How to install Odoo 11 on CentOS 7 with Nginx as a Reverse Proxy

by
guide to installing odoo 11 on centos 7 with nginx as a reverse proxy
installing odoo 11 on centos 7 with nginx as a reverse proxy

In this tutorial, we will guide you through the steps of installing Odoo 11 on CentOS 7. We will also install Nginx and configure it as a reverse proxy. Odoo (formerly OpenERP) is a simple and intuitive suite of open-source enterprise management applications such as Website Builder, eCommerce, CRM, Accounting, Manufacturing, Project and Warehouse Management, Human Resources, Marketing, and many more.

Odoo comes in two editions, Community edition which is free, and Enterprise edition. In our case, we will install and use the Community edition. Odoo 11 requires Python 3.5 which is not available in the CentOS repositories. That is the reason why we cannot install the Odoo package via yum

Requirements:

  • CentOS 7 VPS
  • SSH access with root privileges
  • Python 3
  • PostgreSQL server
  • Nginx

Step 1:

Login to the server and update

ssh root@IP_Address -p Port_number
yum update

Step 2:

Enable EPEL repository

yum install epel-release

Step 3:

Install Python

To be able to install Python 3 on a CentOS server, we need to enable SCL (Software Collection) repository.

yum install centos-release-scl

Install Python 3.5

yum install rh-python35

Install the packages to meet Odoo requirement

yum install git wget nodejs-less gcc bzip2-devel freetype-devel libjpeg-devel libxslt-devel openldap-devel postgresql-devel

Create system user for Odoo

useradd -m -U -r -d /opt/odoo -s /bin/bash odoo

Step 4:

Install PostgreSQL

yum install postgresql-server
postgresql-setup initdb

Once finished, we can start and enable PostgreSQL on boot

systemctl enable postgresql
systemctl start postgresql

We created a system user named odoo, now we need to create a PostgreSQL with the same name.

su - postgres -c "createuser -s odoo"

Step 5:

Install wkhtmltopdf

It is a command line tool to render HTML into PDF format using the QT Webkit rendering engine. Sometimes we need to print reports in Odoo to PDF, and this tool can help us to do it.

wget https://github.com/wkhtmltopdf/wkhtmltopdf/releases/download/0.12.5/wkhtmltox-0.12.5-1.centos7.x86_64.rpm
yum localinstall wkhtmltox-0.12.5-1.centos7.x86_64.rpm

Step 6:

Install Odoo 11

We created a system user “odoo”,  let’s switch to this system user to install Odoo

su - odoo

Next, clone Odoo 11 from GitHub repository:

git clone https://www.github.com/odoo/odoo --depth 1 --branch 11.0 /opt/odoo/odoo11

Enable software collections to enable us to access the Python 3.5 binaries:

scl enable rh-python35 bash

Now, let’s create a virtual environment

cd /opt/odoo
python3 -m venv odoo11-venv

Activate the newly created virtual environment

source odoo11-venv/bin/activate

And now, let’s install all modules:

pip3 install -r odoo11/requirements.txt

Once finished, we need to deactivate the virtual environment and go out from it

deactivate && exit
exit

Odoo11 has been successfully installed, it’s time to create a configuration file.

nano /opt/odoo11.conf
[options]
; This is the password that allows database operations:
admin_passwd = Mod1fyth15
db_host = False
db_port = False
db_user = odoo
db_password = False
addons_path = /opt/odoo/odoo11/addons

You can specify your master password in admin_password in /opt/odoo11.conf file.

Create Odoo systemd file

nano /etc/systemd/system/odoo11.service
[Unit]
Description=Odoo11
Requires=postgresql.service
After=network.target postgresql.service

[Service]
Type=simple
SyslogIdentifier=odoo11
PermissionsStartOnly=true
User=odoo
Group=odoo
ExecStart=/usr/bin/scl enable rh-python35 -- /opt/odoo/odoo11-venv/bin/python3 /opt/odoo/odoo11/odoo-bin -c /opt/odoo11.conf
StandardOutput=journal+console

[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
systemctl daemon-reload
systemctl start odoo11
systemctl enable odoo11

We can check the status of Odoo

[root@rose /]# systemctl status odoo11
● odoo11.service - Odoo
Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/odoo11.service; disabled; vendor preset: disabled)
Active: active (running) since Fri 2018-08-10 20:10:35 CDT; 4s ago
Main PID: 13085 (scl)
CGroup: /system.slice/odoo11.service
├─13085 /usr/bin/scl enable rh-python35 -- /opt/odoo/odoo11-venv/bin/python3 /opt/odoo/odoo11/odoo-bin -c /opt/odoo11.conf
├─13086 /bin/bash /var/tmp/scl2im0eB
└─13089 /opt/odoo/odoo11-venv/bin/python3 /opt/odoo/odoo11/odoo-bin -c /opt/odoo11.conf
how to install odoo 11 on centos 7 with nginx as a reverse proxy

Step 7:

Install Nginx web server and configure reverse proxy

Now, Odoo 11 has been successfully installed on port 8069.
To access it using your domain name and without the port number in your web browser, we need to configure nginx as a reverse proxy.

If you have apache installed, let’s uninstall or disable it then install nginx to proceed

systemctl disable httpd
systemctl stop httpd
yum install nginx

Enable nginx to start on boot

systemctl enable nginx

Create an nginx configuration file.

nano /etc/httpd/conf.d/yourdomain.com.conf
upstream odoo11 {
server 127.0.0.1:8069;
}

server {
listen 80 default;
server_name yourdomain.com;

access_log /var/log/nginx/yourdomain.com.access.log;
error_log /var/log/nginx/yourdomain.com.error.log;

proxy_buffers 16 64k;
proxy_buffer_size 128k;

location / {
proxy_pass http://odoo11;
proxy_next_upstream error timeout invalid_header http_500 http_502 http_503 http_504;
proxy_redirect off;

proxy_set_header Host $host;
proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto https;
}

location ~* /web/static/ {
proxy_cache_valid 200 60m;
proxy_buffering on;
expires 864000;
proxy_pass http://odoo11;
}
}

Check nginx configuration and if everything is okay, restart it.

nginx -t
systemctl restart nginx

installing odoo 11 on centos 7 with nginx as a reverse proxy
ultimate guide to installing odoo 11 on centos 7 with nginx as a reverse proxy

Now you should be able to access Odoo with your domain name at http://yourdomain.com, create your first Odoo database using the master password we set earlier in this tutorial, and start working on your project. For more information about Odoo 11, its features, and configuration, please check their official documentation.

Of course, you don’t have to know how to install Odoo 11 on CentOS 7 with Nginx as a Reverse Proxy if you have an Odoo VPS Hosting with us. You can simply ask our support team to install Odoo 11 on CentOS 7 for you. They are available 24/7 and will be able to help you with the installation of Odoo 11 on CentOS 7.

PS. If you enjoy reading this blog post on How to Install Odoo 11 on CentOS 7 with Nginx as a Reverse Proxy, feel free to share it on social networks using the shortcuts below, or simply leave a comment.

Leave a Comment

To prove you are human please solve the following *