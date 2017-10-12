Install Redis and Redis PHP on cPanel

Redis stands for REmote DIctionary Server and it is a key-value NoSQL database. Almost all languages including PHP have Redis bindings. In this guide, we will show you how to install Redis server and Redis PHP extension on a cPanel based servers so you can use Redis as a cache backend for your WordPress, Laravel, Drupal or any other PHP based application.

Install Redis server

Redis is not available in the default CentOS repositories, so we need to enable the EPEL repository and install the Redis package from there.

CentOS 6

To install the EPEL repository please run the following command:

rpm -Uvh http://download.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/6/x86_64/epel-release-6-8.noarch.rpm

Once the repository is enabled, you can install the redis package using Yum:

sudo yum install redis

Start the Redis service and enable it to start on boot with the following commands:

service redis restart chkconfig --level 345 redis on

CentOS 7

Same as with CentOS 6 first install the EPEL repository:

yum install epel-release

Once the repository is enabled, install the Redis package using Yum:

yum install redis

Start the Redis service and enable it to start on boot with the following commands:

systemctl restart redis systemctl enable redis

Install Redis PHP extension

Redis PHP extension is not available in EasyApache so we will install the Redis PHP extension using the pecl command. We will also enable Igbinary support which is a drop in replacement for the standard PHP serializer.

EasyApache 3

To install the Redis PHP extension issue the following command:

yes | pecl install igbinary igbinary-devel redis

once the build process is completed, verify the installation using the following command:

php -m | grep redis

and you should see redis , if there is no output, it means that Redis extension is not installed/loaded.

EasyApache 4

EasyApache 4 supports multiple versions of PHP so we need to install the Redis PHP extension on each PHP version.

Run the following commands to install and enable the Redis PHP extension on each PHP version you have installed on your server:

PHP 5.4

yes | /opt/cpanel/ea-php54/root/usr/bin/pecl install igbinary igbinary-devel redis /opt/cpanel/ea-php54/root/usr/bin/php -m | grep redis

PHP 5.5

yes | /opt/cpanel/ea-php55/root/usr/bin/pecl install igbinary igbinary-devel redis /opt/cpanel/ea-php55/root/usr/bin/php -m | grep redis

PHP 5.6

yes | /opt/cpanel/ea-php56/root/usr/bin/pecl install igbinary igbinary-devel redis /opt/cpanel/ea-php56/root/usr/bin/php -m | grep redis

PHP 7.0

yes | /opt/cpanel/ea-php70/root/usr/bin/pecl install igbinary igbinary-devel redis /opt/cpanel/ea-php70/root/usr/bin/php -m | grep redis

PHP 7.1

yes | /opt/cpanel/ea-php71/root/usr/bin/pecl install igbinary igbinary-devel redis /opt/cpanel/ea-php71/root/usr/bin/php -m | grep redis

That’s it. You have successfully installed Redis server and Redis PHP extension on your cPanel VPS

