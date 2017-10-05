How to Install phpMyAdmin on Debian 9

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpMyAdmin on Debian 9 running with Apache, PHP 7 and MySQL. phpMyAdmin is one of the most popular and widely used web-based database management tools. It is a free and open source PHP application that allows the users to manage single or multiple SQL database servers locally or on a remote server using a web browser (GUI). With phpMyAdmin you can easily create, rename, delete and edit databases, tables or fields, execute SQL commands, import, and export tables, create and modify users, etc., all of that just through your browser. Installing phpMyAdmin on Debian 9 is an easy task, just follow the steps bellow.

First, log in to your server via SSH as user root:

and make sure that you have the latest version of all installed packages by running:

apt-get update && apt-get upgrade

To install phpMyAdmin on your Debian server, a LAMP (Linux, Apache, MariaDB/MySQL, PHP) stack is required.

If you don’t have a LAMP stack already installed on your server, you can do it by executing the following commands

apt-get install apache2 php mysql-server

Once Apache, PHP, and MySQL are installed, you can proceed with the phpMyAdmin installation. You can simply run the following command:

apt-get install phpmyadmin

phpMyAdmin will be installed along with all its dependencies and necessary PHP modules.

During the installation, you will be asked to select which web server to configure, hit the spacebar to select Apache2 and press Enter to confirm and continue:

lqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqu Configuring phpmyadmin tqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqq x Please choose the web server that should be automatically configured to run phpMyAdmin. x x x x Web server to reconfigure automatically: x x x x [ ] apache2 x x [ ] lighttpd x x x x x x <OK> x x mqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqj

On the following screen, select YES to configure a database for phpMyAdmin with dbconfig-common:

qqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqq Configuring phpmyadmin qqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqq x x x The phpmyadmin package must have a database installed and configured before it can be used. x x This can be optionally handled with dbconfig-common. x x x x If you are an advanced database administrator and know that you want to perform this configuration x x manually, or if your database has already been installed and configured, you should refuse this option x x Details on what needs to be done should most likely be provided in /usr/share/doc/phpmyadmin. x x x x Otherwise, you should probably choose this option. x x x x Configure database for phpmyadmin with dbconfig-common? x x x x <Yes> <No> x x x mqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqq

and finally set a password for the ‘phpmyadmin’ user in MySQL:

qqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqq Configuring phpmyadmin qqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqq x x x Please provide a password for phpmyadmin to register with the database server. If left blank, a random password will be generated. x x x x MySQL application password for phpmyadmin: x x x x x x <Yes> <No> x x x qqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqq Configuring phpmyadmin qqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqq

With this step, the installation of phpMyAdmin is completed. You can now access it at http://yourIPaddress/phpmyadmin and log in using your MySQL username and password.

