Laravel is an open-source PHP framework that can be used to develop web applications easier and faster through built-in features.

It is based on the Symfony framework and following the model–view–controller architectural pattern.

It comes with a rich set of features including, Artisan, Object-relational mapping, Template Engine, MVC Architecture, Unit-Testing, and Database Migration System that will increase the speed of web development.

In this tutorial, we will explain how to install Laravel application with Apache on an Ubuntu 20.04 VPS.

Prerequisites

A Ubuntu 20.04 VPS with root access enabled or a user with Sudo privileges.

A valid domain name pointed with your server.

MySQL or MariaDB

Apache 2.4 and PHP 7.2+

Step 1: Log in via SSH and Update your System

First, you will need to log in to your Ubuntu 20.04 VPS via SSH as the root user:

ssh root@IP_ADDRESS -p PORT_NUMBER

Next, run the following commands to upgrade all installed packages on your VPS:

apt-get update -y

apt-get upgrade -y

Step 2: Install Apache and PHP

First, install the Apache webserver, PHP, and required PHP extensions using the following command:

apt-get install apache2 php7.4 libapache2-mod-php7.4 php7.4-curl php-pear php7.4-gd php7.4-dev php7.4-zip php7.4-mbstring php7.4-mysql php7.4-xml curl -y

Once all the packages are installed, start the Apache service and enable it to start after system reboot using the following command:

systemctl start apache2

systemctl enable apache2

Step 3: Install Composer

The Composer is a package manager for the PHP programming language that can be used for managing dependencies of PHP software and required libraries.

You can download and install the Composer with the following command:

curl -sS https://getcomposer.org/installer | php

mv composer.phar /usr/local/bin/composer

chmod +x /usr/local/bin/composer

Next, verify the installed version of the Composer with the following command:

composer --version

You should get the following output:



Composer version 1.10.6 2020-05-06 10:28:10



Step 4: Install Laravel Framework

Next, you can install the Laravel application using the composer create-project command. This command is used to bootstrap new applications based on existing frameworks and content management systems.

First, change the directory to the Apache root directory and create a new Laravel application named laravelapp using the following command:

cd /var/www/html

composer create-project laravel/laravel laravelapp --prefer-dist

Once the installation is finished, you should see the following output:



Creating a "laravel/laravel" project at "./laravelapp"

Installing laravel/laravel (v7.6.0)

- Installing laravel/laravel (v7.6.0): Loading from cache

Generating optimized autoload files

> Illuminate\Foundation\ComposerScripts::postAutoloadDump

> @php artisan package:discover --ansi

Discovered Package: facade/ignition

Discovered Package: fideloper/proxy

Discovered Package: fruitcake/laravel-cors

Discovered Package: laravel/tinker

Discovered Package: nesbot/carbon

Discovered Package: nunomaduro/collision

Package manifest generated successfully.

31 packages you are using are looking for funding.

Use the `composer fund` command to find out more!

> @php artisan key:generate --ansi

Application key set successfully.



Next, change the directory to the laravelapp directory and run the following command to verify that all components were successfully installed:

cd laravelapp

php artisan

You should see the following output:



Laravel Framework 7.11.0

Usage:

command [options] [arguments]

Options:

-h, --help Display this help message

-q, --quiet Do not output any message

-V, --version Display this application version

--ansi Force ANSI output

--no-ansi Disable ANSI output

-n, --no-interaction Do not ask any interactive question

--env[=ENV] The environment the command should run under

-v|vv|vvv, --verbose Increase the verbosity of messages: 1 for normal output, 2 for more verbose output and 3 for debug



Next, change the ownership of the laravelapp directory and give proper permissions to the storage directory with the following command:

chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/laravelapp

chmod -R 775 /var/www/html/laravelapp/storage

Step 5: Configure Apache to Serve Laravel App

Next, create a new Apache virtual host configuration file to serve the Laravel app.

nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/laravel.conf

Add the following lines:



<VirtualHost *:80>

ServerName laravel.example.com

ServerAdmin admin@example.com

DocumentRoot /var/www/html/laravelapp/public

<Directory /var/www/html/laravelapp>

AllowOverride All

</Directory>

ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log

CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined

</VirtualHost>



Save and close the file when you are finished. Then, enable the Apache virtual host and rewrite module with the following command:

a2ensite laravel.conf

a2enmod rewrite

Finally, restart the Apache service to implement the changes:

systemctl restart apache2

Step 6: Access Laravel App

At this point, your Laravel application is installed and configured. Now, open your web browser and type the URL http://laravel.example.com. You should see the Laravel default page on the following screen:

Congratulations! you have successfully installed the Laravel framework on Ubuntu 20.04 VPS.

