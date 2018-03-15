How to Install TYPO3 on Ubuntu 16.04

In this tutorial we will install TYPO3 on Ubuntu 16.04, with Apache web server, MariaDB and PHP. TYPO3 is completely free and open source content management system (CMS) written in PHP. It allows users to create websites even if they don’t have an experience in web development. TYPO3 is very easy to use and it is an effective tool for small sites as well as multilingual sites of large corporations, and it makes it a great alternative to the most popular CMS platforms like WordPress, Joomla, and Drupal. Installing TYPO3 on Ubuntu 16.04 is fairly easy task, just follow the steps below carefully.

1. Update the system

First of all, login to your Ubuntu VPS via SSH as user root

and make sure that all installed packages are updated

apt-get update && apt-get upgrade

2. Install Apache web server

Run the following command to install the web server

apt-get install apache2

Once the installation is completed, enable Apache to start automatically upon system boot.

systemctl enable apache2

4. Install PHP

Since TYPO3 is writter in PHP, we have to install PHP among with some required PHP modules in order to run the CMS

apt-get -y install php php-cli php-mysqli php-zip php-gd php-apcu php-xml php-ziplibfreetype6 imagemagick

5. nstall MySQL server and create a database

TYPO3 needs a database to store its data, so we will install MySQL database server. Run the following command

apt-get install mysql-server

Once the installation of the database server is completed, start the database server and enable it to start at boot time

systemctl start mysql systemctl enable mysql

You can also run the ‘mysql_secure_installation’ script to set the MySQL root password and secure the server.

Next, login to the MySQL serevr as user root and craete a new database and user for the TYPO3 installation

mysql -u root -p mysql> CREATE DATABASE typo3; mysql> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON typo3.* TO 'typo3user'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'PASSWORD'; mysql> FLUSH PRIVILEGES; mysql> quit

Replace ‘PASSWORD’ with a strong password. It is recommended to use a combination of letters and numbers.

6. Download and install TYPO3

Go to TYPO3’s official website and download the latest version of the CMS:

wget https://get.typo3.org/8/zip -O typo3.zip

Once the source package is downloaded, unzip the archive to the document root directory on your server

unzip typo3.zip -d /var/www/html/

We will rename the newly created directory to something simpler

cd /var/www/html/ mv typo3_src-8.7.10/ typo3/

The directory contains a ‘_.htaccess’ file. We have to remove the files to enable the .htaccess rules

cd typo3/ mv _.htaccess .htaccess

To proceed with the installation, create a ‘FIRST_INSTALL’. The filename is case-sensitive but the file itself can be empty.

touch FIRST_INSTALL

Set the correct ownership to the TYPO3 directory

chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/typo3

7. Create Apache virtual host

In order to access TYPO3 with your domain name, you have to create Apache virtual host. Create a new file with the following content

nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/domain.com.conf ServerName domain.com DocumentRoot /var/www/html/typo3 Options Indexes FollowSymLinks MultiViews AllowOverride All Order allow,deny allow from all

Save the file and activate the virtual host

a2ensite domain.com.conf

Restart the web server for the changes to take effect

systemctl restart apache2

That’s all, you can now access http://domain.com with your favorite web browser and complete the TYPO3 installation.

