how-to-install-jitsi-meet-on-centos-8

Jitsi Meet is an open-source video-conferencing application for web and mobile. It is simple, easy-to-use, secure, and works on Linux, Windows, and Mac OS. It is very similar to other video-conferencing applications including, Zoom, Skype, and Google Meet, and supports all common browsers and also mobile devices. With Jisti Meet, you can stream your desktop, video chat with the entire team, and allow other users for meeting using a custom URL.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install the Jitsi Meet video-conferencing application with Docker on CentOS 8.

Prerequisites

A CentOS 8 VPS.

Access to the root user account (or access to an admin account with root privileges)

First, log in to your CentOS 8 server via SSH as the root user:

ssh root@IP_Address -p Port_number

You will need to replace ‘IP_Address‘ and ‘Port_number‘ with your server’s respective IP address and SSH port number. Additionally, replace ‘root’ with the username of the admin account if necessary.

Before starting, you have to make sure that all CentOS packages installed on the server are up to date. You can do this by running the following commands:

dnf update -y

Step 2: Add Docker Repository

By default, the latest version of Docker is not available in the CentOS 8 default repo. So you will need to add the Docker repo to your system.

First, install the required packages with the following command:

dnf install yum-utils curl git -y

Next, add the Docker repo with the following command:

yum-config-manager --add-repo https://download.docker.com/linux/centos/docker-ce.repo

Next, update the package cache with the following command:

dnf makecache

Next, install the Docker CE with the following command:

dnf install docker-ce --nobest

Once the Docker is installed, start the Docker service and enable it to start at system reboot with the following command:

systemctl start docker systemctl enable docker

Step 3: Install Docker Compose

Next, you will also need to install Docker compose in your system.

You can download the latest version of Docker compose binary package to the /usr/loca/bin directory with the following command:

curl -L https://github.com/docker/compose/releases/download/1.25.4/docker-compose-`uname -s`-`uname -m` -o /usr/local/bin/docker-compose

Next, change the permission of the downloaded binary with the following command:

chmod +x /usr/local/bin/docker-compose

Next, verify the installed version of Docker compose with the following command:

docker-compose --version

You should get the following output:

docker-compose version 1.25.4, build 8d51620a

Step 4: Install Jitsi Meet

Jitsi meet package is not available for CentOS operating system. So we will install Jitsi meet using Docker.

First, download the Jitsi meet for Docker with the following command:

git clone https://github.com/jitsi/docker-jitsi-meet

Next, change the directory to the downloaded directory and copy the sample environment file:

cd docker-jitsi-meet cp env.example .env

Next, create required directories for Jitsi meed with the following command:

mkdir -p ~/.jitsi-meet-cfg/{web/letsencrypt,transcripts,prosody,jicofo,jvb}

Next, build the Jitsi meet Docker image with the following command:

docker-compose up -d

This will download the Jitsi image from the Docker hub and start the containers. You can check all the running containers with the following command:

docker ps

You should get the following output:

CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES 129f1e2c6c9f jitsi/jicofo:latest "/init" 7 seconds ago Up 1 second docker-jitsi-meet_jicofo_1 2b06a36e4814 jitsi/jvb:latest "/init" 7 seconds ago Up Less than a second 0.0.0.0:4443->4443/tcp, 0.0.0.0:10000->10000/udp docker-jitsi-meet_jvb_1 53183d823f82 jitsi/prosody:latest "/init" 9 seconds ago Up 1 second 5222/tcp, 5280/tcp, 5347/tcp docker-jitsi-meet_prosody_1 0378862d1706 jitsi/web:latest "/init" 9 seconds ago Up 7 seconds 0.0.0.0:8000->80/tcp, 0.0.0.0:8443->443/tcp docker-jitsi-meet_web_1

At this point, Jitsi meet container is started and running on port 8443.

Step 5: Configure Firewall

Next, you will need to configure firewalld to allow ports 80, 443, 4443, 8443 and 10000. You can allow them with the following commands:

firewall-cmd --zone=public --add-port=80/tcp --permanent firewall-cmd --zone=public --add-port=443/tcp --permanent firewall-cmd --zone=public --add-port=8443/tcp --permanent firewall-cmd --zone=public --add-port=4443/tcp --permanent firewall-cmd --zone=public --add-port=10000/udp --permanent

Next, reload the firewalld to apply the changes:

firewall-cmd --reload

Step 6: Access Jitsi Meet

Now, open your web browser and access the Jitsi Meet using the URL https://your-server-ip:8443/. You should see the following screen:

Provide your meeting name and click on the GO button. You will be redirected to the following screen:

Click on the Allow button to use your Microphone and Camera. You should see the Jitsi Meet dashboard in the following screen:

