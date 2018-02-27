pip Uninstall | Uninstall a Package Installed with pip

We will show you how to uninstall a pip package that you installed with pip install. pip is a package management tool which can be used to install and manage software packages written in Python, which can be found in the Python Package Index (PyPI). pip is a recursive acronym that can stand for either “Pip Installs Packages” or “Pip Installs Python”. Alternatively, pip stands for “preferred installer program”. Let’s see how you can use the pip uninstall.

If you followed one of our previous tutorials about how to install and use pip on Ubuntu 16.04 or how to install and use pip on CentOS 7 and you installed some Python packages that you don’t want to use anymore, you can easily uninstall them using pip.

First of all, connect to your Linux server via SSH. Then list the currently installed packages using the following command:

pip list

The command above will provide you with an output similar to the one below:

# pip list authorize (0.1.0) backports.ssl-match-hostname (3.5.0.1) beautifulsoup4 (4.6.0) bs4 (0.0.1) chardet (3.0.4) decorator (3.4.0) ...

All these packages are currently installed via pip and you can uninstall any package that you don’t need. To uninstall a package installed with pip install you can use pip uninstall . For example, to uninstall the beautifulsoup4 package you can use the following command:

pip uninstall beautifulsoup4

Once you run the command, pip will ask you to confirm the action. Answer with y to confirm and the package will be uninstalled from the system.

# pip uninstall beautifulsoup4 Uninstalling beautifulsoup4-4.6.0: ... Proceed (y/n)? y Successfully uninstalled beautifulsoup4-4.6.0

As you can see, uninstalling packages with pip is as simple as installing them. Learning how you can manage the packages installed on your Ubuntu VPS or CentOS VPS with pip will help you to build better applications. pip is also useful for many other tasks, like updating a package which is currently installed, or installing a specific version of the package you need for the project. For a full list of options you can use with pip, you can use pip --help

# pip --hwlp Usage: pip [options] no such option: --hwlp [[email protected] /]# pip --help Usage: pip [options] Commands: install Install packages. download Download packages. uninstall Uninstall packages. freeze Output installed packages in requirements format. list List installed packages. show Show information about installed packages. check Verify installed packages have compatible dependencies. search Search PyPI for packages. wheel Build wheels from your requirements. hash Compute hashes of package archives. completion A helper command used for command completion. help Show help for commands. General Options: -h, --help Show help. --isolated Run pip in an isolated mode, ignoring environment variables and user configuration. -v, --verbose Give more output. Option is additive, and can be used up to 3 times. -V, --version Show version and exit. -q, --quiet Give less output. Option is additive, and can be used up to 3 times (corresponding to WARNING, ERROR, and CRITICAL logging levels). --log <path> Path to a verbose appending log. --proxy <proxy> Specify a proxy in the form [user:[email protected]]proxy.server:port. --retries <retries> Maximum number of retries each connection should attempt (default 5 times). --timeout <sec> Set the socket timeout (default 15 seconds). --exists-action <action> Default action when a path already exists: (s)witch, (i)gnore, (w)ipe, (b)ackup, (a)bort. --trusted-host <hostname> Mark this host as trusted, even though it does not have valid or any HTTPS. --cert <path> Path to alternate CA bundle. --client-cert <path> Path to SSL client certificate, a single file containing the private key and the certificate in PEM format. --cache-dir <dir> Store the cache data in <dir>. --no-cache-dir Disable the cache. --disable-pip-version-check periodically check PyPI to determine whether a new version of pip is available for download. Implied with --no-index.

For more information on how to use the pip uninstall, you can refer to the pip documentation for pip uninstall and more usage examples.

