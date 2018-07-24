How to Install MyWebSQL on Ubuntu 16.04

In this tutorial we will show you how to set up MyWebSQL on Ubuntu 16.04 server. MyWebSQL is a free and open source web based WYSIWYG client for managing the databases on your server. It provides a simple and intuitive interface with the look and feel of a desktop application. This PHP based application offers rich features amd plenty of tools for database management and it can work with MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQLite databases. With it’s fast and attractive web interface it is a very good alternative to the popular phpMyAdmin. features it offers:

Here are some of the most important:

Multiple Syntax highlighted SQL editors

WYSIWYG Table creator/editor

Quick Inplace multi-record editing

Desktop application look and feel

Excellent support for all major browsers

Zero configuration installation

Multilingual Interface with themes support

Supports MySQL 4 and 5, PostgreSQL 8 and 9 and SQLite databases

Import database script, export database, tables or results to multiple formats

The installation of MyWebSQL is very fast and easy. No additional configuration is required and it works with all major web browsers right out of the box.

Requirements:

For the purposes of this tutorial we will be using Ubuntu 16.04 VPS.

You will also need a working LAMP or LEMP (Linux, Apache/Nginx, MySQL, PHP) stack. Our Ubuntu 16.04 VPS already comes pre-installed with a fully configured LAMP stack. However, if you do not have LAMP on your server you can check out our How to Install LAMP on Ubuntu 16.04 tutorial on how to set this up.

Full SSH root access or a user with sudo privileges is also required

Step 1: Connect to your server

Before we begin, you need to connect to your server via SSH as user root. To do this, use the following command:

ssh root@IP_ADDRESS -p PORT_NUMBER

and replace “IP_ADDRESS” and “PORT_NUMBER” with your actual server IP address and SSH port number.

Step 2: Install the required dependencies

Once you log in, make sure that you have the following dependencies installed. They will be required in order to finish the installation and for MyWebSQL to work properly. You can install them with:

apt-get install wget zip php-pgsql php-mysql php-bcmath

The following extensions are not require but can provide some additional functionality:

apt-get install php-curl php-gmp

If you are using SQLite the following package is also required:

apt-get install php-sqlite3

Step 3: Download and install the package

You can now download the latest stable MyWebSQL with the following command:

wget https://phoenixnap.dl.sourceforge.net/project/mywebsql/stable/mywebsql-3.7.zip

And unpack the archive file with to default web server document root directory:

unzip mywebsql-3.7.zip -d /var/www/html

Set the appropriate file permissions and ownership (www-data is the user of our Apache web server):

chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/mywebsql/ chmod -R 775 /var/www/html/mywebsql/

After the archive is unpacked, MyWebSQL is already configured to use the best options for all parameters. You can now test and verify the installation by the typing the following in your browser (using your own server IP address): http://YOUR-SERVER-IP-ADDRESS/mywebsql/install.php

Step 4: Accessing MyWebSQL

Once you verify and make sure the installation meets all the requirements, you can now access MyWebSQL by typing the following in your browser: http://YOUR-SERVER-IP-ADDRESS/mywebsql

You will be greeted by the MyWebSQL login screen where you need to enter your database username and password, select your database server whether you use MySQL, PostgreSQL or SQLite and choose your proffered language:

Once successfully logged in, you will be taken to the main MyWebSQL screen from where your can start managing your databases.

