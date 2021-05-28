How To Install pgAdmin 4 On Debian 10

pgAdmin is an open-source and one of the most widely used PostgreSQL database management systems. It comes with a simple and powerful web UI that can be used to write any SQL queries to perform database-related operations. It’s written in Python and supports many operating systems such as Linux, Windows, and Mac OS X.

pgAdmin is very useful for both beginners and experienced Postgres users to create, manage, maintain a database from a web browser. In this post, we will show you how to install pgAdmin4 on Debian 10 VPS.

Prerequisites

A Debian 10 VPS

Access to the root user account (or access to an admin account with root privileges)

First, log in to your Debian 10 server via SSH as the root user:

ssh root@IP_Address -p Port_number

Once logged in, update your system packages with the following command:

apt-get update -y

Step 2: Install PostgreSQL

Before installing pgAdmin4, the PostgreSQL server must be installed on your server. If not installed you can install it using the following command:

apt-get install postgresql -y

After installing PostgreSQL, start the PostgreSQL service and enable it to start at system reboot:

systemctl start postgresql systemctl enable postgresql

Next, check the status of the PostgreSQL service using the command below:

systemctl status postgresql

You should get the following output:

● postgresql.service - PostgreSQL RDBMS Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/postgresql.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (exited) since Sat 2021-04-17 05:44:16 UTC; 18s ago Main PID: 2174 (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Tasks: 0 (limit: 2359) Memory: 0B CGroup: /system.slice/postgresql.service Apr 17 05:44:16 debian10 systemd[1]: Starting PostgreSQL RDBMS... Apr 17 05:44:16 debian10 systemd[1]: Started PostgreSQL RDBMS.

By default, PostgreSQL listens on port 5432. You can check it using the following command:

ss -antpl | grep 5432

You should get the following output:

LISTEN 0 128 127.0.0.1:5432 0.0.0.0:* users:(("postgres",pid=2505,fd=5)) LISTEN 0 128 [::1]:5432 [::]:* users:(("postgres",pid=2505,fd=3))

Step 3: Create a PostgreSQL Database and User

Next, connect to the PostgreSQL shell and create a database and user:

su - postgres psql

Once you are connected, create a user and database with the following command:

postgres= CREATE USER pguser WITH PASSWORD 'password'; postgres= CREATE DATABASE pgdb;

Next, grant all the privileges to PostgreSQL database with the following command:

postgres= GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON DATABASE pgdb to pguser;

Next, exit from the PostgreSQL shell with the following command:

postgres= \q exit

Step 4: Configure PostgreSQL Client Authentication

By default, PostgreSQL uses a client authentication to control the database connections. You can change it by editing the file /etc/postgresql/11/main/pg_hba.conf.

nano /etc/postgresql/11/main/pg_hba.conf

Change the following lines:

host all all 127.0.0.1/32 md5 host all all ::1/128 md5

Save and close the file then restart the PostgreSQL service to apply the changes:

systemctl restart postgresql

Step 5: Install pgAdmin4

By default, pgAdmin4 is not included in the Debian 10 default repository. So you will need to add the pgAdmin4 repository to the APT.

First, install all the required dependencies using the following command:

apt-get install curl gnupg2 -y

Once all the dependencies are installed, download and add the GPG key with the following command:

curl https://www.pgadmin.org/static/packages_pgadmin_org.pub | apt-key add

Next, add the pgAdmin4 repository using the following command:

nano /etc/apt/sources.list.d/pgdg.list

Add the following line:

deb https://ftp.postgresql.org/pub/pgadmin/pgadmin4/apt/buster pgadmin4 main

Next, update the repository cache and install the latest version of pgAdmin4 with the following command:

apt-get update apt-get install pgadmin4

Next, you will need to run a web setup script to configure the system to run in web mode. You can run it using the following command;

/usr/pgadmin4/bin/setup-web.sh

You will be asked to provide your Email and password to finish the configuration as shown below:

Setting up pgAdmin 4 in web mode on a Debian based platform... Creating configuration database... NOTE: Configuring authentication for SERVER mode. Enter the email address and password to use for the initial pgAdmin user account: Email address: admin@your-domain.com Password: Retype password: pgAdmin 4 - Application Initialisation ====================================== Creating storage and log directories... We can now configure the Apache Web server for you. This involves enabling the wsgi module and configuring the pgAdmin 4 application to mount at /pgadmin4. Do you wish to continue (y/n)? y The Apache web server is running and must be restarted for the pgAdmin 4 installation to complete. Continue (y/n)? y Apache successfully restarted. You can now start using pgAdmin 4 in web mode at http://127.0.0.1/pgadmin4

Step 6: Access pgAdmin4 Web Interface

Now, open your web browser and type the URL http://your-server-ip/pgadmin4 to access the pgAdmin4 web interface. You will be redirected to the pgAdmin4 login page:

Provide your email address, password and click on the Login button. You should see the pgAdmin4 dashboard on the following page:

Next, click on the Add New Server to connect to the PostgreSQL server. You should see the following page:

Provide your server name in General settings then click on the Connections tab. You should see the following page:

Provide your PostgreSQL host, database user, password and click on the Save button. Once the connection is established, you should see the following page:

Congratulations! You have now successfully installed pgAdmin4 on a Debian 10 VPS.