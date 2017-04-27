Install phpMyAdmin on Ubuntu 16.04

phpMyAdmin is one of the most popular and widely used web-based database management tools. It a free and open source PHP application that allows the users to manage single or multiple SQL database servers locally or on a remote server using a web browser (GUI). phpMyAdmin is very handy and useful. We can easily create, rename, delete and edit databases, tables or fields, execute SQL commands, import and export tables, create and modify users, etc., all via an easy-to-use GUI.

In this tutorial, we will guide you through the steps of installing phpMyAdmin on an Ubuntu 16.04 VPS running with Apache, PHP 7 and MySQL.

Login to your Ubuntu 16.04 VPS via SSH as user root

ssh root@IP_address

and make sure that you have the latest version of all installed packages

apt-get update && apt-get upgrade

phpMyAdmin requires a LAMP (Linux, Apache, MariaDB/MySQL, PHP) stack. If you don’t have it already installed on your server, you can do it by executing the following commands

apt-get install apache2 php mysql-server

Once Apache, PHP and MySQL are installed, we can go ahead and install phpMyAdmin. The package is included in the official Ubuntu 16.04 repository and it can be easily installed with the command below

apt-get install phpmyadmin

phpMyAdmin will be installed along with its dependencies and all necessary PHP modules.

When you will be prompted to select a web server to configure, hit the space bar to select Apache2 and Enter to confirm and continue

lqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqu Configuring phpmyadmin tqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqq x Please choose the web server that should be automatically configured to run phpMyAdmin. x x x x Web server to reconfigure automatically: x x x x [ ] apache2 x x [ ] lighttpd x x x x x x <Ok> x x x mqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqj

On the next screen, select YES to configure a database for phpMyAdmin with dbconfig-common

qqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqq Configuring phpmyadmin qqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqq x x x The phpmyadmin package must have a database installed and configured before it can be used. x x This can be optionally handled with dbconfig-common. x x x x If you are an advanced database administrator and know that you want to perform this configuration x x manually, or if your database has already been installed and configured, you should refuse this option x x Details on what needs to be done should most likely be provided in /usr/share/doc/phpmyadmin. x x x x Otherwise, you should probably choose this option. x x x x Configure database for phpmyadmin with dbconfig-common? x x x x <Yes> <No> x x x mqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqq

and finally set a password for the ‘phpmyadmin’ user in MySQL

With this step, the installation of phpMyAdmin is completed. You can access it at http://yourIPaddress/phpmyadmin and login with your MySQL username and password.

Of course, you don’t have to do any of this if you use one of our Linux VPS Hosting services, in which case you can simply ask our expert Linux admins to install phpMyAdmin for you. They are available 24×7 and will take care of your request immediately.

PS. If you liked this post please share it with your friends on the social networks using the buttons below or simply leave a comment in the comments section. Thanks.