-py311h06a4308_0 
  requests                           2.29.0-py311h06a4308_0 --> 2.31.0-py311h06a4308_0 
  setuptools                         67.8.0-py311h06a4308_0 --> 68.0.0-py311h06a4308_0 


Proceed ([y]/n)? y

Press y, then hit ENTER to proceed.

To install a Python package, this is the command syntax to invoke:

conda install package-name

So, if you want to install pandas, you can run:

# conta install pandas
(base) root@ubuntu22:~# conda install pandas                                                                                                                 
Collecting package metadata (current_repodata.json): done                                                                                                    
Solving environment: done                                                                                                                                    
                                                                                                                                                             
## Package Plan ##                                                                                                                                           
                                                                                                                                                             
  environment location: /root/miniconda3                                                                                                                     

  added / updated specs:
    - pandas


The following packages will be downloaded:

    package                    |            build
    ---------------------------|-----------------
    blas-1.0                   |              mkl           6 KB
    bottleneck-1.3.5           |  py311hbed6279_0         133 KB
    intel-openmp-2023.1.0      |   hdb19cb5_46305        17.1 MB
    mkl-2023.1.0               |   h213fc3f_46343       171.6 MB
    mkl-service-2.4.0          |  py311h5eee18b_1          54 KB
    mkl_fft-1.3.6              |  py311ha02d727_1         217 KB
    mkl_random-1.2.2           |  py311ha02d727_1         291 KB
    numexpr-2.8.4              |  py311h65dcdc2_1         161 KB
    numpy-1.25.2               |  py311h08b1b3b_0          12 KB
    numpy-base-1.25.2          |  py311hf175353_0         8.2 MB
    pandas-1.5.3               |  py311hba01205_0        12.9 MB
    python-dateutil-2.8.2      |     pyhd3eb1b0_0         233 KB
    pytz-2022.7                |  py311h06a4308_0         196 KB
    tbb-2021.8.0               |       hdb19cb5_0         1.6 MB
    ------------------------------------------------------------
                                           Total:       212.7 MB

The following NEW packages will be INSTALLED:

  blas               pkgs/main/linux-64::blas-1.0-mkl 
  bottleneck         pkgs/main/linux-64::bottleneck-1.3.5-py311hbed6279_0 
  intel-openmp       pkgs/main/linux-64::intel-openmp-2023.1.0-hdb19cb5_46305 
  mkl                pkgs/main/linux-64::mkl-2023.1.0-h213fc3f_46343 
  mkl-service        pkgs/main/linux-64::mkl-service-2.4.0-py311h5eee18b_1 
  mkl_fft            pkgs/main/linux-64::mkl_fft-1.3.6-py311ha02d727_1 
  mkl_random         pkgs/main/linux-64::mkl_random-1.2.2-py311ha02d727_1 
  numexpr            pkgs/main/linux-64::numexpr-2.8.4-py311h65dcdc2_1 
  numpy              pkgs/main/linux-64::numpy-1.25.2-py311h08b1b3b_0 
  numpy-base         pkgs/main/linux-64::numpy-base-1.25.2-py311hf175353_0 
  pandas             pkgs/main/linux-64::pandas-1.5.3-py311hba01205_0 
  python-dateutil    pkgs/main/noarch::python-dateutil-2.8.2-pyhd3eb1b0_0 
  pytz               pkgs/main/linux-64::pytz-2022.7-py311h06a4308_0 
  tbb                pkgs/main/linux-64::tbb-2021.8.0-hdb19cb5_0 


Proceed ([y]/n)?

Press ‘y’ to proceed with the installation.

Next, to exit from the conda environment, we can execute this command.

# conda deactivate

Congratulation! You have successfully installed Miniconda on Ubuntu 22.04

