How to Install Odoo 11 on Ubuntu 16.04 with Apache as a reverse proxy

How to install Odoo 11 on an Ubuntu 16.04 VPS and how to configure Apache as a reverse proxy for your Odoo 11 so you can access your Odoo application via a domain without typing Odoo’s port in the URL. Odoo is one of the most popular and most powerful Open Source ERP business software based on the Python programming language. For this version, much of the focus is given on the intuitiveness, usefulness and better accessibility to the end-users & development team. With Version 11, we can see new website dashboard incorporated with various keyboard shortcuts which makes navigating through Odoo quicker and easier than ever. In addition to this, there is a new global search option in the homepage itself.

If you follow these instructions properly it should take no longer than 20 minutes to install Odoo 11 on your Ubuntu 16.04 VPS.

Odoo Installation

Before you begin, you need to connect to your server via SSH. Also, if this is your first time logging to your VPS make sure you check out our First Steps After Getting an Ubuntu VPS tutorial.

After you have successfully logged in, we need to make sure that all our packages are up to date by running the following commands:

apt-get update apt-get upgrade

You can also enable automatic updates on your VPS.

To install Odoo 11 on our system we will use a script made by Yenthe Van Ginneken.

Navigate to a directory wherever you would like to download the script. For example, to go into the ‘home’ directory you need to type:

cd /home

Then use the following command to download the script:

wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Yenthe666/InstallScript/11.0/odoo_install.sh

You can also modify the script if you would like with:

nano odoo_install.sh

For example, you can change the version you would like to install, the location of where it will installed, whether you install the enterprise version or not and most important you can change the master admin password you would like to use.

After you make the desired changes, make sure you save them.

In order to run the script we need to make the file executable with the following command:

chmod +x odoo_install.sh

Now we can run the script and wait until Odoo 11 gets installed.

./odoo_install.sh

Congratulations! Odoo 11 has now been installed on your Ubuntu 16.04 VPS.

If you haven’t set the master admin password before the installation you can do it now by editing the Odoo 11 configuration file. You can open it with the following command:

nano /etc/odoo-server.conf

and change the admin_password field with a strong password. You can also generate one from the command line.

admin_passwd = StrongPassword

Restart Odoo for the changes to take effect:

/etc/init.d/odoo-server restart

To access your Odoo, open your browser and navigate to http://your-server-IP:8069. Initially, you would be asked to create a new database.

Once the database is created, you will get redirected to the admin panel from where you can log in as the admin user.

After successfully logging in you can start using your Odoo 11 and configure it to your needs, install additional modules etc.

Setting up a Reverse Proxy

In order to access your Odoo application only by using your domain name, without the port number in the URL, we need to set up Apache as a reverse proxy.

First, we will need to enable some additional proxy modules for Apache. You can do this with the following commands:

a2enmod proxy a2enmod proxy_http

Once this is done, open a new configuration file for your domain with the following command:

nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/your_domain.conf

And enter the following:

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerName your_domain.com ServerAlias www.your_domain.com ProxyRequests Off <Proxy *> Order deny,allow Allow from all </Proxy> ProxyPass / http://your_domain.com:8069/ ProxyPassReverse / http://your_domain.com:8069/ <Location /> Order allow,deny Allow from all </Location> </VirtualHost>

Enable “your_domain.conf” configuration in Apache using:

ln -s /etc/apache2/sites-available/your_domain.conf /etc/apache2/sites-enabled/your_domain.conf

Remember to replace your ‘your_domain.com’ with your actual domain name. Save the file, close it and restart Apache for the changes to take effect:

service apache2 restart

That’s it. If you followed all of the instructions properly you can now access your Odoo 11 using your domain name.

Additionally, if you would like to improve the performance of your Odoo, you can also check out our tutorial on How to speed up Odoo.

