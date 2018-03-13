How To Install Redmine on Ubuntu 16.04
In this guide we will show you, how to install Redmine on Ubuntu 16.04. Redmine is an open source cross-platform and cross-database issue tracking, and web-based project management application built on top on the Ruby on Rails framework. This guide should work on other Linux VPS systems as well but was tested and written for Ubuntu 16.04 VPS
1. Update the system and install necessary packages
sudo apt update sudo apt install curl subversion libmysqlclient-dev libmagickcore-dev libmagickwand-dev imagemagick g++, zlib1g-dev, libyaml-dev, libsqlite3-dev, sqlite3, autoconf, libgmp-dev, libgdbm-dev, libncurses5-dev, automake, libtool, bison, pkg-config, libffi-dev, libgmp-dev, libreadline6-dev, libssl-dev
2. Install MySQL and create database
To install the MySQL package, run:
sudo apt install mysql-server
When the installation is complete, run the following command to secure your installation:
mysql_secure_installation
Next, we need to create a database for our Redmine installation:
mysql -uroot -p MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE DATABASE redmine CHARACTER SET utf8; MariaDB [(none)]> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON redmine.* TO 'redmine'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'redmine_passwd'; MariaDB [(none)]> FLUSH PRIVILEGES; MariaDB [(none)]> \q
3. Create new system user
Create a new system user for Redmine.
sudo adduser --home /opt/redmine --shell /bin/bash --gecos 'Redmine application' redmine usermod -aG sudo redmine
Switch to the new redmine user:
sudo su - redmine
4. Install Ruby using RVM
curl -sSL https://rvm.io/mpapis.asc | gpg --import - curl -sSL https://get.rvm.io | bash -s stable --ruby
To start using RVM run the following commands:
source ~/.rvm/scripts/rvm rvm --default use ruby
To verify everything is done correctly, use the command
ruby --version.
The output should be similar to the following:
ruby --version ruby 2.4.1p111 (2017-03-22 revision 58053) [x86_64-linux]
5. Install Redmine
Issue the following commands to checkout the Redmine source code to the
$HOME/redmine directory and create the necessary directories.
cd && svn co http://svn.redmine.org/redmine/branches/3.4-stable redmine
mkdir -p ./redmine/tmp/pids ./redmine/public/plugin_assets
Configure database settings:
cp ./redmine/config/configuration.yml.example ./redmine/config/configuration.yml cp ./redmine/config/database.yml.example ./redmine/config/database.yml
Open the
database.yml file and update username/password
nano ./redmine/config/database.yml
production: adapter: mysql2 database: redmine host: localhost username: redmine password: "redmine_passwd" encoding: utf8
6. Install Gems
cd /opt/redmine/redmine echo "gem 'puma'" >> Gemfile.local echo "gem: --no-ri --no-rdoc" >> ~/.gemrc gem install bundler bundle install --without development test postgresql sqlite
7. Prepare the database
rake generate_secret_token RAILS_ENV=production rake db:migrate RAILS_ENV=production REDMINE_LANG=en rake redmine:load_default_data
8. Puma configuration
Create a new configuration file as follows:
nano ~/redmine/config/puma.rb
#!/usr/bin/env puma application_path = '/opt/redmine/redmine' directory application_path environment 'production' daemonize true pidfile "#{application_path}/tmp/pids/puma.pid" state_path "#{application_path}/tmp/pids/puma.state" stdout_redirect "#{application_path}/log/puma.stdout.log", "#{application_path}/log/puma.stderr.log" bind "tcp://0.0.0.0:9000"
9. Start Puma
Start the puma server using the following command :
cd /opt/redmine/redmine/ && bundle exec puma --config config/puma.rb
The output should be similar to the following:
Puma starting in single mode... * Version 3.11.3 (ruby 2.4.1-p111), codename: Love Song * Min threads: 0, max threads: 16 * Environment: production * Daemonizing...
Finally your can start your browser and access your new Redmine installation at:
http://IP_ADDRESS:9000
That’s it. You have successfully installed Redmine on your Ubuntu VPS. For more information about Redmine, please refer to the Redmine website.
