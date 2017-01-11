How to Install Odoo 10 with subdomain filtering

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Odoo 10 on an Ubuntu 16.04 VPS and configure it to use sub-domain filtering so users can run multiple Odoo instances on different sub-domains (with a different database for each subdomain).



Make sure your OS package list and the OS packages are up to date by running the following commands:

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get upgrade

Then, start with the Odoo 10 installation. The easiest way to install Odoo 10 on your Linux VPS is to use the Odoo install script available at github.com, so download the script to a directory on your server:

cd /opt wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Yenthe666/InstallScript/10.0/odoo_install.sh

Edit the script and change the Odoo master password. Also, you can change the Odoo username, Odoo install path, Odoo port number, Odoo version (Enterprise, Community) etc.

vi odoo_install.sh

#set the superadmin password OE_SUPERADMIN="admin"

Replace ‘admin’ with a strong password, e.g.:

OE_SUPERADMIN="Adm1NPa55w0^D"

Make the Odoo install script executable:

chmod +x odoo_install.sh

Run the Odoo install script and allow some time for the installation process to complete.

./odoo_install.sh

Once the Odoo 10 installation is complete, edit the Odoo configuration file (/etc/odoo-server.conf) and configure it for subdomain filtering, i.e. add dbfilter = ^%d$ to it:

vi /etc/odoo-server.conf

[options] ; This is the password that allows database operations: admin_passwd = Adm1NPa55w0^D db_host = False db_port = False db_user = odoo db_password = False dbfilter = ^%d$ addons_path = /usr/lib/python2.7/dist-packages/odoo/addons [options] logfile = /var/log/odoo/odoo-server.log addons_path=/odoo/odoo-server/addons,/odoo/custom/addons xmlrpc_port = 8069

Do not forget to replace the Odoo master password with the one you set in the Odoo install script. Also if you modified Odoo addons_path, Odoo port number or so, you need to change them to the Odoo configuration too.

Edit the config.py Odoo script:

vi /odoo/odoo-server/odoo/tools/config.py

Change:

"--db-filter", dest="dbfilter", my_default='.*'

to

"--db-filter", dest="dbfilter", my_default='%d'

Then, restart the Odoo server for the changes to take effect:

/etc/init.d/odoo-server restart

Install Apache, pip and mod-wsgi:

sudo apt-get install python-pip apache2 libapache2-mod-wsgi

Disable the default Apache configuration file:

a2dissite 000-default.conf

Create a new Apache configuration file. For example, create a new Apache configuration file named ‘odoo.conf’:

vi /etc/apache2/sites-available/odoo.conf

Enable the ‘odoo.conf’ Apache configuration file:

a2ensite odoo

Add the following lines to it:

<VirtualHost *:80>

ServerName your-domain.com

ServerAlias *.your-domain.com

WSGIScriptAlias / /odoo/odoo-server/odoo/service/wsgi_server.py

WSGIDaemonProcess oe user=odoo group=odoo processes=2 python-path=/odoo/odoo-server/ display-name=apache-odoo

WSGIProcessGroup oe

ErrorLog /var/log/odoo/odoo-error.log

CustomLog /var/log/odoo/odoo-access.log combined

<Directory /opt/odoo>

#Order allow,deny

#Allow from all

Options All

AllowOverride All

Require all granted

</Directory>

</VirtualHost>

Restart the Apache web server for the changes to take effect:

service apache2 restart

That is it. Odoo 10 is configured to use sub-domain filtering now.

Open http://subdomain1.your-domain.com:8069 in a web browser, enter the Odoo master password, the database name, email address and password, select a country from the drop-down selection box and click ‘Create database’.

Repeat the same steps for subdomain2.your-domain.com etc., and then you can access each Odoo instance using http://subdomain1.your-domain.com:8069 , http://subdomain2.your-domain.com:8069 and so on.

